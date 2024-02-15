Villarreal vs Getafe Preview

Villarreal vs Getafe Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio de la Cerámica Date: 16th February 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT La Liga returns this weekend with Villarreal playing host to Getafe in the first game of Round 25. The hosts come into this round of games sitting as far away from the drop zone as they are from mid-table so it appears it will be another season with a mid-table finish for the Yellow Submarines who find themselves 13 points behind the European spots in the La Liga table. Not even a run of four games without defeat has helped them (W1, D3), especially as each of the last two games in that sequence ended all square. They are on the brink of drawing three successive home league games for the first time since December 2020. However, the visit of Getafe is a timely one as they look to turn the tide positively, given they have won more La Liga matches against the visitors than any other side (W20, D7, L8). Isolating home H2H results paints an even prettier picture (W13, D1, L3) with four successive wins in such matches. So, Villarreal will be desperate for a fifth straight home win against Getafe for the first time as that will steer them eleven points clear of the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Getafe will be desperate to win here as that will boost their chances of qualifying for a place in Europe next season. The hosts currently sit inside the top half and will reduce the gap between them and sixth-placed Real Betis to two points if they win here. But an indifferent run of two wins from seven La Liga matches (D2, L3) suggests they could endure another disappointing outing at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Their away league form also paints a poor picture for Getafe fans who have seen their team win just once away from home this campaign (D6, L5). Despite not achieving much success on their travels, Getafe have at least been able to entertain fans, with their 18 goals scored and 23 conceded, marking the second-highest away goals-per-game average in the division. Adding to that may prove tricky though, as only once in their last nine away H2Hs have they managed to score more than once. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
February 16, 2024 Villarreal
21:00
Getafe
February 17, 2024 Atlético de Madrid
14:00
Las Palmas
Osasuna
16:15
Cadiz
Celta Vigo
18:30
Barcelona
Valencia
21:00
Sevilla
February 18, 2024 Rayo Vallecano
14:00
Real Madrid
Granada
16:15
Almeria
Mallorca
18:30
Real Sociedad
Real Betis
21:00
Alaves
February 19, 2024 Athletic Bilbao
21:00
Girona
February 23, 2024 Real Sociedad
21:00
Villarreal
February 24, 2024 Granada
14:00
Valencia
Barcelona
16:15
Getafe
Alaves
18:30
Mallorca
Almeria
21:00
Atlético de Madrid
February 25, 2024 Cadiz
14:00
Celta Vigo
Real Betis
16:15
Athletic Bilbao
Las Palmas
18:30
Osasuna
Real Madrid
21:00
Sevilla
February 26, 2024 Girona
21:00
Rayo Vallecano
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
24
19
4
1
52
15
+37
61
2
Girona
24
17
5
2
52
29
+23
56
3
Barcelona
24
15
6
3
50
33
+17
51
4
Atlético de Madrid
24
15
3
6
45
26
+19
48
5
Athletic Bilbao
24
13
7
4
42
21
+21
46
6
Real Betis
24
9
11
4
28
25
+3
38
7
Real Sociedad
24
9
10
5
32
22
+10
37
8
Las Palmas
24
10
5
9
25
20
+5
35
9
Valencia
24
10
5
9
29
29
+0
35
10
Getafe
24
8
9
7
32
33
-1
33
11
Osasuna
24
8
5
11
27
36
-9
29
12
Alaves
24
7
6
11
24
31
-7
27
13
Villarreal
24
6
7
11
34
46
-12
25
14
Rayo Vallecano
24
5
9
10
21
32
-11
24
15
Sevilla
24
5
8
11
30
37
-7
23
16
Mallorca
24
4
11
9
21
31
-10
23
17
Celta Vigo
24
4
8
12
26
35
-9
20
18
Cadiz
24
2
11
11
15
33
-18
17
19
Granada
24
2
7
15
26
48
-22
13
20
Almeria
24
0
7
17
22
51
-29
7
