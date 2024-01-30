Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Preview

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 30th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Aston Villa will return to Premier League action on Tuesday when they welcome Newcastle United to Villa Park in Round 22 of the 2023/24 season.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of two goalless draws to Everton and Chelsea (in the FA Cup). Their most recent stalemate against the Blues means they are still fighting on three fronts with Unai Emery’s side sitting fourth in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Liverpool after losing just one of their last ten top-flight encounters (W6, D3).

Their fight for the top four this season has been inspired by strong home form with the Villans statistically the best home side in the league this campaign having dropped points just once at Villa Park (W9, D1). Their solid form at home stretches back as they last lost a home league game in February 2023 (W16, D1).

Emery’s men have proved a match for anyone on their own patch, not least Newcastle United, who they have beaten ‘to nil’ in the last four H2Hs at Villa Park. They have not conceded a H2H goal on home soil in the Premier League since 2013 (W4, D2), so they should have some degree of confidence as they welcome a fellow European hopeful.

Meanwhile, Newcastle travel to Birmingham in confident mood after beating Fulham 2-0 over the weekend to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup. Howe’s side have struggled with injuries and a lack of form this year, but should be buoyed by that FA Cup triumph and the fact that they beat Villa 5-1 the last time both sides met in the Premier League.

Yet, a terrible away record which has resulted In the visitors slipping perilously close to the bottom half of the standings should worry even the most optimistic Newcastle fan. Newcastle have lost their last five league away games failing to win one since thumping Sheffield United 8-0 in September (D2, L5).

With financial regulations forcing the Magpies to look at offloading players rather than bringing in reinforcements, they are probably keen to see the back of January.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

