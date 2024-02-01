Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 3rd Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Tottenham will look to make it back-to-back Premier League wins when they travel to Goodison Park this Saturday to face Everton.

The Toffees have been unfortunate over the past month with their off-field squabble with the Premier League seemingly affecting their performance on the pitch. They are winless in their last five league games (D2, L3), resulting in them finally dropping to the relegation zone.

However, manager Sean Dyche was happy with his side’s hard-fought goalless draw with Fulham last time which made it consecutive league clean sheets for the Toffees although they failed to score in both games, making it three league games now without a goal.

If Everton cannot score, they must not concede goals. This defencive solidity will help them against a Tottenham side that are almost guaranteed to score in each game, especially against Everton. The visitors have lost just one of the last 22 league meetings with Everton (W11, D10).

But they dare not be overconfident here as they were outplayed by Everton in the reverse fixture despite winning the game 2-1 and being a man up for the majority of the match.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are in a patchy run of form, having conceded first for the third time in a row in their most recent game against Brentford. They battled back to win the game 3-2 though, and extend their recent run to just one defeat in five competitive matches (W3, D1).

That win saw the London side climb into the top-four but with closest rivals Aston Villa set to face bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United in the evening kick-off, they know they’ll most likely need another three points here to hold onto their position. Spurs’ away form has been poor though, with their last five trips delivering just one win (D2, L2) despite scoring 2+ goals in each of the last four.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Everton 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur Burnley 16:00 Fulham Newcastle United 16:00 Luton Town Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Crystal Palace Sheffield United 18:30 Aston Villa AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Nottingham Forest Chelsea 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United 15:00 West Ham United Arsenal 17:30 Liverpool Brentford 21:00 Manchester City Manchester City 13:30 Everton Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Brentford Fulham 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Luton Town 16:00 Sheffield United Liverpool 16:00 Burnley Nottingham Forest 18:30 Newcastle United West Ham United 15:00 Arsenal Aston Villa 17:30 Manchester United Crystal Palace 21:00 Chelsea

