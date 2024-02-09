Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 9th February 2024 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT The Bundesliga returns this Friday with Freiburg visiting Signal Iduna Park to face Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund enter this tie desperate to return to winning ways after recording a blip on the road in their most recent outing. The hosts’ brilliant start to the new year took a hit on Friday last week as they were held to a goalless draw with newly-promoted Heidenheim leaving them fourth in the league table, just one point ahead of fifth-placed RB Leipzig who are hotly pursuing them for a place in next year’s UEFA Champions League. As such any room for error is very small for Edin Terzic’s side who have taken more points after 20 games in each of their last two seasons than their current tally. That said, a return to Signal Iduna Park should help refocus minds ahead of the visit of a Freiburg side the Black and Yellows have won against in each of the last four H2Hs scoring a whopping 17 goals in the process. So this is a fixture that the Yellow Wall has loved in recent years as they’ve not seen their side lose a head-to-head game on home soil since October 2001. But, Freiburg will be desperate to break that Signal Iduna curse as they continue their quest for a place in Europe next season. The visitors are currently sitting in seventh position, three points behind Frankfurt who are currently occupying the last automatic European spot. However, Christian Streich’s men travel to Dortmund in poor form, having won just one of their last five matches (D1, L3). That includes an active two-match losing streak, with both defeats coming by a 3-1 scoreline. Therefore, the visitors are now in danger of losing three consecutive Bundesliga games for the first time since November 2021 and the chances of that happening is high as SC Freiburg have lost successive outings on their travels and have accumulated just ten of their 28 points this term away from home. Solving a bout of travel sickness here looks unlikely but if Freiburg are to cause an upset, they’ll need to find their shooting boots as on the last two occasions in which they’ve avoided defeat on this ground, they scored twice. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
February 10, 2024 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
18:30
Bayern Munich
February 11, 2024 Stuttgart
15:30
Mainz
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
17:30
FC Cologne
February 16, 2024 FC Cologne
20:30
Werder Bremen
February 17, 2024 Wolfsburg
15:30
Borussia Dortmund
Mainz
15:30
Augsburg 1907
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
15:30
Union Berlin
Heidenheim
15:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Darmstadt
15:30
Stuttgart
RB Leipzig
18:30
Borussia Mönchengladbach
February 18, 2024 SC Freiburg
15:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
VFL Bochum
17:30
Bayern Munich
February 23, 2024 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
20:30
Mainz
February 24, 2024 Werder Bremen
15:30
Darmstadt
Stuttgart
15:30
FC Cologne
Borussia Mönchengladbach
15:30
VFL Bochum
Union Berlin
15:30
Heidenheim
Bayern Munich
18:30
RB Leipzig
German Bundesliga Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
20
16
4
0
52
14
+38
52
2
Bayern Munich
20
16
2
2
59
19
+40
50
3
Stuttgart
20
13
1
6
46
26
+20
40
4
Borussia Dortmund
21
11
7
3
43
26
+17
40
5
RB Leipzig
21
11
4
6
46
28
+18
37
6
Eintracht Frankfurt
21
8
8
5
31
25
+6
32
7
SC Freiburg
21
8
4
9
26
37
-11
28
8
Heidenheim
21
7
6
8
30
36
-6
27
9
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
20
7
5
8
37
39
-2
26
10
Werder Bremen
21
7
5
9
30
34
-4
26
11
Augsburg 1907
21
5
8
8
31
39
-8
23
12
Wolfsburg
21
6
5
10
25
33
-8
23
13
Borussia Mönchengladbach
21
5
7
9
36
41
-5
22
14
VFL Bochum
21
4
10
7
23
39
-16
22
15
Union Berlin
21
6
3
12
20
35
-15
21
16
FC Cologne
20
3
6
11
14
34
-20
15
17
Mainz
20
1
9
10
15
32
-17
12
18
Darmstadt
21
2
6
13
22
49
-27
12
Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg
Competition – German Bundesliga
Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK
Date: 9th February 2024
Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT
The Bundesliga returns this Friday with Freiburg visiting Signal Iduna Park to face Borussia Dortmund.
Dortmund enter this tie desperate to return to winning ways after recording a blip on the road in their most recent outing. The hosts’ brilliant start to the new year took a hit on Friday last week as they were held to a goalless draw with newly-promoted Heidenheim leaving them fourth in the league table, just one point ahead of fifth-placed RB Leipzig who are hotly pursuing them for a place in next year’s UEFA Champions League.
As such any room for error is very small for Edin Terzic’s side who have taken more points after 20 games in each of their last two seasons than their current tally. That said, a return to Signal Iduna Park should help refocus minds ahead of the visit of a Freiburg side the Black and Yellows have won against in each of the last four H2Hs scoring a whopping 17 goals in the process.
So this is a fixture that the Yellow Wall has loved in recent years as they’ve not seen their side lose a head-to-head game on home soil since October 2001.
But, Freiburg will be desperate to break that Signal Iduna curse as they continue their quest for a place in Europe next season. The visitors are currently sitting in seventh position, three points behind Frankfurt who are currently occupying the last automatic European spot.
However, Christian Streich’s men travel to Dortmund in poor form, having won just one of their last five matches (D1, L3). That includes an active two-match losing streak, with both defeats coming by a 3-1 scoreline.
Therefore, the visitors are now in danger of losing three consecutive Bundesliga games for the first time since November 2021 and the chances of that happening is high as SC Freiburg have lost successive outings on their travels and have accumulated just ten of their 28 points this term away from home.
Solving a bout of travel sickness here looks unlikely but if Freiburg are to cause an upset, they’ll need to find their shooting boots as on the last two occasions in which they’ve avoided defeat on this ground, they scored twice.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga: