Villarreal vs Getafe Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 15, 2024 Featured Articles

Villarreal vs Getafe

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadio de la Cerámica

Date: 16th February 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga returns this weekend with Villarreal playing host to Getafe in the first game of Round 25.

The hosts come into this round of games sitting as far away from the drop zone as they are from mid-table so it appears it will be another season with a mid-table finish for the Yellow Submarines who find themselves 13 points behind the European spots in the La Liga table.

Not even a run of four games without defeat has helped them (W1, D3), especially as each of the last two games in that sequence ended all square. They are on the brink of drawing three successive home league games for the first time since December 2020.

However, the visit of Getafe is a timely one as they look to turn the tide positively, given they have won more La Liga matches against the visitors than any other side (W20, D7, L8). Isolating home H2H results paints an even prettier picture (W13, D1, L3) with four successive wins in such matches. So, Villarreal will be desperate for a fifth straight home win against Getafe for the first time as that will steer them eleven points clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Getafe will be desperate to win here as that will boost their chances of qualifying for a place in Europe next season. The hosts currently sit inside the top half and will reduce the gap between them and sixth-placed Real Betis to two points if they win here.

But an indifferent run of two wins from seven La Liga matches (D2, L3) suggests they could endure another disappointing outing at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Their away league form also paints a poor picture for Getafe fans who have seen their team win just once away from home this campaign (D6, L5).

Despite not achieving much success on their travels, Getafe have at least been able to entertain fans, with their 18 goals scored and 23 conceded, marking the second-highest away goals-per-game average in the division. Adding to that may prove tricky though, as only once in their last nine away H2Hs have they managed to score more than once.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

February 16, 2024
Villarreal 21:00 Getafe
February 17, 2024
Atlético de Madrid 14:00 Las Palmas
Osasuna 16:15 Cadiz
Celta Vigo 18:30 Barcelona
Valencia 21:00 Sevilla
February 18, 2024
Rayo Vallecano 14:00 Real Madrid
Granada 16:15 Almeria
Mallorca 18:30 Real Sociedad
Real Betis 21:00 Alaves
February 19, 2024
Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Girona
February 23, 2024
Real Sociedad 21:00 Villarreal
February 24, 2024
Granada 14:00 Valencia
Barcelona 16:15 Getafe
Alaves 18:30 Mallorca
Almeria 21:00 Atlético de Madrid
February 25, 2024
Cadiz 14:00 Celta Vigo
Real Betis 16:15 Athletic Bilbao
Las Palmas 18:30 Osasuna
Real Madrid 21:00 Sevilla
February 26, 2024
Girona 21:00 Rayo Vallecano

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 24 19 4 1 52 15 +37 61
2 Girona 24 17 5 2 52 29 +23 56
3 Barcelona 24 15 6 3 50 33 +17 51
4 Atlético de Madrid 24 15 3 6 45 26 +19 48
5 Athletic Bilbao 24 13 7 4 42 21 +21 46
6 Real Betis 24 9 11 4 28 25 +3 38
7 Real Sociedad 24 9 10 5 32 22 +10 37
8 Las Palmas 24 10 5 9 25 20 +5 35
9 Valencia 24 10 5 9 29 29 +0 35
10 Getafe 24 8 9 7 32 33 -1 33
11 Osasuna 24 8 5 11 27 36 -9 29
12 Alaves 24 7 6 11 24 31 -7 27
13 Villarreal 24 6 7 11 34 46 -12 25
14 Rayo Vallecano 24 5 9 10 21 32 -11 24
15 Sevilla 24 5 8 11 30 37 -7 23
16 Mallorca 24 4 11 9 21 31 -10 23
17 Celta Vigo 24 4 8 12 26 35 -9 20
18 Cadiz 24 2 11 11 15 33 -18 17
19 Granada 24 2 7 15 26 48 -22 13
20 Almeria 24 0 7 17 22 51 -29 7

