Brentford vs Manchester City Preview

Brentford vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium Date: 5th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Manchester City will continue their quest for their fourth consecutive league title this Monday when they travel to West London to play Brentford. The hosts welcome City to the Brentford Community Stadium in desperate need of good results having won just once in their last nine games in all competitions (D1, L8). Their last outing was against another top-six opponent, Tottenham, who they fell 3-2 to despite their best efforts. But at least Thomas Frank will be happy that Ivan Toney, who recently returned to the field after nine months away, did score in the game–his second goal in two games. With the striker staying despite being linked to several top clubs, the Bees will hope he can fire his side away from the relegation zone and into the top half. A visit from reigning champions Man City usually poses a tough test for most sides, but Brentford can take courage in the fact that they were the only side to do a league double over their opponents last season. That said, after keeping just one clean sheet across their eleven home league outings – the joint-lowest in the competition – Brentford could struggle again here. Meanwhile, City recorded their eighth straight win in midweek beating Burnley 3-1 at the Etihad to keep pace with Liverpool at the top of the table. Pep Guardiola’s side are five points behind the Reds with a game in hand. They will be desperate to continue winning to ensure they take advantage of any slip-ups from the Reds who could drop points this weekend considering they play fellow contenders Arsenal. Moreso, this trip to West London comes at the perfect time for the reigning champions, considering they have found their groove in front of goal–scoring 2+ goals in nine of their last ten competitive outings. Yet the visitors have shown some form of weakness this campaign on the road, as each of their three Premier League defeats have come on their travels (W7, D1). They’ll be hoping to remedy that further here and make sure that their 1-0 loss at this venue last campaign was nothing more than a blip. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 5, 2024 Brentford
21:00
Manchester City
February 10, 2024 Manchester City
13:30
Everton
Fulham
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool
16:00
Burnley
Luton Town
16:00
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Brentford
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Newcastle United
February 11, 2024 West Ham United
15:00
Arsenal
Aston Villa
17:30
Manchester United
February 12, 2024 Crystal Palace
21:00
Chelsea
February 17, 2024 Brentford
13:30
Liverpool
Burnley
16:00
Arsenal
Fulham
16:00
Aston Villa
Newcastle United
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest
16:00
West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
18:30
Chelsea
February 18, 2024 Sheffield United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Luton Town
17:30
Manchester United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
23
15
6
2
52
22
+30
51
2
Arsenal
23
15
4
4
47
22
+25
49
3
Manchester City
21
14
4
3
51
24
+27
46
4
Aston Villa
23
14
4
5
49
30
+19
46
5
Tottenham Hotspur
23
13
5
5
49
35
+14
44
6
Manchester United
23
12
2
9
31
32
-1
38
7
West Ham United
23
10
6
7
36
36
+0
36
8
Brighton & Hov…
23
9
8
6
42
38
+4
35
9
Newcastle United
23
10
3
10
48
37
+11
33
10
Wolverhampton Wanderers
23
9
5
9
37
37
+0
32
11
Chelsea
23
9
4
10
38
39
-1
31
12
AFC Bournemouth
22
7
6
9
30
41
-11
27
13
Fulham
23
7
5
11
30
38
-8
26
14
Crystal Palace
23
6
6
11
26
40
-14
24
15
Brentford
21
6
4
11
31
36
-5
22
16
Nottingham Forest
23
5
6
12
28
41
-13
21
17
Luton Town
22
5
5
12
32
42
-10
20
18
Everton
23
8
5
10
26
30
-4
19
19
Burnley
23
3
4
16
24
47
-23
13
20
Sheffield United
23
2
4
17
19
59
-40
10
