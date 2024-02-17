Luton Town vs Manchester United Preview

Luton Town vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Kenilworth Road Date: 18th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester United will travel to Kenilworth Road this Sunday to face Luton Town in the 25th Round of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Both sides have come a long way in seven seasons. Seven years ago, Luton suffered their lowest-ever finish in the English pyramid when they came seventh in the fifth-tier ‘Conference Premier’, while Manchester United were crowned English champions for a record 20th time that season. They now face off in the Premier League, where the hosts welcome them for a league game for the first time since 1992.

Although they come into this tie in good form, the Hatters desperately need points to keep their heads above water in the relegation battle. Rob Edwards’ men enter Round 25 just one point clear of Everton in the bottom three after suffering a 3-1 defeat to fellow relegation candidates Sheffield United last time.

Edwards remarked that his side “weren’t their usual selves” in that defeat, which was arguably Luton’s most disappointing result of the season, not least because it was the first time this season they lost a league game on home soil by more than a one-goal margin.

Having held their own against top six sides at this stadium despite failing to win, the Hatters will fancy their chances of causing United a lot of problems here.

Meanwhile, Manchester United travel to Kenilworth Road as one of the Premier League’s most in-form sides after their brilliant 2-1 win over Aston Villa in their last outing. That win was United’s fourth win on the bounce, extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games (W5, D1).

They are not just winning games; the Red Devils are also entertaining their fans. They scored 2+ goals in their last six games in all competitions. After winning their last four away matches, they could make it five in succession for the first time since October 2020.

Their chances of extending that winning run are high as they head into this clash unbeaten from their last 14 league games against newly-promoted sides (W13, D1). That includes eleven successive victories, three of which arrived this season.

