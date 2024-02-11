Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Preview

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 12th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Chelsea will make the short trip to Selhurst Park on Monday night to face London rivals Chelsea in the last game of Round 24 of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The Eagles welcome Chelsea to Selhurst Park in terrible form having won just twice in their last 12 league games (D3, L7). Things went from bad to worse for them in their last outing as they lost Michael Olise and Marc Guehi to injuries. The duo joined Eberechi Eze on the treatment table adding more salt to Roy Hodgson’s already sore wound.

Pressure is mounting on the former Liverpool coach to turn things around especially as Palace are now in 15th position, just five points ahead of Everton in 18th. Hodgson must find a way to turn things around if he wants to remain in the job beyond this month and winning here will surely boost his side’s chances of Premier League survival.

That said, the hosts can at least take a crumb of comfort from the fact their two wins in their last 12 league games came across their last two home league games which should boost belief ahead of the visit of Chelsea.

After a series of poor results in the league, Mauricio Pochettino’s side bounced back in style in midweek as they beat Aston Villa 3-1 at home to qualify for the FA Cup Fifth Round. That win ended a run of three games without a win for the Blues who must now take maximum points here to ensure they are still in the top-six race at the end of this round of games.

They sit eight points behind sixth-placed Man United which is certainly a huge mountain to climb however if they can keep accumulating points, they at least stand a chance.

Considering they have won their last 13 H2H games against Palace, they will fancy their chances of winning here. The Eagles are also an opponent Pochettino has enjoyed success against on a personal level with his 12 managerial H2H wins his most against any team.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

