Brentford vs Manchester City Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 4, 2024 Featured Articles

Brentford vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium

Date: 5th Febuary 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will continue their quest for their fourth consecutive league title this Monday when they travel to West London to play Brentford.

The hosts welcome City to the Brentford Community Stadium in desperate need of good results having won just once in their last nine games in all competitions (D1, L8). Their last outing was against another top-six opponent, Tottenham, who they fell 3-2 to despite their best efforts.

But at least Thomas Frank will be happy that Ivan Toney, who recently returned to the field after nine months away, did score in the game–his second goal in two games. With the striker staying despite being linked to several top clubs, the Bees will hope he can fire his side away from the relegation zone and into the top half.

A visit from reigning champions Man City usually poses a tough test for most sides, but Brentford can take courage in the fact that they were the only side to do a league double over their opponents last season. That said, after keeping just one clean sheet across their eleven home league outings – the joint-lowest in the competition – Brentford could struggle again here.

Meanwhile, City recorded their eighth straight win in midweek beating Burnley 3-1 at the Etihad to keep pace with Liverpool at the top of the table. Pep Guardiola’s side are five points behind the Reds with a game in hand.

They will be desperate to continue winning to ensure they take advantage of any slip-ups from the Reds who could drop points this weekend considering they play fellow contenders Arsenal.

Moreso, this trip to West London comes at the perfect time for the reigning champions, considering they have found their groove in front of goal–scoring 2+ goals in nine of their last ten competitive outings.

Yet the visitors have shown some form of weakness this campaign on the road, as each of their three Premier League defeats have come on their travels (W7, D1). They’ll be hoping to remedy that further here and make sure that their 1-0 loss at this venue last campaign was nothing more than a blip.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 5, 2024
Brentford 21:00 Manchester City
February 10, 2024
Manchester City 13:30 Everton
Fulham 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool 16:00 Burnley
Luton Town 16:00 Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Brentford
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Newcastle United
February 11, 2024
West Ham United 15:00 Arsenal
Aston Villa 17:30 Manchester United
February 12, 2024
Crystal Palace 21:00 Chelsea
February 17, 2024
Brentford 13:30 Liverpool
Burnley 16:00 Arsenal
Fulham 16:00 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest 16:00 West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 18:30 Chelsea
February 18, 2024
Sheffield United 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Luton Town 17:30 Manchester United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 23 15 6 2 52 22 +30 51
2 Arsenal 23 15 4 4 47 22 +25 49
3 Manchester City 21 14 4 3 51 24 +27 46
4 Aston Villa 23 14 4 5 49 30 +19 46
5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 5 5 49 35 +14 44
6 Manchester United 23 12 2 9 31 32 -1 38
7 West Ham United 23 10 6 7 36 36 +0 36
8 Brighton & Hov… 23 9 8 6 42 38 +4 35
9 Newcastle United 23 10 3 10 48 37 +11 33
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 9 5 9 37 37 +0 32
11 Chelsea 23 9 4 10 38 39 -1 31
12 AFC Bournemouth 22 7 6 9 30 41 -11 27
13 Fulham 23 7 5 11 30 38 -8 26
14 Crystal Palace 23 6 6 11 26 40 -14 24
15 Brentford 21 6 4 11 31 36 -5 22
16 Nottingham Forest 23 5 6 12 28 41 -13 21
17 Luton Town 22 5 5 12 32 42 -10 20
18 Everton 23 8 5 10 26 30 -4 19
19 Burnley 23 3 4 16 24 47 -23 13
20 Sheffield United 23 2 4 17 19 59 -40 10

