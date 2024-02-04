Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

Arsenal vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 4th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Arsenal will welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to the Emirates this Sunday in a game with massive implications for this season’s title race.

The Gunners and Liverpool alongside Manchester City are the favourites for the title this season, with the trio separated by five points But Mikel Arteta’s side can reduce the gap between them and Jürgen Klopp’s side to three points if they win this historic 200th league meeting between both sides.

However, winning here will require them to put in a stronger shift than their two recent meetings with Liverpool having failed to win against the Reds in two meetings this season (D1, L2), including a 2-0 loss in the FA Cup here at the Emirates. They did win this fixture 3-2 last season though and tend to start well in this fixture as the Gunners have opened the scoring within ten minutes in the last three top-flight H2Hs.

But even an early lead may not trouble Liverpool whose fighting spirit is the reason they’re top of the pile as no side has won more points from losing positions this season than Klopp’s men (19).

Moreso, the visitors travel to London full of confidence after despatching Chelsea in their last outing to extend their Premier League winning run to four games. However, interestingly, the last Premier League team to take points off them is Arsenal who they drew 1-1 at Anfield.

So another defencive masterclass by Arteta could prove the difference, seeing the Gunners have kept a clean sheet in six of their last ten home games, starting with a shutout against Manchester City. The Reds will prove the toughest of tests though, as scoring in 16 consecutive league H2Hs means no side has scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal than Liverpool’s 108.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Brentford 21:00 Manchester City Manchester City 13:30 Everton Fulham 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Liverpool 16:00 Burnley Luton Town 16:00 Sheffield United Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Brentford Nottingham Forest 18:30 Newcastle United West Ham United 15:00 Arsenal Aston Villa 17:30 Manchester United Crystal Palace 21:00 Chelsea Brentford 13:30 Liverpool Burnley 16:00 Arsenal Fulham 16:00 Aston Villa Newcastle United 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Nottingham Forest 16:00 West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 18:30 Chelsea Sheffield United 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Luton Town 17:30 Manchester United

