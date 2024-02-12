Lazio vs Bayern Munich Preview

Lazio vs Bayern Munich Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Olimpico Date: 14th February 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Lazio will welcome Bayern Munich to the Stadio Olimpico this Wednesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 tie.

After failing to qualify for the UCL last season, Maurizio Sarri’s side made the most of their opportunity in the competition this season taking ten points from their group-stage games to finish second in their group.

During the round of 16 draw, Sarri was bullish about his side’s chances of progressing beyond this round saying he didn’t care if his side drew the biggest teams. Bayern are one of the biggest teams in the UCL, so Sarri will now hope to prove his assertions when Thomas Tuchel’s side come to the Stadio Olimpico.

However, the Munich men are favourites to progress to the next round having comfortably beaten Lazio 6-2 on aggregate the last time both sides met. Moreso, Lazio’s record of one win in their last four games will also trouble their fans.

But the hosts are solid at home, losing just once in their last 15 games at home in all competitions (W10, D4). Yet, Bayern are also happy travellers in Europe, with the Bavarians winning seven of their last eight away matches in the Champions League. Their only defeat in this period was the 3-0 reverse at Manchester City in the quarter-finals in April 2023.

Thomas Tuchel’s side’s record against Italian teams will also boost their confidence here as the Reds have won each of their last five Champions League encounters against Italian opponents. Bayern are unbeaten in 12 Champions League games against Serie A teams since a 3-2 loss at home to Inter Milan in March 2011 (W10 D2) and seven away from home (W5 D2).

The visitors will travel to Rome wounded by their embarrassing 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, which left them five points behind in the title race. With the Bundesliga title gradually slipping from their hands, they cannot toy with the Champions League so they will be desperate to get a foothold in this tie by winning the first leg.