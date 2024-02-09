Aston Villa vs Manchester United Preview

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 11th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Manchester United will travel to Villa Park this Sunday to face Aston Villa in Round 24 of the 2023/24 Premier League season. After a whirlwind 2023 that saw Unai Emery’s side sit just behind Manchester City as the team with the most points in the year with 85 points from 42 league games, Villa have started 2024 poorly. The hosts have won just one league game this year (D1, L1), leaving them now trailing league leaders Liverpool by five points. They are in danger of missing out on the top four unless they rectify their recent form which has seen them win just once in their last five games (D2, L2). The most frustrating thing over those five games was they lost their incredible home record. The hosts were cruising at home earlier this season, winning a club-record 15 games on the bounce at their famous home ground. But since they beat Arsenal here 1-0, they have failed to win in three home games (D1, L2), with the most recent being a 3-1 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup. So the visit from United will not only be a quest to return to winning ways in the league, but a quest to make Villa Park a fortress again. Taking maximum points here will preserve their place in the top four, crucially putting them eleven points ahead of United and helping them end a three-game losing run against the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag’s men have enjoyed their recent games against Aston Villa, with their 3-2 win over Emery’s men in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day one of the key turning points in United’s season. Since that comeback win in December, the visitors have lost just once, winning four of their last six games (D1), including the last three where they scored 3+ goals. The last in that series was a professional 3-0 win over West Ham. So a trip to Villa Park should not scare them as they attempt to move up the league table and qualify for a place in Europe next season. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 10, 2024 Fulham
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Brentford
Liverpool
16:00
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Luton Town
16:00
Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Newcastle United
February 11, 2024 West Ham United
15:00
Arsenal
Aston Villa
17:30
Manchester United
February 12, 2024 Crystal Palace
21:00
Chelsea
February 17, 2024 Brentford
13:30
Liverpool
Burnley
16:00
Arsenal
Fulham
16:00
Aston Villa
Newcastle United
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest
16:00
West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
18:30
Chelsea
February 18, 2024 Sheffield United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Luton Town
17:30
Manchester United
February 19, 2024 Everton
21:00
Crystal Palace
February 20, 2024 Manchester City
20:30
Brentford
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Manchester City
23
16
4
3
56
25
+31
52
2
Liverpool
23
15
6
2
52
22
+30
51
3
Arsenal
23
15
4
4
47
22
+25
49
4
Aston Villa
23
14
4
5
49
30
+19
46
5
Tottenham Hotspur
23
13
5
5
49
35
+14
44
6
Manchester United
23
12
2
9
31
32
-1
38
7
West Ham United
23
10
6
7
36
36
+0
36
8
Brighton & Hov…
23
9
8
6
42
38
+4
35
9
Newcastle United
23
10
3
10
48
37
+11
33
10
Wolverhampton Wanderers
23
9
5
9
37
37
+0
32
11
Chelsea
23
9
4
10
38
39
-1
31
12
AFC Bournemouth
22
7
6
9
30
41
-11
27
13
Fulham
23
7
5
11
30
38
-8
26
14
Crystal Palace
23
6
6
11
26
40
-14
24
15
Brentford
22
6
4
12
32
39
-7
22
16
Nottingham Forest
23
5
6
12
28
41
-13
21
17
Luton Town
22
5
5
12
32
42
-10
20
18
Everton
24
8
5
11
26
32
-6
19
19
Burnley
23
3
4
16
24
47
-23
13
20
Sheffield United
23
2
4
17
19
59
-40
10
