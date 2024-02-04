Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

Arsenal vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 4th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Arsenal will welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to the Emirates this Sunday in a game with massive implications for this season’s title race. The Gunners and Liverpool alongside Manchester City are the favourites for the title this season, with the trio separated by five points But Mikel Arteta’s side can reduce the gap between them and Jürgen Klopp’s side to three points if they win this historic 200th league meeting between both sides. However, winning here will require them to put in a stronger shift than their two recent meetings with Liverpool having failed to win against the Reds in two meetings this season (D1, L2), including a 2-0 loss in the FA Cup here at the Emirates. They did win this fixture 3-2 last season though and tend to start well in this fixture as the Gunners have opened the scoring within ten minutes in the last three top-flight H2Hs. But even an early lead may not trouble Liverpool whose fighting spirit is the reason they’re top of the pile as no side has won more points from losing positions this season than Klopp’s men (19). Moreso, the visitors travel to London full of confidence after despatching Chelsea in their last outing to extend their Premier League winning run to four games. However, interestingly, the last Premier League team to take points off them is Arsenal who they drew 1-1 at Anfield. So another defencive masterclass by Arteta could prove the difference, seeing the Gunners have kept a clean sheet in six of their last ten home games, starting with a shutout against Manchester City. The Reds will prove the toughest of tests though, as scoring in 16 consecutive league H2Hs means no side has scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal than Liverpool’s 108. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 5, 2024 Brentford
21:00
Manchester City
February 10, 2024 Manchester City
13:30
Everton
Fulham
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool
16:00
Burnley
Luton Town
16:00
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Brentford
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Newcastle United
February 11, 2024 West Ham United
15:00
Arsenal
Aston Villa
17:30
Manchester United
February 12, 2024 Crystal Palace
21:00
Chelsea
February 17, 2024 Brentford
13:30
Liverpool
Burnley
16:00
Arsenal
Fulham
16:00
Aston Villa
Newcastle United
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest
16:00
West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
18:30
Chelsea
February 18, 2024 Sheffield United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Luton Town
17:30
Manchester United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
23
15
6
2
52
22
+30
51
2
Arsenal
23
15
4
4
47
22
+25
49
3
Manchester City
21
14
4
3
51
24
+27
46
4
Aston Villa
23
14
4
5
49
30
+19
46
5
Tottenham Hotspur
23
13
5
5
49
35
+14
44
6
Manchester United
23
12
2
9
31
32
-1
38
7
West Ham United
23
10
6
7
36
36
+0
36
8
Brighton & Hov…
23
9
8
6
42
38
+4
35
9
Newcastle United
23
10
3
10
48
37
+11
33
10
Wolverhampton Wanderers
23
9
5
9
37
37
+0
32
11
Chelsea
23
9
4
10
38
39
-1
31
12
AFC Bournemouth
22
7
6
9
30
41
-11
27
13
Fulham
23
7
5
11
30
38
-8
26
14
Crystal Palace
23
6
6
11
26
40
-14
24
15
Brentford
21
6
4
11
31
36
-5
22
16
Nottingham Forest
23
5
6
12
28
41
-13
21
17
Luton Town
22
5
5
12
32
42
-10
20
18
Everton
23
8
5
10
26
30
-4
19
19
Burnley
23
3
4
16
24
47
-23
13
20
Sheffield United
23
2
4
17
19
59
-40
10
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: 4th Febuary 2024
Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT
Arsenal will welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to the Emirates this Sunday in a game with massive implications for this season’s title race.
The Gunners and Liverpool alongside Manchester City are the favourites for the title this season, with the trio separated by five points But Mikel Arteta’s side can reduce the gap between them and Jürgen Klopp’s side to three points if they win this historic 200th league meeting between both sides.
However, winning here will require them to put in a stronger shift than their two recent meetings with Liverpool having failed to win against the Reds in two meetings this season (D1, L2), including a 2-0 loss in the FA Cup here at the Emirates. They did win this fixture 3-2 last season though and tend to start well in this fixture as the Gunners have opened the scoring within ten minutes in the last three top-flight H2Hs.
But even an early lead may not trouble Liverpool whose fighting spirit is the reason they’re top of the pile as no side has won more points from losing positions this season than Klopp’s men (19).
Moreso, the visitors travel to London full of confidence after despatching Chelsea in their last outing to extend their Premier League winning run to four games. However, interestingly, the last Premier League team to take points off them is Arsenal who they drew 1-1 at Anfield.
So another defencive masterclass by Arteta could prove the difference, seeing the Gunners have kept a clean sheet in six of their last ten home games, starting with a shutout against Manchester City. The Reds will prove the toughest of tests though, as scoring in 16 consecutive league H2Hs means no side has scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal than Liverpool’s 108.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table