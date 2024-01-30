Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Preview

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 30th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT Aston Villa will return to Premier League action on Tuesday when they welcome Newcastle United to Villa Park in Round 22 of the 2023/24 season. The hosts come into this tie on the back of two goalless draws to Everton and Chelsea (in the FA Cup). Their most recent stalemate against the Blues means they are still fighting on three fronts with Unai Emery’s side sitting fourth in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Liverpool after losing just one of their last ten top-flight encounters (W6, D3). Their fight for the top four this season has been inspired by strong home form with the Villans statistically the best home side in the league this campaign having dropped points just once at Villa Park (W9, D1). Their solid form at home stretches back as they last lost a home league game in February 2023 (W16, D1). Emery’s men have proved a match for anyone on their own patch, not least Newcastle United, who they have beaten ‘to nil’ in the last four H2Hs at Villa Park. They have not conceded a H2H goal on home soil in the Premier League since 2013 (W4, D2), so they should have some degree of confidence as they welcome a fellow European hopeful. Meanwhile, Newcastle travel to Birmingham in confident mood after beating Fulham 2-0 over the weekend to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup. Howe’s side have struggled with injuries and a lack of form this year, but should be buoyed by that FA Cup triumph and the fact that they beat Villa 5-1 the last time both sides met in the Premier League. Yet, a terrible away record which has resulted In the visitors slipping perilously close to the bottom half of the standings should worry even the most optimistic Newcastle fan. Newcastle have lost their last five league away games failing to win one since thumping Sheffield United 8-0 in September (D2, L5). With financial regulations forcing the Magpies to look at offloading players rather than bringing in reinforcements, they are probably keen to see the back of January. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
January 31, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
20:30
Brentford
Manchester City
20:30
Burnley
Liverpool
21:15
Chelsea
February 1, 2024 West Ham United
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21:15
Manchester United
February 3, 2024 Everton
13:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Crystal Palace
Burnley
16:00
Fulham
Newcastle United
16:00
Luton Town
Sheffield United
18:30
Aston Villa
February 4, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
15:00
Nottingham Forest
Chelsea
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United
15:00
West Ham United
Arsenal
17:30
Liverpool
February 5, 2024 Brentford
21:00
Manchester City
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
21
14
6
1
47
18
+29
48
2
Arsenal
22
14
4
4
44
21
+23
46
3
Manchester City
20
13
4
3
48
23
+25
43
4
Aston Villa
22
13
4
5
44
30
+14
43
5
Tottenham Hotspur
21
12
4
5
44
31
+13
40
6
West Ham United
21
10
5
6
35
32
+3
35
7
Newcastle United
22
10
2
10
44
33
+11
32
8
Brighton & Hov…
22
8
8
6
38
37
+1
32
9
Manchester United
21
10
2
9
24
29
-5
32
10
Chelsea
21
9
4
8
35
31
+4
31
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21
8
5
8
30
31
-1
29
12
Fulham
22
7
4
11
28
36
-8
25
13
AFC Bournemouth
20
7
4
9
28
39
-11
25
14
Crystal Palace
22
6
6
10
25
36
-11
24
15
Brentford
20
6
4
10
29
33
-4
22
16
Nottingham Forest
22
5
5
12
27
40
-13
20
17
Luton Town
21
5
4
12
28
38
-10
19
18
Everton
22
8
4
10
24
28
-4
18
19
Burnley
21
3
3
15
21
42
-21
12
20
Sheffield United
22
2
4
16
19
54
-35
10
Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Villa Park
Date: 30th January 2024
Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT
Aston Villa will return to Premier League action on Tuesday when they welcome Newcastle United to Villa Park in Round 22 of the 2023/24 season.
The hosts come into this tie on the back of two goalless draws to Everton and Chelsea (in the FA Cup). Their most recent stalemate against the Blues means they are still fighting on three fronts with Unai Emery’s side sitting fourth in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Liverpool after losing just one of their last ten top-flight encounters (W6, D3).
Their fight for the top four this season has been inspired by strong home form with the Villans statistically the best home side in the league this campaign having dropped points just once at Villa Park (W9, D1). Their solid form at home stretches back as they last lost a home league game in February 2023 (W16, D1).
Emery’s men have proved a match for anyone on their own patch, not least Newcastle United, who they have beaten ‘to nil’ in the last four H2Hs at Villa Park. They have not conceded a H2H goal on home soil in the Premier League since 2013 (W4, D2), so they should have some degree of confidence as they welcome a fellow European hopeful.
Meanwhile, Newcastle travel to Birmingham in confident mood after beating Fulham 2-0 over the weekend to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup. Howe’s side have struggled with injuries and a lack of form this year, but should be buoyed by that FA Cup triumph and the fact that they beat Villa 5-1 the last time both sides met in the Premier League.
Yet, a terrible away record which has resulted In the visitors slipping perilously close to the bottom half of the standings should worry even the most optimistic Newcastle fan. Newcastle have lost their last five league away games failing to win one since thumping Sheffield United 8-0 in September (D2, L5).
With financial regulations forcing the Magpies to look at offloading players rather than bringing in reinforcements, they are probably keen to see the back of January.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table