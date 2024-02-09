Manchester City vs Everton Preview

Manchester City vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 10th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT Manchester City will look to go top of the Premier League table this Saturday when they welcome Everton to the Etihad in the first game of the 24th Round. The Cityzens capitalised on Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Sunday to cut the lead at the top to two points when they came from a goal down to beat Brentford on Monday night. A hattrick from Phil Foden was what it took to ensure that Pep Guardiola’s side took charge of their title destiny with that win and a game in hand meaning that they are now potentially the leaders of the league table. But leading the table in real-time will require them winning their outstanding game though and they could still do so with a win here, albeit temporarily as Liverpool and Arsenal play later. They are fancied by bookmakers to win here with head-to-head history heavily weighted in their favour. The defending champions are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home games against Everton (W7, D5). One of those draws did come last season, but the fact City have dropped points in just three of their 20 home league games since then (D3) shows how formidable they are at the Etihad. Their record of nine straight wins in all competitions also puts them as favourites here plus Everton’s woeful run of zero wins in their last six league games (D3, L3). The Toffees have been in dire form since the turn of the year with even fellow relegation candidates Luton beating them in the FA Cup. Everton recently snatched points from Fulham (0-0) and Tottenham (2-2), to show they still have their vital signs intact. Taking any points at the Etihad will require bravery and a clinical edge, with Everton’s 26 goals scored one of the lowest in the league. Still, the fact that City have five clean sheets after 22 Premier League games (their lowest tally since 2016/17) suggests that Everton have a chance of getting a goal. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 10, 2024 Fulham
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Brentford
Liverpool
16:00
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Luton Town
16:00
Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Newcastle United
February 11, 2024 West Ham United
15:00
Arsenal
Aston Villa
17:30
Manchester United
February 12, 2024 Crystal Palace
21:00
Chelsea
February 17, 2024 Brentford
13:30
Liverpool
Burnley
16:00
Arsenal
Fulham
16:00
Aston Villa
Newcastle United
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest
16:00
West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
18:30
Chelsea
February 18, 2024 Sheffield United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Luton Town
17:30
Manchester United
February 19, 2024 Everton
21:00
Crystal Palace
February 20, 2024 Manchester City
20:30
Brentford
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Manchester City
23
16
4
3
56
25
+31
52
2
Liverpool
23
15
6
2
52
22
+30
51
3
Arsenal
23
15
4
4
47
22
+25
49
4
Aston Villa
23
14
4
5
49
30
+19
46
5
Tottenham Hotspur
23
13
5
5
49
35
+14
44
6
Manchester United
23
12
2
9
31
32
-1
38
7
West Ham United
23
10
6
7
36
36
+0
36
8
Brighton & Hov…
23
9
8
6
42
38
+4
35
9
Newcastle United
23
10
3
10
48
37
+11
33
10
Wolverhampton Wanderers
23
9
5
9
37
37
+0
32
11
Chelsea
23
9
4
10
38
39
-1
31
12
AFC Bournemouth
22
7
6
9
30
41
-11
27
13
Fulham
23
7
5
11
30
38
-8
26
14
Crystal Palace
23
6
6
11
26
40
-14
24
15
Brentford
22
6
4
12
32
39
-7
22
16
Nottingham Forest
23
5
6
12
28
41
-13
21
17
Luton Town
22
5
5
12
32
42
-10
20
18
Everton
24
8
5
11
26
32
-6
19
19
Burnley
23
3
4
16
24
47
-23
13
20
Sheffield United
23
2
4
17
19
59
-40
10
