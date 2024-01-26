Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Cívitas Metropolitano Date: 28th January 2024 Kick-off time – 15:15 GMT Atlético Madrid will return to league action this Sunday when they welcome Valencia to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The hosts were in Copa del Rey action in midweek beating Sevilla 1-0 to advance to the semifinals despite in-form star striker Antoine Griezmann missing a penalty. That win was Atlético’s third win on the spin following wins over Real Madrid (Copa del Rey) and Granada (La Liga) so they will be looking to record four consecutive wins in all competitions for the second time this season when Valencia visits. Diego Simeone’s side are La Liga’s fourth-best side this season, having taken 41 points from their first 20 games (W13, D2, L5). But at home they are statistically the second-best side in the Spanish top flight this season having dropped points just once at home in the league (W9, D1). Their unbeaten home record stretches way back and is also the same in this fixture as the hosts are unbeaten in this fixture at home since 2011 (W9, D4). They have won each of the last three La Liga head-to-head meetings at home, scoring 3+ goals on each occasion so fans may be expecting another goal fest here. Meanwhile, Valencia are looking to continue their strong La Liga form having won their last four league games. The visitors have enjoyed a solid start to the new year and as a result are currently seventh position in the league, three points behind the European spots. A strong second half of the season is required by Rubén Baraja’s side if they want to do better than their seventh-place finish of last season and end this campaign inside La Liga’s top five for the first time since the 2018/19 season. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
January 27, 2024 Mallorca
21:00
Real Betis
January 28, 2024 Celta Vigo
14:00
Girona
Cadiz
16:15
Athletic Bilbao
Sevilla
18:30
Osasuna
Atlético de Madrid
21:00
Valencia
January 29, 2024 Getafe
21:00
Granada
January 31, 2024 Barcelona
19:00
Osasuna
Atlético de Madrid
21:00
Rayo Vallecano
February 1, 2024 Getafe
21:00
Real Madrid
February 2, 2024 Athletic Bilbao
21:00
Mallorca
February 3, 2024 Valencia
14:00
Almeria
Granada
16:15
Las Palmas
Alaves
18:30
Barcelona
Girona
21:00
Real Sociedad
February 4, 2024 Villarreal
14:00
Cadiz
Osasuna
16:15
Celta Vigo
Real Betis
18:30
Getafe
Real Madrid
21:00
Atlético de Madrid
February 5, 2024 Rayo Vallecano
21:00
Sevilla
February 9, 2024 Cadiz
21:00
Real Betis
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
21
17
3
1
45
14
+31
54
2
Girona
21
16
4
1
51
25
+26
52
3
Barcelona
21
13
5
3
43
29
+14
44
4
Atlético de Madrid
20
13
2
5
40
23
+17
41
5
Athletic Bilbao
21
12
5
4
38
21
+17
41
6
Real Sociedad
22
9
9
4
32
21
+11
36
7
Valencia
21
9
5
7
27
24
+3
32
8
Las Palmas
22
9
4
9
22
19
+3
31
9
Real Betis
21
7
10
4
24
24
+0
31
10
Getafe
20
6
8
6
26
28
-2
26
11
Alaves
22
7
5
10
22
27
-5
26
12
Osasuna
20
7
4
9
25
31
-6
25
13
Rayo Vallecano
21
5
9
7
18
26
-8
24
14
Villarreal
22
6
5
11
33
45
-12
23
15
Mallorca
21
3
11
7
19
25
-6
20
16
Celta Vigo
21
3
8
10
21
31
-10
17
17
Sevilla
21
3
7
11
26
35
-9
16
18
Cadiz
21
2
9
10
15
31
-16
15
19
Granada
21
2
5
14
22
42
-20
11
20
Almeria
22
0
6
16
21
49
-28
6
