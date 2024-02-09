Adbet365Ad

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 9, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Villa Park

Date: 11th Febuary 2024

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester United will travel to Villa Park this Sunday to face Aston Villa in Round 24 of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

After a whirlwind 2023 that saw Unai Emery’s side sit just behind Manchester City as the team with the most points in the year with 85 points from 42 league games, Villa have started 2024 poorly. The hosts have won just one league game this year (D1, L1), leaving them now trailing league leaders Liverpool by five points. They are in danger of missing out on the top four unless they rectify their recent form which has seen them win just once in their last five games (D2, L2).

The most frustrating thing over those five games was they lost their incredible home record. The hosts were cruising at home earlier this season, winning a club-record 15 games on the bounce at their famous home ground. But since they beat Arsenal here 1-0, they have failed to win in three home games (D1, L2), with the most recent being a 3-1 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup.

So the visit from United will not only be a quest to return to winning ways in the league, but a quest to make Villa Park a fortress again. Taking maximum points here will preserve their place in the top four, crucially putting them eleven points ahead of United and helping them end a three-game losing run against the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag’s men have enjoyed their recent games against Aston Villa, with their 3-2 win over Emery’s men in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day one of the key turning points in United’s season. Since that comeback win in December, the visitors have lost just once, winning four of their last six games (D1), including the last three where they scored 3+ goals. The last in that series was a professional 3-0 win over West Ham.

So a trip to Villa Park should not scare them as they attempt to move up the league table and qualify for a place in Europe next season.

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 23 16 4 3 56 25 +31 52
2 Liverpool 23 15 6 2 52 22 +30 51
3 Arsenal 23 15 4 4 47 22 +25 49
4 Aston Villa 23 14 4 5 49 30 +19 46
5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 5 5 49 35 +14 44
6 Manchester United 23 12 2 9 31 32 -1 38
7 West Ham United 23 10 6 7 36 36 +0 36
8 Brighton & Hov… 23 9 8 6 42 38 +4 35
9 Newcastle United 23 10 3 10 48 37 +11 33
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 9 5 9 37 37 +0 32
11 Chelsea 23 9 4 10 38 39 -1 31
12 AFC Bournemouth 22 7 6 9 30 41 -11 27
13 Fulham 23 7 5 11 30 38 -8 26
14 Crystal Palace 23 6 6 11 26 40 -14 24
15 Brentford 22 6 4 12 32 39 -7 22
16 Nottingham Forest 23 5 6 12 28 41 -13 21
17 Luton Town 22 5 5 12 32 42 -10 20
18 Everton 24 8 5 11 26 32 -6 19
19 Burnley 23 3 4 16 24 47 -23 13
20 Sheffield United 23 2 4 17 19 59 -40 10

