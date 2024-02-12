RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Preview

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Red Bull Arena Date: 13th February 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Champions League returns this week with record holders Real Madrid travelling to Germany to face RB Leipzig.

Leipzig qualified for this round of the Champions League courtesy of a second-place finish in Group G where they won four times (L2), scoring 13 times.

This is the third time they have qualified past the group stage of the UCL with their last run in the competition ending at this stage when they were beaten 8-1 on aggregate by eventual winners Manchester City.

So Marco Rose’s side are back in familiar territory but will be desperate to avoid another round of 16 embarrassment against a top European team. RB Leipzig’s form heading into this tie suggests they could face another embarrassing outing at the Red Bull Arena.

The hosts have won just one of their five competitive games in 2024 (D1, L3), with their last outing (a 2-2 draw with Augsburg) revealing their main problem is defending. They have kept one clean sheet in their last 16 competitive games.

They have also shipped in 2+ goals in three of their last five games showing that when it rains, it pours in for them. Such a flakey backline will suit Real Madrid who are enjoying a solid run of form in La Liga.

Los Blancos opened up a five-point lead at the top of La Liga over the weekend when they beat second-placed Girona 4-0 at home. That game saw them score 2+ goals for the eighth time in ten games in 2024.

However, the visitors will be without their top scorer, Jude Bellingham, for this tie. The Englishman, who scored a brace against Girona, is out for three weeks with an ankle injury. His absence will be hugely missed, but Madrid, who have won all their games in the UCL this season should have enough to trouble Leipzig.

However, it may not be a walk in the park for Los Blancos as they lost on their last visit to this venue and that may still be on their minds come kick-off.