Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 3rd Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT Tottenham will look to make it back-to-back Premier League wins when they travel to Goodison Park this Saturday to face Everton. The Toffees have been unfortunate over the past month with their off-field squabble with the Premier League seemingly affecting their performance on the pitch. They are winless in their last five league games (D2, L3), resulting in them finally dropping to the relegation zone. However, manager Sean Dyche was happy with his side’s hard-fought goalless draw with Fulham last time which made it consecutive league clean sheets for the Toffees although they failed to score in both games, making it three league games now without a goal. If Everton cannot score, they must not concede goals. This defencive solidity will help them against a Tottenham side that are almost guaranteed to score in each game, especially against Everton. The visitors have lost just one of the last 22 league meetings with Everton (W11, D10). But they dare not be overconfident here as they were outplayed by Everton in the reverse fixture despite winning the game 2-1 and being a man up for the majority of the match. Ange Postecoglou’s men are in a patchy run of form, having conceded first for the third time in a row in their most recent game against Brentford. They battled back to win the game 3-2 though, and extend their recent run to just one defeat in five competitive matches (W3, D1). That win saw the London side climb into the top-four but with closest rivals Aston Villa set to face bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United in the evening kick-off, they know they’ll most likely need another three points here to hold onto their position. Spurs’ away form has been poor though, with their last five trips delivering just one win (D2, L2) despite scoring 2+ goals in each of the last four. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 3, 2024 Everton
13:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley
16:00
Fulham
Newcastle United
16:00
Luton Town
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Crystal Palace
Sheffield United
18:30
Aston Villa
February 4, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
15:00
Nottingham Forest
Chelsea
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United
15:00
West Ham United
Arsenal
17:30
Liverpool
February 5, 2024 Brentford
21:00
Manchester City
February 10, 2024 Manchester City
13:30
Everton
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Brentford
Fulham
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Luton Town
16:00
Sheffield United
Liverpool
16:00
Burnley
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Newcastle United
February 11, 2024 West Ham United
15:00
Arsenal
Aston Villa
17:30
Manchester United
February 12, 2024 Crystal Palace
21:00
Chelsea
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
22
15
6
1
51
19
+32
51
2
Manchester City
21
14
4
3
51
24
+27
46
3
Arsenal
22
14
4
4
44
21
+23
46
4
Tottenham Hotspur
22
13
4
5
47
33
+14
43
5
Aston Villa
22
13
4
5
44
30
+14
43
6
West Ham United
22
10
6
6
36
33
+3
36
7
Manchester United
22
11
2
9
28
32
-4
35
8
Newcastle United
22
10
2
10
44
33
+11
32
9
Brighton & Hov…
22
8
8
6
38
37
+1
32
10
Chelsea
22
9
4
9
36
35
+1
31
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
22
8
5
9
33
35
-2
29
12
AFC Bournemouth
21
7
5
9
29
40
-11
26
13
Fulham
22
7
4
11
28
36
-8
25
14
Crystal Palace
22
6
6
10
25
36
-11
24
15
Brentford
21
6
4
11
31
36
-5
22
16
Nottingham Forest
22
5
5
12
27
40
-13
20
17
Luton Town
21
5
4
12
28
38
-10
19
18
Everton
22
8
4
10
24
28
-4
18
19
Burnley
22
3
3
16
22
45
-23
12
20
Sheffield United
22
2
4
16
19
54
-35
10
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Goodison Park
Date: 3rd Febuary 2024
Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT
Tottenham will look to make it back-to-back Premier League wins when they travel to Goodison Park this Saturday to face Everton.
The Toffees have been unfortunate over the past month with their off-field squabble with the Premier League seemingly affecting their performance on the pitch. They are winless in their last five league games (D2, L3), resulting in them finally dropping to the relegation zone.
However, manager Sean Dyche was happy with his side’s hard-fought goalless draw with Fulham last time which made it consecutive league clean sheets for the Toffees although they failed to score in both games, making it three league games now without a goal.
If Everton cannot score, they must not concede goals. This defencive solidity will help them against a Tottenham side that are almost guaranteed to score in each game, especially against Everton. The visitors have lost just one of the last 22 league meetings with Everton (W11, D10).
But they dare not be overconfident here as they were outplayed by Everton in the reverse fixture despite winning the game 2-1 and being a man up for the majority of the match.
Ange Postecoglou’s men are in a patchy run of form, having conceded first for the third time in a row in their most recent game against Brentford. They battled back to win the game 3-2 though, and extend their recent run to just one defeat in five competitive matches (W3, D1).
That win saw the London side climb into the top-four but with closest rivals Aston Villa set to face bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United in the evening kick-off, they know they’ll most likely need another three points here to hold onto their position. Spurs’ away form has been poor though, with their last five trips delivering just one win (D2, L2) despite scoring 2+ goals in each of the last four.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table