Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 1st Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Manchester United will travel to the Molineux this Thursday to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 22nd round of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Wolves come into this tie with a spring in their step after securing local bragging rights on Sunday when they beat Black Country rivals West Brom on their own patch for the first time this century to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup. However, the game was overshadowed by violence and off-field issues. Regardless, the win means that Gary O’Neil’s men are now unbeaten in seven matches (W5, D2).

Three of those wins came in the Premier League. Therefore the hosts have their eyes firmly trained forwards rather than over their shoulders in the Premier League. Sensationally, they would leapfrog upcoming opponents Manchester United if they beat them at Molineux on Thursday night.

Such a feat wouldn’t be hard to imagine, considering Wolves are unbeaten since mid-September at home (W6, D3). However, recent H2Hs haven’t been quite as kind with Wolves losing each of the last three without scoring a single goal.

Meanwhile, Manchester United survived a major scare in their FA Cup fourth-round tie holding off a valiant fourth-tier Newport County to keep their only hope of silverware this term alive with a 4-2 win. Despite the win, it was another concerning afternoon for Erik ten Hag’s men as they conceded two goals against non-league opponents for the first time in over 50 years.

Off-field issues have also marred United’s preparation for this game with the circus surrounding the Marcus Rashford situation intensifying. Although the manager claims the matter has been handled, the Red Devils can ill-afford another setback here.

Moreso, the visitors will need all of their players pulling in the same direction in a bid to end a four-match winless streak in Premier League away matches (D1, L3) as another defeat could leave their already faint top-four hopes in tatters.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

