Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Preview

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 12th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Chelsea will make the short trip to Selhurst Park on Monday night to face London rivals Chelsea in the last game of Round 24 of the 2023/24 Premier League season. The Eagles welcome Chelsea to Selhurst Park in terrible form having won just twice in their last 12 league games (D3, L7). Things went from bad to worse for them in their last outing as they lost Michael Olise and Marc Guehi to injuries. The duo joined Eberechi Eze on the treatment table adding more salt to Roy Hodgson’s already sore wound. Pressure is mounting on the former Liverpool coach to turn things around especially as Palace are now in 15th position, just five points ahead of Everton in 18th. Hodgson must find a way to turn things around if he wants to remain in the job beyond this month and winning here will surely boost his side’s chances of Premier League survival. That said, the hosts can at least take a crumb of comfort from the fact their two wins in their last 12 league games came across their last two home league games which should boost belief ahead of the visit of Chelsea. After a series of poor results in the league, Mauricio Pochettino’s side bounced back in style in midweek as they beat Aston Villa 3-1 at home to qualify for the FA Cup Fifth Round. That win ended a run of three games without a win for the Blues who must now take maximum points here to ensure they are still in the top-six race at the end of this round of games. They sit eight points behind sixth-placed Man United which is certainly a huge mountain to climb however if they can keep accumulating points, they at least stand a chance. Considering they have won their last 13 H2H games against Palace, they will fancy their chances of winning here. The Eagles are also an opponent Pochettino has enjoyed success against on a personal level with his 12 managerial H2H wins his most against any team. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 12, 2024 Crystal Palace
21:00
Chelsea
February 17, 2024 Brentford
13:30
Liverpool
Burnley
16:00
Arsenal
Fulham
16:00
Aston Villa
Newcastle United
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest
16:00
West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
18:30
Chelsea
February 18, 2024 Sheffield United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Luton Town
17:30
Manchester United
February 19, 2024 Everton
21:00
Crystal Palace
February 20, 2024 Manchester City
20:30
Brentford
February 21, 2024 Liverpool
20:30
Luton Town
February 23, 2024 Chelsea
01:00
Tottenham Hotspur
February 24, 2024 Manchester United
16:00
Fulham
Crystal Palace
16:00
Burnley
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Everton
Aston Villa
16:00
Nottingham Forest
AFC Bournemouth
18:30
Manchester City
Arsenal
21:00
Newcastle United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
24
16
6
2
55
23
+32
54
2
Manchester City
23
16
4
3
56
25
+31
52
3
Arsenal
24
16
4
4
53
22
+31
52
4
Tottenham Hotspur
24
14
5
5
51
36
+15
47
5
Aston Villa
24
14
4
6
50
32
+18
46
6
Manchester United
24
13
2
9
33
33
+0
41
7
Newcastle United
24
11
3
10
51
39
+12
36
8
West Ham United
24
10
6
8
36
42
-6
36
9
Brighton & Hov…
24
9
8
7
43
40
+3
35
10
Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
9
5
10
37
39
-2
32
11
Chelsea
23
9
4
10
38
39
-1
31
12
Fulham
24
8
5
11
33
39
-6
29
13
AFC Bournemouth
23
7
6
10
31
44
-13
27
14
Brentford
23
7
4
12
34
39
-5
25
15
Crystal Palace
23
6
6
11
26
40
-14
24
16
Nottingham Forest
24
5
6
13
30
44
-14
21
17
Luton Town
23
5
5
13
33
45
-12
20
18
Everton
24
8
5
11
26
32
-6
19
19
Burnley
24
3
4
17
25
50
-25
13
20
Sheffield United
24
3
4
17
22
60
-38
13
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Selhurst Park
Date: 12th Febuary 2024
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Chelsea will make the short trip to Selhurst Park on Monday night to face London rivals Chelsea in the last game of Round 24 of the 2023/24 Premier League season.
The Eagles welcome Chelsea to Selhurst Park in terrible form having won just twice in their last 12 league games (D3, L7). Things went from bad to worse for them in their last outing as they lost Michael Olise and Marc Guehi to injuries. The duo joined Eberechi Eze on the treatment table adding more salt to Roy Hodgson’s already sore wound.
Pressure is mounting on the former Liverpool coach to turn things around especially as Palace are now in 15th position, just five points ahead of Everton in 18th. Hodgson must find a way to turn things around if he wants to remain in the job beyond this month and winning here will surely boost his side’s chances of Premier League survival.
That said, the hosts can at least take a crumb of comfort from the fact their two wins in their last 12 league games came across their last two home league games which should boost belief ahead of the visit of Chelsea.
After a series of poor results in the league, Mauricio Pochettino’s side bounced back in style in midweek as they beat Aston Villa 3-1 at home to qualify for the FA Cup Fifth Round. That win ended a run of three games without a win for the Blues who must now take maximum points here to ensure they are still in the top-six race at the end of this round of games.
They sit eight points behind sixth-placed Man United which is certainly a huge mountain to climb however if they can keep accumulating points, they at least stand a chance.
Considering they have won their last 13 H2H games against Palace, they will fancy their chances of winning here. The Eagles are also an opponent Pochettino has enjoyed success against on a personal level with his 12 managerial H2H wins his most against any team.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table