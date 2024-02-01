Adbet365Ad

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 1, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Goodison Park

Date: 3rd Febuary 2024

Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Tottenham will look to make it back-to-back Premier League wins when they travel to Goodison Park this Saturday to face Everton.

The Toffees have been unfortunate over the past month with their off-field squabble with the Premier League seemingly affecting their performance on the pitch. They are winless in their last five league games (D2, L3), resulting in them finally dropping to the relegation zone.

However, manager Sean Dyche was happy with his side’s hard-fought goalless draw with Fulham last time which made it consecutive league clean sheets for the Toffees although they failed to score in both games, making it three league games now without a goal.

If Everton cannot score, they must not concede goals. This defencive solidity will help them against a Tottenham side that are almost guaranteed to score in each game, especially against Everton. The visitors have lost just one of the last 22 league meetings with Everton (W11, D10).

But they dare not be overconfident here as they were outplayed by Everton in the reverse fixture despite winning the game 2-1 and being a man up for the majority of the match.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are in a patchy run of form, having conceded first for the third time in a row in their most recent game against Brentford. They battled back to win the game 3-2 though, and extend their recent run to just one defeat in five competitive matches (W3, D1).

That win saw the London side climb into the top-four but with closest rivals Aston Villa set to face bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United in the evening kick-off, they know they’ll most likely need another three points here to hold onto their position. Spurs’ away form has been poor though, with their last five trips delivering just one win (D2, L2) despite scoring 2+ goals in each of the last four.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 3, 2024
Everton 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley 16:00 Fulham
Newcastle United 16:00 Luton Town
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Crystal Palace
Sheffield United 18:30 Aston Villa
February 4, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Chelsea 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United 15:00 West Ham United
Arsenal 17:30 Liverpool
February 5, 2024
Brentford 21:00 Manchester City
February 10, 2024
Manchester City 13:30 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Brentford
Fulham 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Luton Town 16:00 Sheffield United
Liverpool 16:00 Burnley
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Newcastle United
February 11, 2024
West Ham United 15:00 Arsenal
Aston Villa 17:30 Manchester United
February 12, 2024
Crystal Palace 21:00 Chelsea

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 22 15 6 1 51 19 +32 51
2 Manchester City 21 14 4 3 51 24 +27 46
3 Arsenal 22 14 4 4 44 21 +23 46
4 Tottenham Hotspur 22 13 4 5 47 33 +14 43
5 Aston Villa 22 13 4 5 44 30 +14 43
6 West Ham United 22 10 6 6 36 33 +3 36
7 Manchester United 22 11 2 9 28 32 -4 35
8 Newcastle United 22 10 2 10 44 33 +11 32
9 Brighton & Hov… 22 8 8 6 38 37 +1 32
10 Chelsea 22 9 4 9 36 35 +1 31
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 8 5 9 33 35 -2 29
12 AFC Bournemouth 21 7 5 9 29 40 -11 26
13 Fulham 22 7 4 11 28 36 -8 25
14 Crystal Palace 22 6 6 10 25 36 -11 24
15 Brentford 21 6 4 11 31 36 -5 22
16 Nottingham Forest 22 5 5 12 27 40 -13 20
17 Luton Town 21 5 4 12 28 38 -10 19
18 Everton 22 8 4 10 24 28 -4 18
19 Burnley 22 3 3 16 22 45 -23 12
20 Sheffield United 22 2 4 16 19 54 -35 10

