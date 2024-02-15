Adbet365Ad

Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview

February 15, 2024

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 17th Febuary 2024

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Chelsea and Manchester City will renew their rivalry this Saturday when they face off at the Etihad in the 25th Round of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Defending champions Manchester City kept their chances of securing another historic treble this season alive when they beat FC Copenhagen in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden secured all three points and ensured that Pep Guardiola’s side have one foot in the next round.

With that out of the way, Guardiola’s next target will be to continue his side’s push for the Premier League title. City are currently sitting in second place but have a game in hand over table-topping Liverpool so winning here will keep them technically top of the table.

Meanwhile, eleven successive wins across all competitions – their longest such run since a 21-game run between December 2020 and March 2021–puts the hosts as the favourites to win this tie. They will be more than confident of adding to that winning run in front of their fans where they’ve been formidable over the past year. City haven’t lost any of their last 22 home league games (W18, D4), and only Liverpool can boast a longer unbeaten active home run (24).

Chelsea may be confident of ending that unbeaten streak here after they became the first side since Leicester in the 2020/21 season to score at least four times against Pep Guardiola’s side in the reverse fixture. In a game that would become a Premier League classic, City and Chelsea played out a 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge making Mauricio Pochettino’s side one seven teams to take points off City this season.

So fans could be confident of another exciting game only that the Blues have failed to win any of the last seven H2Hs against City since emerging victorious in the 2021 Champions League final (D1, L6). All six defeats saw them fail to score, yet the blockbuster 4-4 draw in the reverse fixture should instil confidence in the Blues camp.

If Chelsea score two or more goals here, it would be the first time a side managed by Guardiola has conceded six league goals in a season against a single opponent.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 17, 2024
Brentford 13:30 Liverpool
Burnley 16:00 Arsenal
Fulham 16:00 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest 16:00 West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 18:30 Chelsea
February 18, 2024
Sheffield United 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Luton Town 17:30 Manchester United
February 19, 2024
Everton 21:00 Crystal Palace
February 20, 2024
Manchester City 20:30 Brentford
February 21, 2024
Liverpool 20:30 Luton Town
February 23, 2024
Chelsea 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur
February 24, 2024
Aston Villa 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Everton
Crystal Palace 16:00 Burnley
Manchester United 16:00 Fulham
AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Manchester City
Arsenal 21:00 Newcastle United
February 25, 2024
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:30 Sheffield United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 24 16 6 2 55 23 +32 54
2 Manchester City 23 16 4 3 56 25 +31 52
3 Arsenal 24 16 4 4 53 22 +31 52
4 Tottenham Hotspur 24 14 5 5 51 36 +15 47
5 Aston Villa 24 14 4 6 50 32 +18 46
6 Manchester United 24 13 2 9 33 33 +0 41
7 Newcastle United 24 11 3 10 51 39 +12 36
8 West Ham United 24 10 6 8 36 42 -6 36
9 Brighton & Hov… 24 9 8 7 43 40 +3 35
10 Chelsea 24 10 4 10 41 40 +1 34
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 9 5 10 37 39 -2 32
12 Fulham 24 8 5 11 33 39 -6 29
13 AFC Bournemouth 23 7 6 10 31 44 -13 27
14 Brentford 23 7 4 12 34 39 -5 25
15 Crystal Palace 24 6 6 12 27 43 -16 24
16 Nottingham Forest 24 5 6 13 30 44 -14 21
17 Luton Town 23 5 5 13 33 45 -12 20
18 Everton 24 8 5 11 26 32 -6 19
19 Burnley 24 3 4 17 25 50 -25 13
20 Sheffield United 24 3 4 17 22 60 -38 13

