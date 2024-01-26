Getafe vs Granada Preview

Getafe vs Granada Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio Coliseum Date: 29th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Getafe and Granada will square up on Monday at the Coliseum for their 22nd La Liga game of the 2023/24 season.

Both sides are battling poor form, but Getafe are in a much better position as they come into this tie sitting inside the top half, eleven points clear of the relegation zone.

Yet, one win from their last five competitive games should worry fans (D1, L3), with a narrow 1-0 win over Espanyol in the Copa del Rey the only win in that period. However, their most recent league outing could offer some hope that Getafe will return to winning ways despite being beaten 3-2 by Osasuna away from home.

In that game José Bordalás’ side conceded two goals inside the first half but they came from the two goals down to score twice in the second half to tie the game before a late goal by Jesus Areso condemned them to a 3-2 away loss.

They will now look to build on that second-half performance when they return to the Coliseum where they have lost just once in the league all season (W5, D3). The hosts have conceded just six goals in nine home games but also have a poor attacking record having scored just nine goals at home.

Such a poor record in attack will suit Granada who are statistically the second-worst away team in La Liga this season having failed to win any away league games (D1, L9), while conceding 22 times in ten away games.

Not only are they poor away from home, but they are also terrible across all grounds, winning just twice in the league this season after 21 games. A major reason for their poor return and current placement inside the relegation zone has been their defence which has shipped in 42 goals this season.

So if Alexander Medina wants his side to record a win against Getafe for just the second time since 2014, he must sort out their defending while hoping his strikers will do their job as his side has failed to score in five out of their last seven games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Mallorca 21:00 Real Betis Celta Vigo 14:00 Girona Cadiz 16:15 Athletic Bilbao Sevilla 18:30 Osasuna Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Valencia Getafe 21:00 Granada Barcelona 19:00 Osasuna Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Rayo Vallecano Getafe 21:00 Real Madrid Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Mallorca Valencia 14:00 Almeria Granada 16:15 Las Palmas Alaves 18:30 Barcelona Girona 21:00 Real Sociedad Villarreal 14:00 Cadiz Osasuna 16:15 Celta Vigo Real Betis 18:30 Getafe Real Madrid 21:00 Atlético de Madrid Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Sevilla Cadiz 21:00 Real Betis

Spanish Primera Liga Table