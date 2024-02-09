Adbet365Ad

Manchester City vs Everton Preview

February 9, 2024

Manchester City vs Everton

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 10th Febuary 2024

Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Manchester City will look to go top of the Premier League table this Saturday when they welcome Everton to the Etihad in the first game of the 24th Round.

The Cityzens capitalised on Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Sunday to cut the lead at the top to two points when they came from a goal down to beat Brentford on Monday night. A hattrick from Phil Foden was what it took to ensure that Pep Guardiola’s side took charge of their title destiny with that win and a game in hand meaning that they are now potentially the leaders of the league table.

But leading the table in real-time will require them winning their outstanding game though and they could still do so with a win here, albeit temporarily as Liverpool and Arsenal play later. They are fancied by bookmakers to win here with head-to-head history heavily weighted in their favour. The defending champions are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home games against Everton (W7, D5).

One of those draws did come last season, but the fact City have dropped points in just three of their 20 home league games since then (D3) shows how formidable they are at the Etihad. Their record of nine straight wins in all competitions also puts them as favourites here plus Everton’s woeful run of zero wins in their last six league games (D3, L3).

The Toffees have been in dire form since the turn of the year with even fellow relegation candidates Luton beating them in the FA Cup.

Everton recently snatched points from Fulham (0-0) and Tottenham (2-2), to show they still have their vital signs intact.

Taking any points at the Etihad will require bravery and a clinical edge, with Everton’s 26 goals scored one of the lowest in the league. Still, the fact that City have five clean sheets after 22 Premier League games (their lowest tally since 2016/17) suggests that Everton have a chance of getting a goal.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 10, 2024
Fulham 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Brentford
Liverpool 16:00 Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Luton Town 16:00 Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Newcastle United
February 11, 2024
West Ham United 15:00 Arsenal
Aston Villa 17:30 Manchester United
February 12, 2024
Crystal Palace 21:00 Chelsea
February 17, 2024
Brentford 13:30 Liverpool
Burnley 16:00 Arsenal
Fulham 16:00 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest 16:00 West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 18:30 Chelsea
February 18, 2024
Sheffield United 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Luton Town 17:30 Manchester United
February 19, 2024
Everton 21:00 Crystal Palace
February 20, 2024
Manchester City 20:30 Brentford

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 23 16 4 3 56 25 +31 52
2 Liverpool 23 15 6 2 52 22 +30 51
3 Arsenal 23 15 4 4 47 22 +25 49
4 Aston Villa 23 14 4 5 49 30 +19 46
5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 5 5 49 35 +14 44
6 Manchester United 23 12 2 9 31 32 -1 38
7 West Ham United 23 10 6 7 36 36 +0 36
8 Brighton & Hov… 23 9 8 6 42 38 +4 35
9 Newcastle United 23 10 3 10 48 37 +11 33
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 9 5 9 37 37 +0 32
11 Chelsea 23 9 4 10 38 39 -1 31
12 AFC Bournemouth 22 7 6 9 30 41 -11 27
13 Fulham 23 7 5 11 30 38 -8 26
14 Crystal Palace 23 6 6 11 26 40 -14 24
15 Brentford 22 6 4 12 32 39 -7 22
16 Nottingham Forest 23 5 6 12 28 41 -13 21
17 Luton Town 22 5 5 12 32 42 -10 20
18 Everton 24 8 5 11 26 32 -6 19
19 Burnley 23 3 4 16 24 47 -23 13
20 Sheffield United 23 2 4 17 19 59 -40 10

