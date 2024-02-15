Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview

Manchester City vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 17th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Chelsea and Manchester City will renew their rivalry this Saturday when they face off at the Etihad in the 25th Round of the 2023/24 Premier League season. Defending champions Manchester City kept their chances of securing another historic treble this season alive when they beat FC Copenhagen in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden secured all three points and ensured that Pep Guardiola’s side have one foot in the next round. With that out of the way, Guardiola’s next target will be to continue his side’s push for the Premier League title. City are currently sitting in second place but have a game in hand over table-topping Liverpool so winning here will keep them technically top of the table. Meanwhile, eleven successive wins across all competitions – their longest such run since a 21-game run between December 2020 and March 2021–puts the hosts as the favourites to win this tie. They will be more than confident of adding to that winning run in front of their fans where they’ve been formidable over the past year. City haven’t lost any of their last 22 home league games (W18, D4), and only Liverpool can boast a longer unbeaten active home run (24). Chelsea may be confident of ending that unbeaten streak here after they became the first side since Leicester in the 2020/21 season to score at least four times against Pep Guardiola’s side in the reverse fixture. In a game that would become a Premier League classic, City and Chelsea played out a 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge making Mauricio Pochettino’s side one seven teams to take points off City this season. So fans could be confident of another exciting game only that the Blues have failed to win any of the last seven H2Hs against City since emerging victorious in the 2021 Champions League final (D1, L6). All six defeats saw them fail to score, yet the blockbuster 4-4 draw in the reverse fixture should instil confidence in the Blues camp. If Chelsea score two or more goals here, it would be the first time a side managed by Guardiola has conceded six league goals in a season against a single opponent. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 17, 2024 Brentford
13:30
Liverpool
Burnley
16:00
Arsenal
Fulham
16:00
Aston Villa
Newcastle United
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest
16:00
West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
18:30
Chelsea
February 18, 2024 Sheffield United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Luton Town
17:30
Manchester United
February 19, 2024 Everton
21:00
Crystal Palace
February 20, 2024 Manchester City
20:30
Brentford
February 21, 2024 Liverpool
20:30
Luton Town
February 23, 2024 Chelsea
01:00
Tottenham Hotspur
February 24, 2024 Aston Villa
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Everton
Crystal Palace
16:00
Burnley
Manchester United
16:00
Fulham
AFC Bournemouth
18:30
Manchester City
Arsenal
21:00
Newcastle United
February 25, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:30
Sheffield United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
24
16
6
2
55
23
+32
54
2
Manchester City
23
16
4
3
56
25
+31
52
3
Arsenal
24
16
4
4
53
22
+31
52
4
Tottenham Hotspur
24
14
5
5
51
36
+15
47
5
Aston Villa
24
14
4
6
50
32
+18
46
6
Manchester United
24
13
2
9
33
33
+0
41
7
Newcastle United
24
11
3
10
51
39
+12
36
8
West Ham United
24
10
6
8
36
42
-6
36
9
Brighton & Hov…
24
9
8
7
43
40
+3
35
10
Chelsea
24
10
4
10
41
40
+1
34
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
9
5
10
37
39
-2
32
12
Fulham
24
8
5
11
33
39
-6
29
13
AFC Bournemouth
23
7
6
10
31
44
-13
27
14
Brentford
23
7
4
12
34
39
-5
25
15
Crystal Palace
24
6
6
12
27
43
-16
24
16
Nottingham Forest
24
5
6
13
30
44
-14
21
17
Luton Town
23
5
5
13
33
45
-12
20
18
Everton
24
8
5
11
26
32
-6
19
19
Burnley
24
3
4
17
25
50
-25
13
20
Sheffield United
24
3
4
17
22
60
-38
13
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: 17th Febuary 2024
Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT
Chelsea and Manchester City will renew their rivalry this Saturday when they face off at the Etihad in the 25th Round of the 2023/24 Premier League season.
Defending champions Manchester City kept their chances of securing another historic treble this season alive when they beat FC Copenhagen in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden secured all three points and ensured that Pep Guardiola’s side have one foot in the next round.
With that out of the way, Guardiola’s next target will be to continue his side’s push for the Premier League title. City are currently sitting in second place but have a game in hand over table-topping Liverpool so winning here will keep them technically top of the table.
Meanwhile, eleven successive wins across all competitions – their longest such run since a 21-game run between December 2020 and March 2021–puts the hosts as the favourites to win this tie. They will be more than confident of adding to that winning run in front of their fans where they’ve been formidable over the past year. City haven’t lost any of their last 22 home league games (W18, D4), and only Liverpool can boast a longer unbeaten active home run (24).
Chelsea may be confident of ending that unbeaten streak here after they became the first side since Leicester in the 2020/21 season to score at least four times against Pep Guardiola’s side in the reverse fixture. In a game that would become a Premier League classic, City and Chelsea played out a 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge making Mauricio Pochettino’s side one seven teams to take points off City this season.
So fans could be confident of another exciting game only that the Blues have failed to win any of the last seven H2Hs against City since emerging victorious in the 2021 Champions League final (D1, L6). All six defeats saw them fail to score, yet the blockbuster 4-4 draw in the reverse fixture should instil confidence in the Blues camp.
If Chelsea score two or more goals here, it would be the first time a side managed by Guardiola has conceded six league goals in a season against a single opponent.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table