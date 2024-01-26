Adbet365Ad

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Preview

January 26, 2024

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Cívitas Metropolitano

Date: 28th January 2024

Kick-off time – 15:15 GMT

Atlético Madrid will return to league action this Sunday when they welcome Valencia to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The hosts were in Copa del Rey action in midweek beating Sevilla 1-0 to advance to the semifinals despite in-form star striker Antoine Griezmann missing a penalty. That win was Atlético’s third win on the spin following wins over Real Madrid (Copa del Rey) and Granada (La Liga) so they will be looking to record four consecutive wins in all competitions for the second time this season when Valencia visits.

Diego Simeone’s side are La Liga’s fourth-best side this season, having taken 41 points from their first 20 games (W13, D2, L5). But at home they are statistically the second-best side in the Spanish top flight this season having dropped points just once at home in the league (W9, D1).

Their unbeaten home record stretches way back and is also the same in this fixture as the hosts are unbeaten in this fixture at home since 2011 (W9, D4). They have won each of the last three La Liga head-to-head meetings at home, scoring 3+ goals on each occasion so fans may be expecting another goal fest here.

Meanwhile, Valencia are looking to continue their strong La Liga form having won their last four league games. The visitors have enjoyed a solid start to the new year and as a result are currently seventh position in the league, three points behind the European spots.

A strong second half of the season is required by Rubén Baraja’s side if they want to do better than their seventh-place finish of last season and end this campaign inside La Liga’s top five for the first time since the 2018/19 season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

January 27, 2024
Mallorca 21:00 Real Betis
January 28, 2024
Celta Vigo 14:00 Girona
Cadiz 16:15 Athletic Bilbao
Sevilla 18:30 Osasuna
Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Valencia
January 29, 2024
Getafe 21:00 Granada
January 31, 2024
Barcelona 19:00 Osasuna
Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Rayo Vallecano
February 1, 2024
Getafe 21:00 Real Madrid
February 2, 2024
Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Mallorca
February 3, 2024
Valencia 14:00 Almeria
Granada 16:15 Las Palmas
Alaves 18:30 Barcelona
Girona 21:00 Real Sociedad
February 4, 2024
Villarreal 14:00 Cadiz
Osasuna 16:15 Celta Vigo
Real Betis 18:30 Getafe
Real Madrid 21:00 Atlético de Madrid
February 5, 2024
Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Sevilla
February 9, 2024
Cadiz 21:00 Real Betis

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 21 17 3 1 45 14 +31 54
2 Girona 21 16 4 1 51 25 +26 52
3 Barcelona 21 13 5 3 43 29 +14 44
4 Atlético de Madrid 20 13 2 5 40 23 +17 41
5 Athletic Bilbao 21 12 5 4 38 21 +17 41
6 Real Sociedad 22 9 9 4 32 21 +11 36
7 Valencia 21 9 5 7 27 24 +3 32
8 Las Palmas 22 9 4 9 22 19 +3 31
9 Real Betis 21 7 10 4 24 24 +0 31
10 Getafe 20 6 8 6 26 28 -2 26
11 Alaves 22 7 5 10 22 27 -5 26
12 Osasuna 20 7 4 9 25 31 -6 25
13 Rayo Vallecano 21 5 9 7 18 26 -8 24
14 Villarreal 22 6 5 11 33 45 -12 23
15 Mallorca 21 3 11 7 19 25 -6 20
16 Celta Vigo 21 3 8 10 21 31 -10 17
17 Sevilla 21 3 7 11 26 35 -9 16
18 Cadiz 21 2 9 10 15 31 -16 15
19 Granada 21 2 5 14 22 42 -20 11
20 Almeria 22 0 6 16 21 49 -28 6

