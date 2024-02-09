Adbet365Ad

Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 9, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Date: 9th February 2024

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The Bundesliga returns this Friday with Freiburg visiting Signal Iduna Park to face Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund enter this tie desperate to return to winning ways after recording a blip on the road in their most recent outing. The hosts’ brilliant start to the new year took a hit on Friday last week as they were held to a goalless draw with newly-promoted Heidenheim leaving them fourth in the league table, just one point ahead of fifth-placed RB Leipzig who are hotly pursuing them for a place in next year’s UEFA Champions League.

As such any room for error is very small for Edin Terzic’s side who have taken more points after 20 games in each of their last two seasons than their current tally. That said, a return to Signal Iduna Park should help refocus minds ahead of the visit of a Freiburg side the Black and Yellows have won against in each of the last four H2Hs scoring a whopping 17 goals in the process.

So this is a fixture that the Yellow Wall has loved in recent years as they’ve not seen their side lose a head-to-head game on home soil since October 2001.

But, Freiburg will be desperate to break that Signal Iduna curse as they continue their quest for a place in Europe next season. The visitors are currently sitting in seventh position, three points behind Frankfurt who are currently occupying the last automatic European spot.

However, Christian Streich’s men travel to Dortmund in poor form, having won just one of their last five matches (D1, L3). That includes an active two-match losing streak, with both defeats coming by a 3-1 scoreline.

Therefore, the visitors are now in danger of losing three consecutive Bundesliga games for the first time since November 2021 and the chances of that happening is high as SC Freiburg have lost successive outings on their travels and have accumulated just ten of their 28 points this term away from home.

Solving a bout of travel sickness here looks unlikely but if Freiburg are to cause an upset, they’ll need to find their shooting boots as on the last two occasions in which they’ve avoided defeat on this ground, they scored twice.

Watch this game live at bet365 – 18+ T&C’s Apply – Funded account required – Geo-restrictions apply #ad.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

February 10, 2024
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 18:30 Bayern Munich
February 11, 2024
Stuttgart 15:30 Mainz
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 17:30 FC Cologne
February 16, 2024
FC Cologne 20:30 Werder Bremen
February 17, 2024
Wolfsburg 15:30 Borussia Dortmund
Mainz 15:30 Augsburg 1907
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 15:30 Union Berlin
Heidenheim 15:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Darmstadt 15:30 Stuttgart
RB Leipzig 18:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach
February 18, 2024
SC Freiburg 15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
VFL Bochum 17:30 Bayern Munich
February 23, 2024
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 20:30 Mainz
February 24, 2024
Werder Bremen 15:30 Darmstadt
Stuttgart 15:30 FC Cologne
Borussia Mönchengladbach 15:30 VFL Bochum
Union Berlin 15:30 Heidenheim
Bayern Munich 18:30 RB Leipzig

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 20 16 4 0 52 14 +38 52
2 Bayern Munich 20 16 2 2 59 19 +40 50
3 Stuttgart 20 13 1 6 46 26 +20 40
4 Borussia Dortmund 21 11 7 3 43 26 +17 40
5 RB Leipzig 21 11 4 6 46 28 +18 37
6 Eintracht Frankfurt 21 8 8 5 31 25 +6 32
7 SC Freiburg 21 8 4 9 26 37 -11 28
8 Heidenheim 21 7 6 8 30 36 -6 27
9 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 20 7 5 8 37 39 -2 26
10 Werder Bremen 21 7 5 9 30 34 -4 26
11 Augsburg 1907 21 5 8 8 31 39 -8 23
12 Wolfsburg 21 6 5 10 25 33 -8 23
13 Borussia Mönchengladbach 21 5 7 9 36 41 -5 22
14 VFL Bochum 21 4 10 7 23 39 -16 22
15 Union Berlin 21 6 3 12 20 35 -15 21
16 FC Cologne 20 3 6 11 14 34 -20 15
17 Mainz 20 1 9 10 15 32 -17 12
18 Darmstadt 21 2 6 13 22 49 -27 12

Check Also

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United will travel to Villa Park this Sunday to face Aston Villa in Round ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.