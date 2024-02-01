Adbet365Ad

Athletic Club vs Mallorca Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 1, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Athletic Club vs Mallorca

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: San Mamés

Date: 2nd February 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Athletic Bilbao will welcome Real Mallorca to the Estadio San Mamés this Friday as both sides battle for maximum points in the 23rd Round of the 2023/24 La Liga season.

Bilbao will be desperate to return to winning ways here as they are winless in two league games. Although they enjoyed much success in the Copa del Rey famously knocking out Barcelona recently, their pursuit of a top-four spot in the league has taken a hit in recent weeks with the club scoreless in each of their last two league outings (D1, L1).

Despite this, Ernesto Valverde’s side sit relatively comfortably in fifth place with a six-point gap to sixth ahead of this matchday. Their target remains climbing into the top four so a home return should be a boost for Athletic who have lost just once here in league action all season (W8, D2, L1). The hosts have won each of their last seven competitive home games in succession, a run bookended by a stunning 4-2 win over Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Mallorca, who like their hosts have enjoyed a strong run in the Copa del Rey have also stuttered in the league. The visitors beat Girona 3-2 to book their place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals but were beaten 1-0 by Real Betis last time out. That loss means they are winless in their last four league games (D2, L2).

Such form could drag them into the relegation battle with Mallorca presently occupying 15th position, just four points ahead of the relegation zone. They will hope to cause an upset here but the bad news is that the visitors have only overcome pre-match outsider status to win on one of 13 occasions in league action this season – one of the worst such win rates in the division (W1, D6, L6).

Such drab form also matches up well with their generally dire away league record this term (W1, D4, L6), which includes an eight-game travelling winless run in La Liga ahead of this tough trip. In fact, Mallorca had gone nearly six games without an away league goal until their 90th-minute equaliser against Villarreal on their latest trip.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

February 2, 2024
Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Mallorca
February 3, 2024
Valencia 14:00 Almeria
Granada 16:15 Las Palmas
Alaves 18:30 Barcelona
Girona 21:00 Real Sociedad
February 4, 2024
Villarreal 14:00 Cadiz
Osasuna 16:15 Celta Vigo
Real Betis 18:30 Getafe
Real Madrid 21:00 Atlético de Madrid
February 5, 2024
Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Sevilla
February 9, 2024
Cadiz 21:00 Real Betis
February 10, 2024
Alaves 14:00 Villarreal
Real Sociedad 16:15 Osasuna
Real Madrid 18:30 Girona
Las Palmas 21:00 Valencia
February 11, 2024
Getafe 14:00 Celta Vigo
Mallorca 16:15 Rayo Vallecano
Sevilla 18:30 Atlético de Madrid
Barcelona 21:00 Granada
February 12, 2024
Almeria 21:00 Athletic Bilbao

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 22 18 3 1 47 14 +33 57
2 Girona 22 17 4 1 52 25 +27 55
3 Atlético de Madrid 22 15 2 5 44 24 +20 47
4 Barcelona 22 14 5 3 44 29 +15 47
5 Athletic Bilbao 22 12 6 4 38 21 +17 42
6 Real Sociedad 22 9 9 4 32 21 +11 36
7 Real Betis 22 8 10 4 25 24 +1 34
8 Valencia 22 9 5 8 27 26 +1 32
9 Las Palmas 22 9 4 9 22 19 +3 31
10 Getafe 22 7 8 7 28 30 -2 29
11 Alaves 22 7 5 10 22 27 -5 26
12 Osasuna 22 7 5 10 26 33 -7 26
13 Rayo Vallecano 22 5 9 8 19 28 -9 24
14 Villarreal 22 6 5 11 33 45 -12 23
15 Mallorca 22 3 11 8 19 26 -7 20
16 Sevilla 22 3 8 11 27 36 -9 17
17 Celta Vigo 22 3 8 11 21 32 -11 17
18 Cadiz 22 2 10 10 15 31 -16 16
19 Granada 22 2 5 15 22 44 -22 11
20 Almeria 22 0 6 16 21 49 -28 6

Check Also

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham will look to make it back-to-back Premier League wins when they travel to Goodison ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.