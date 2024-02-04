Adbet365Ad

Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 4th Febuary 2024

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Arsenal will welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to the Emirates this Sunday in a game with massive implications for this season’s title race.

The Gunners and Liverpool alongside Manchester City are the favourites for the title this season, with the trio separated by five points But Mikel Arteta’s side can reduce the gap between them and Jürgen Klopp’s side to three points if they win this historic 200th league meeting between both sides.

However, winning here will require them to put in a stronger shift than their two recent meetings with Liverpool having failed to win against the Reds in two meetings this season (D1, L2), including a 2-0 loss in the FA Cup here at the Emirates. They did win this fixture 3-2 last season though and tend to start well in this fixture as the Gunners have opened the scoring within ten minutes in the last three top-flight H2Hs.

But even an early lead may not trouble Liverpool whose fighting spirit is the reason they’re top of the pile as no side has won more points from losing positions this season than Klopp’s men (19).

Moreso, the visitors travel to London full of confidence after despatching Chelsea in their last outing to extend their Premier League winning run to four games. However, interestingly, the last Premier League team to take points off them is Arsenal who they drew 1-1 at Anfield.

So another defencive masterclass by Arteta could prove the difference, seeing the Gunners have kept a clean sheet in six of their last ten home games, starting with a shutout against Manchester City. The Reds will prove the toughest of tests though, as scoring in 16 consecutive league H2Hs means no side has scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal than Liverpool’s 108.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 5, 2024
Brentford 21:00 Manchester City
February 10, 2024
Manchester City 13:30 Everton
Fulham 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool 16:00 Burnley
Luton Town 16:00 Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Brentford
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Newcastle United
February 11, 2024
West Ham United 15:00 Arsenal
Aston Villa 17:30 Manchester United
February 12, 2024
Crystal Palace 21:00 Chelsea
February 17, 2024
Brentford 13:30 Liverpool
Burnley 16:00 Arsenal
Fulham 16:00 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest 16:00 West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 18:30 Chelsea
February 18, 2024
Sheffield United 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Luton Town 17:30 Manchester United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 23 15 6 2 52 22 +30 51
2 Arsenal 23 15 4 4 47 22 +25 49
3 Manchester City 21 14 4 3 51 24 +27 46
4 Aston Villa 23 14 4 5 49 30 +19 46
5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 5 5 49 35 +14 44
6 Manchester United 23 12 2 9 31 32 -1 38
7 West Ham United 23 10 6 7 36 36 +0 36
8 Brighton & Hov… 23 9 8 6 42 38 +4 35
9 Newcastle United 23 10 3 10 48 37 +11 33
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 9 5 9 37 37 +0 32
11 Chelsea 23 9 4 10 38 39 -1 31
12 AFC Bournemouth 22 7 6 9 30 41 -11 27
13 Fulham 23 7 5 11 30 38 -8 26
14 Crystal Palace 23 6 6 11 26 40 -14 24
15 Brentford 21 6 4 11 31 36 -5 22
16 Nottingham Forest 23 5 6 12 28 41 -13 21
17 Luton Town 22 5 5 12 32 42 -10 20
18 Everton 23 8 5 10 26 30 -4 19
19 Burnley 23 3 4 16 24 47 -23 13
20 Sheffield United 23 2 4 17 19 59 -40 10

