Manchester City vs Everton Preview

Manchester City vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 10th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Manchester City will look to go top of the Premier League table this Saturday when they welcome Everton to the Etihad in the first game of the 24th Round.

The Cityzens capitalised on Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Sunday to cut the lead at the top to two points when they came from a goal down to beat Brentford on Monday night. A hattrick from Phil Foden was what it took to ensure that Pep Guardiola’s side took charge of their title destiny with that win and a game in hand meaning that they are now potentially the leaders of the league table.

But leading the table in real-time will require them winning their outstanding game though and they could still do so with a win here, albeit temporarily as Liverpool and Arsenal play later. They are fancied by bookmakers to win here with head-to-head history heavily weighted in their favour. The defending champions are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home games against Everton (W7, D5).

One of those draws did come last season, but the fact City have dropped points in just three of their 20 home league games since then (D3) shows how formidable they are at the Etihad. Their record of nine straight wins in all competitions also puts them as favourites here plus Everton’s woeful run of zero wins in their last six league games (D3, L3).

The Toffees have been in dire form since the turn of the year with even fellow relegation candidates Luton beating them in the FA Cup.

Everton recently snatched points from Fulham (0-0) and Tottenham (2-2), to show they still have their vital signs intact.

Taking any points at the Etihad will require bravery and a clinical edge, with Everton’s 26 goals scored one of the lowest in the league. Still, the fact that City have five clean sheets after 22 Premier League games (their lowest tally since 2016/17) suggests that Everton have a chance of getting a goal.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

