Getafe vs Granada Preview

January 26, 2024

Getafe vs Granada

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadio Coliseum

Date: 29th January 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Getafe and Granada will square up on Monday at the Coliseum for their 22nd La Liga game of the 2023/24 season.

Both sides are battling poor form, but Getafe are in a much better position as they come into this tie sitting inside the top half, eleven points clear of the relegation zone.

Yet, one win from their last five competitive games should worry fans (D1, L3), with a narrow 1-0 win over Espanyol in the Copa del Rey the only win in that period. However, their most recent league outing could offer some hope that Getafe will return to winning ways despite being beaten 3-2 by Osasuna away from home.

In that game José Bordalás’ side conceded two goals inside the first half but they came from the two goals down to score twice in the second half to tie the game before a late goal by Jesus Areso condemned them to a 3-2 away loss.

They will now look to build on that second-half performance when they return to the Coliseum where they have lost just once in the league all season (W5, D3). The hosts have conceded just six goals in nine home games but also have a poor attacking record having scored just nine goals at home.

Such a poor record in attack will suit Granada who are statistically the second-worst away team in La Liga this season having failed to win any away league games (D1, L9), while conceding 22 times in ten away games.

Not only are they poor away from home, but they are also terrible across all grounds, winning just twice in the league this season after 21 games. A major reason for their poor return and current placement inside the relegation zone has been their defence which has shipped in 42 goals this season.

So if Alexander Medina wants his side to record a win against Getafe for just the second time since 2014, he must sort out their defending while hoping his strikers will do their job as his side has failed to score in five out of their last seven games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

January 27, 2024
Mallorca 21:00 Real Betis
January 28, 2024
Celta Vigo 14:00 Girona
Cadiz 16:15 Athletic Bilbao
Sevilla 18:30 Osasuna
Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Valencia
January 29, 2024
Getafe 21:00 Granada
January 31, 2024
Barcelona 19:00 Osasuna
Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Rayo Vallecano
February 1, 2024
Getafe 21:00 Real Madrid
February 2, 2024
Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Mallorca
February 3, 2024
Valencia 14:00 Almeria
Granada 16:15 Las Palmas
Alaves 18:30 Barcelona
Girona 21:00 Real Sociedad
February 4, 2024
Villarreal 14:00 Cadiz
Osasuna 16:15 Celta Vigo
Real Betis 18:30 Getafe
Real Madrid 21:00 Atlético de Madrid
February 5, 2024
Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Sevilla
February 9, 2024
Cadiz 21:00 Real Betis

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 21 17 3 1 45 14 +31 54
2 Girona 21 16 4 1 51 25 +26 52
3 Barcelona 21 13 5 3 43 29 +14 44
4 Atlético de Madrid 20 13 2 5 40 23 +17 41
5 Athletic Bilbao 21 12 5 4 38 21 +17 41
6 Real Sociedad 22 9 9 4 32 21 +11 36
7 Valencia 21 9 5 7 27 24 +3 32
8 Las Palmas 22 9 4 9 22 19 +3 31
9 Real Betis 21 7 10 4 24 24 +0 31
10 Getafe 20 6 8 6 26 28 -2 26
11 Alaves 22 7 5 10 22 27 -5 26
12 Osasuna 20 7 4 9 25 31 -6 25
13 Rayo Vallecano 21 5 9 7 18 26 -8 24
14 Villarreal 22 6 5 11 33 45 -12 23
15 Mallorca 21 3 11 7 19 25 -6 20
16 Celta Vigo 21 3 8 10 21 31 -10 17
17 Sevilla 21 3 7 11 26 35 -9 16
18 Cadiz 21 2 9 10 15 31 -16 15
19 Granada 21 2 5 14 22 42 -20 11
20 Almeria 22 0 6 16 21 49 -28 6

