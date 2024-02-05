Aston Villa vs Chelsea Preview

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Villa Park Date: 7th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Chelsea will travel to Villa Park on Wednesday to face Aston Villa in a replay of their FA Cup fourth-round fixture.

The first leg at Stamford Bridge ended goalless, with both teams limited by their own wastefulness and lack of conviction. Unai Emery’s men, however, had a goal ruled out by VAR in that game so they will feel they have unfinished business when Chelsea visits.

A home return will please their fans who have watched Villa despatch the biggest Premier League teams on this ground. Yet, a recent surprise 3-1 loss at home to Newcastle should help the Villa players keep their feet grounded as they attempt to avoid a third straight defeat to Chelsea at home.

The Blues have won by an aggregate score of 5-1 in their last two visits to Villa Park, losing only twice in their last ten visits to this venue (W7, D1). Yet the visitors come into this tie low on confidence after suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats to Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side conceded a combined eight goals in those two games leaving them a long way off the European spots in the league table. Pressure is mounting on the Argentine, who saw his players booed at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

He will be desperate to win here and end his side’s three-game winless run and also qualify for the FA Cup fifth round having already secured a final spot in the EFL Cup.