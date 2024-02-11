Adbet365Ad

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 11, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Selhurst Park

Date: 12th Febuary 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Chelsea will make the short trip to Selhurst Park on Monday night to face London rivals Chelsea in the last game of Round 24 of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The Eagles welcome Chelsea to Selhurst Park in terrible form having won just twice in their last 12 league games (D3, L7). Things went from bad to worse for them in their last outing as they lost Michael Olise and Marc Guehi to injuries. The duo joined Eberechi Eze on the treatment table adding more salt to Roy Hodgson’s already sore wound.

Pressure is mounting on the former Liverpool coach to turn things around especially as Palace are now in 15th position, just five points ahead of Everton in 18th. Hodgson must find a way to turn things around if he wants to remain in the job beyond this month and winning here will surely boost his side’s chances of Premier League survival.

That said, the hosts can at least take a crumb of comfort from the fact their two wins in their last 12 league games came across their last two home league games which should boost belief ahead of the visit of Chelsea.

After a series of poor results in the league, Mauricio Pochettino’s side bounced back in style in midweek as they beat Aston Villa 3-1 at home to qualify for the FA Cup Fifth Round. That win ended a run of three games without a win for the Blues who must now take maximum points here to ensure they are still in the top-six race at the end of this round of games.

They sit eight points behind sixth-placed Man United which is certainly a huge mountain to climb however if they can keep accumulating points, they at least stand a chance.

Considering they have won their last 13 H2H games against Palace, they will fancy their chances of winning here. The Eagles are also an opponent Pochettino has enjoyed success against on a personal level with his 12 managerial H2H wins his most against any team.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 12, 2024
Crystal Palace 21:00 Chelsea
February 17, 2024
Brentford 13:30 Liverpool
Burnley 16:00 Arsenal
Fulham 16:00 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest 16:00 West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 18:30 Chelsea
February 18, 2024
Sheffield United 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Luton Town 17:30 Manchester United
February 19, 2024
Everton 21:00 Crystal Palace
February 20, 2024
Manchester City 20:30 Brentford
February 21, 2024
Liverpool 20:30 Luton Town
February 23, 2024
Chelsea 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur
February 24, 2024
Manchester United 16:00 Fulham
Crystal Palace 16:00 Burnley
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Everton
Aston Villa 16:00 Nottingham Forest
AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Manchester City
Arsenal 21:00 Newcastle United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 24 16 6 2 55 23 +32 54
2 Manchester City 23 16 4 3 56 25 +31 52
3 Arsenal 24 16 4 4 53 22 +31 52
4 Tottenham Hotspur 24 14 5 5 51 36 +15 47
5 Aston Villa 24 14 4 6 50 32 +18 46
6 Manchester United 24 13 2 9 33 33 +0 41
7 Newcastle United 24 11 3 10 51 39 +12 36
8 West Ham United 24 10 6 8 36 42 -6 36
9 Brighton & Hov… 24 9 8 7 43 40 +3 35
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 9 5 10 37 39 -2 32
11 Chelsea 23 9 4 10 38 39 -1 31
12 Fulham 24 8 5 11 33 39 -6 29
13 AFC Bournemouth 23 7 6 10 31 44 -13 27
14 Brentford 23 7 4 12 34 39 -5 25
15 Crystal Palace 23 6 6 11 26 40 -14 24
16 Nottingham Forest 24 5 6 13 30 44 -14 21
17 Luton Town 23 5 5 13 33 45 -12 20
18 Everton 24 8 5 11 26 32 -6 19
19 Burnley 24 3 4 17 25 50 -25 13
20 Sheffield United 24 3 4 17 22 60 -38 13

