Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 9th February 2024 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The Bundesliga returns this Friday with Freiburg visiting Signal Iduna Park to face Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund enter this tie desperate to return to winning ways after recording a blip on the road in their most recent outing. The hosts’ brilliant start to the new year took a hit on Friday last week as they were held to a goalless draw with newly-promoted Heidenheim leaving them fourth in the league table, just one point ahead of fifth-placed RB Leipzig who are hotly pursuing them for a place in next year’s UEFA Champions League.

As such any room for error is very small for Edin Terzic’s side who have taken more points after 20 games in each of their last two seasons than their current tally. That said, a return to Signal Iduna Park should help refocus minds ahead of the visit of a Freiburg side the Black and Yellows have won against in each of the last four H2Hs scoring a whopping 17 goals in the process.

So this is a fixture that the Yellow Wall has loved in recent years as they’ve not seen their side lose a head-to-head game on home soil since October 2001.

But, Freiburg will be desperate to break that Signal Iduna curse as they continue their quest for a place in Europe next season. The visitors are currently sitting in seventh position, three points behind Frankfurt who are currently occupying the last automatic European spot.

However, Christian Streich’s men travel to Dortmund in poor form, having won just one of their last five matches (D1, L3). That includes an active two-match losing streak, with both defeats coming by a 3-1 scoreline.

Therefore, the visitors are now in danger of losing three consecutive Bundesliga games for the first time since November 2021 and the chances of that happening is high as SC Freiburg have lost successive outings on their travels and have accumulated just ten of their 28 points this term away from home.

Solving a bout of travel sickness here looks unlikely but if Freiburg are to cause an upset, they’ll need to find their shooting boots as on the last two occasions in which they’ve avoided defeat on this ground, they scored twice.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Bayer 04 Leverkusen 18:30 Bayern Munich Stuttgart 15:30 Mainz TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 17:30 FC Cologne FC Cologne 20:30 Werder Bremen Wolfsburg 15:30 Borussia Dortmund Mainz 15:30 Augsburg 1907 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 15:30 Union Berlin Heidenheim 15:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Darmstadt 15:30 Stuttgart RB Leipzig 18:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach SC Freiburg 15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt VFL Bochum 17:30 Bayern Munich Bayer 04 Leverkusen 20:30 Mainz Werder Bremen 15:30 Darmstadt Stuttgart 15:30 FC Cologne Borussia Mönchengladbach 15:30 VFL Bochum Union Berlin 15:30 Heidenheim Bayern Munich 18:30 RB Leipzig

German Bundesliga Table