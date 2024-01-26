Getafe vs Granada Preview

Getafe vs Granada Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio Coliseum Date: 29th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Getafe and Granada will square up on Monday at the Coliseum for their 22nd La Liga game of the 2023/24 season. Both sides are battling poor form, but Getafe are in a much better position as they come into this tie sitting inside the top half, eleven points clear of the relegation zone. Yet, one win from their last five competitive games should worry fans (D1, L3), with a narrow 1-0 win over Espanyol in the Copa del Rey the only win in that period. However, their most recent league outing could offer some hope that Getafe will return to winning ways despite being beaten 3-2 by Osasuna away from home. In that game José Bordalás’ side conceded two goals inside the first half but they came from the two goals down to score twice in the second half to tie the game before a late goal by Jesus Areso condemned them to a 3-2 away loss. They will now look to build on that second-half performance when they return to the Coliseum where they have lost just once in the league all season (W5, D3). The hosts have conceded just six goals in nine home games but also have a poor attacking record having scored just nine goals at home. Such a poor record in attack will suit Granada who are statistically the second-worst away team in La Liga this season having failed to win any away league games (D1, L9), while conceding 22 times in ten away games. Not only are they poor away from home, but they are also terrible across all grounds, winning just twice in the league this season after 21 games. A major reason for their poor return and current placement inside the relegation zone has been their defence which has shipped in 42 goals this season. So if Alexander Medina wants his side to record a win against Getafe for just the second time since 2014, he must sort out their defending while hoping his strikers will do their job as his side has failed to score in five out of their last seven games. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
January 27, 2024 Mallorca
21:00
Real Betis
January 28, 2024 Celta Vigo
14:00
Girona
Cadiz
16:15
Athletic Bilbao
Sevilla
18:30
Osasuna
Atlético de Madrid
21:00
Valencia
January 29, 2024 Getafe
21:00
Granada
January 31, 2024 Barcelona
19:00
Osasuna
Atlético de Madrid
21:00
Rayo Vallecano
February 1, 2024 Getafe
21:00
Real Madrid
February 2, 2024 Athletic Bilbao
21:00
Mallorca
February 3, 2024 Valencia
14:00
Almeria
Granada
16:15
Las Palmas
Alaves
18:30
Barcelona
Girona
21:00
Real Sociedad
February 4, 2024 Villarreal
14:00
Cadiz
Osasuna
16:15
Celta Vigo
Real Betis
18:30
Getafe
Real Madrid
21:00
Atlético de Madrid
February 5, 2024 Rayo Vallecano
21:00
Sevilla
February 9, 2024 Cadiz
21:00
Real Betis
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
21
17
3
1
45
14
+31
54
2
Girona
21
16
4
1
51
25
+26
52
3
Barcelona
21
13
5
3
43
29
+14
44
4
Atlético de Madrid
20
13
2
5
40
23
+17
41
5
Athletic Bilbao
21
12
5
4
38
21
+17
41
6
Real Sociedad
22
9
9
4
32
21
+11
36
7
Valencia
21
9
5
7
27
24
+3
32
8
Las Palmas
22
9
4
9
22
19
+3
31
9
Real Betis
21
7
10
4
24
24
+0
31
10
Getafe
20
6
8
6
26
28
-2
26
11
Alaves
22
7
5
10
22
27
-5
26
12
Osasuna
20
7
4
9
25
31
-6
25
13
Rayo Vallecano
21
5
9
7
18
26
-8
24
14
Villarreal
22
6
5
11
33
45
-12
23
15
Mallorca
21
3
11
7
19
25
-6
20
16
Celta Vigo
21
3
8
10
21
31
-10
17
17
Sevilla
21
3
7
11
26
35
-9
16
18
Cadiz
21
2
9
10
15
31
-16
15
19
Granada
21
2
5
14
22
42
-20
11
20
Almeria
22
0
6
16
21
49
-28
6
