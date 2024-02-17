Adbet365Ad

Luton Town vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 17, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Luton Town vs Manchester United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Kenilworth Road

Date: 18th Febuary 2024

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester United will travel to Kenilworth Road this Sunday to face Luton Town in the 25th Round of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Both sides have come a long way in seven seasons. Seven years ago, Luton suffered their lowest-ever finish in the English pyramid when they came seventh in the fifth-tier ‘Conference Premier’, while Manchester United were crowned English champions for a record 20th time that season. They now face off in the Premier League, where the hosts welcome them for a league game for the first time since 1992.

Although they come into this tie in good form, the Hatters desperately need points to keep their heads above water in the relegation battle. Rob Edwards’ men enter Round 25 just one point clear of Everton in the bottom three after suffering a 3-1 defeat to fellow relegation candidates Sheffield United last time.

Edwards remarked that his side “weren’t their usual selves” in that defeat, which was arguably Luton’s most disappointing result of the season, not least because it was the first time this season they lost a league game on home soil by more than a one-goal margin.

Having held their own against top six sides at this stadium despite failing to win, the Hatters will fancy their chances of causing United a lot of problems here.

Meanwhile, Manchester United travel to Kenilworth Road as one of the Premier League’s most in-form sides after their brilliant 2-1 win over Aston Villa in their last outing. That win was United’s fourth win on the bounce, extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games (W5, D1).

They are not just winning games; the Red Devils are also entertaining their fans. They scored 2+ goals in their last six games in all competitions. After winning their last four away matches, they could make it five in succession for the first time since October 2020.

Their chances of extending that winning run are high as they head into this clash unbeaten from their last 14 league games against newly-promoted sides (W13, D1). That includes eleven successive victories, three of which arrived this season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 19, 2024
Everton 21:00 Crystal Palace
February 20, 2024
Manchester City 20:30 Brentford
February 21, 2024
Liverpool 20:30 Luton Town
February 23, 2024
Chelsea 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur
February 24, 2024
Aston Villa 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Everton
Crystal Palace 16:00 Burnley
Manchester United 16:00 Fulham
AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Manchester City
Arsenal 21:00 Newcastle United
February 25, 2024
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:30 Sheffield United
February 26, 2024
West Ham United 21:00 Brentford
March 2, 2024
Newcastle United 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Crystal Palace
Fulham 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Everton 16:00 West Ham United
Brentford 16:00 Chelsea
Luton Town 18:30 Aston Villa

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 25 17 6 2 59 24 +35 57
2 Arsenal 25 17 4 4 58 22 +36 55
3 Manchester City 24 16 5 3 57 26 +31 53
4 Aston Villa 25 15 4 6 52 33 +19 49
5 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 5 6 52 38 +14 47
6 Manchester United 25 14 2 9 35 34 +1 44
7 Brighton & Hov… 25 10 8 7 48 40 +8 38
8 Newcastle United 25 11 4 10 53 41 +12 37
9 West Ham United 25 10 6 9 36 44 -8 36
10 Chelsea 25 10 5 10 42 41 +1 35
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 10 5 10 39 40 -1 35
12 Fulham 25 8 5 12 34 41 -7 29
13 AFC Bournemouth 24 7 7 10 33 46 -13 28
14 Brentford 24 7 4 13 35 43 -8 25
15 Nottingham Forest 25 6 6 13 32 44 -12 24
16 Crystal Palace 24 6 6 12 27 43 -16 24
17 Luton Town 24 5 5 14 34 47 -13 20
18 Everton 24 8 5 11 26 32 -6 19
19 Burnley 25 3 4 18 25 55 -30 13
20 Sheffield United 25 3 4 18 22 65 -43 13

