Liverpool vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 30, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 31st January 2024

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Liverpool will return to Premier League action this Wednesday when they host Chelsea at Anfield in the 22nd round of the 2023/24 season.

It’s been a whirlwind week for the Reds who were shaken by the news that manager Jürgen Klopp will leave the club at the end of the season. The German arrived at Anfield in 2015 and has transformed the club, taking them from mid-table strugglers to title contenders in those nine years.

He has the chance to end his Liverpool reign with a bang with his side still active in four competitions. They are in the EFL Cup final and booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round thanks to a 5-2 win over Norwich last Sunday. That win came at Anfield where Liverpool have been hugely impressive this season.

In the league, the hosts have not lost at home with only Arsenal and Manchester United going home with a result from their ground. Overall they are unbeaten in ten games in all competitions (W7, D3), meaning that they remain in good stead to continue their stay at the top of the Premier League table.

However, despite their form, don’t expect a thriller in this fixture as the last seven matches H2Hs have ended level after 90 minutes, representing the longest streak of draws between two top-flight clubs in English football history. But Klopp will be desperately hoping that run ends positively in this one as doing so will see him join a rare club of just six other members who have registered 200 Premier League victories across the competition’s history.

Meanwhile, Chelsea travel to Anfield on the back of a disappointing goalless draw with Aston Villa in the FA Cup. The good thing, however, is that the draw made it one loss in seven games for the improving Blues in all competitions (W5, D1). Three of those wins came in the league where the visitors have won three consecutively.

So they will go to Anfield with some momentum as they look to make it back-to-back away wins in the league.

Mauricio Pochettino has a poor record against Jürgen Klopp, having won over the German only once in 12 previous attempts (D5, L6) while coming up against the league leaders would intimidate most sides, it may not be Chelsea who hold the record for beating the team starting the day top of the Premier League pile the most with 18 such wins to their name.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

January 31, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 20:30 Brentford
Manchester City 20:30 Burnley
Liverpool 21:15 Chelsea
February 1, 2024
West Ham United 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:15 Manchester United
February 3, 2024
Everton 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Crystal Palace
Burnley 16:00 Fulham
Newcastle United 16:00 Luton Town
Sheffield United 18:30 Aston Villa
February 4, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Chelsea 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United 15:00 West Ham United
Arsenal 17:30 Liverpool
February 5, 2024
Brentford 21:00 Manchester City

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 21 14 6 1 47 18 +29 48
2 Arsenal 22 14 4 4 44 21 +23 46
3 Manchester City 20 13 4 3 48 23 +25 43
4 Aston Villa 22 13 4 5 44 30 +14 43
5 Tottenham Hotspur 21 12 4 5 44 31 +13 40
6 West Ham United 21 10 5 6 35 32 +3 35
7 Newcastle United 22 10 2 10 44 33 +11 32
8 Brighton & Hov… 22 8 8 6 38 37 +1 32
9 Manchester United 21 10 2 9 24 29 -5 32
10 Chelsea 21 9 4 8 35 31 +4 31
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 8 5 8 30 31 -1 29
12 Fulham 22 7 4 11 28 36 -8 25
13 AFC Bournemouth 20 7 4 9 28 39 -11 25
14 Crystal Palace 22 6 6 10 25 36 -11 24
15 Brentford 20 6 4 10 29 33 -4 22
16 Nottingham Forest 22 5 5 12 27 40 -13 20
17 Luton Town 21 5 4 12 28 38 -10 19
18 Everton 22 8 4 10 24 28 -4 18
19 Burnley 21 3 3 15 21 42 -21 12
20 Sheffield United 22 2 4 16 19 54 -35 10

