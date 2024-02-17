Adbet365Ad

Everton vs Crystal Palace Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 17, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Everton vs Crystal Palace

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Goodison Park

Date: 19th Febuary 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Crystal Palace will travel to Goodison Park on Monday night to face Everton in Round 25 of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Everton welcome the Eagles to Merseyside looking to make it back-to-back wins over them having beaten them recently in the FA Cup. That win forms part of a six-game unbeaten sequence for Everton in this fixture (W4, D2).

The hosts head into this round of games sitting 18th in the Premier League table, one point from safety so winning here will boost their chances of survival, especially as the closest relegation challengers Luton Town play Manchester United.

Their fans will expect them to pull off a win here as their 2-0 defeat against champions Manchester City last week was just their second loss in 2024 (D4, L2). And the fact that Sen Dyche has been dominant against Palace in his seven H2H matches (W4, D3), will also boost Everton’s morale.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace travel to Merseyside in the worst possible condition. The Eagles are in the midst of managerial uncertainty, with the future of manager Roy Hodgson up in the air after a poor run of results.

The legendary manager oversaw the miraculous survival of Palace last season but has led the visitors to a relegation fight. His side come into this side sitting just five points above 18th-placed Everton. This has been a result of a run of just two wins in their last 13 league games (D3, L8). Worse still, they have lost their previous three Premier League away games. The Eagles haven’t lost more consecutively in the competition since losing their final four away games in the 2019/20 season so they must put in a dogged performance to take something from this tie.

But with Hodgson unlikely to be in the dugout for this game after taking ill after training on Thursday, it could be another embarrassing outing for the visitors who have failed to win any of their last seven away games in all competitions (D2, L5).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 19, 2024
Everton 21:00 Crystal Palace
February 20, 2024
Manchester City 20:30 Brentford
February 21, 2024
Liverpool 20:30 Luton Town
February 23, 2024
Chelsea 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur
February 24, 2024
Aston Villa 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Everton
Crystal Palace 16:00 Burnley
Manchester United 16:00 Fulham
AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Manchester City
Arsenal 21:00 Newcastle United
February 25, 2024
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:30 Sheffield United
February 26, 2024
West Ham United 21:00 Brentford
March 2, 2024
Newcastle United 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Crystal Palace
Fulham 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Everton 16:00 West Ham United
Brentford 16:00 Chelsea
Luton Town 18:30 Aston Villa

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 25 17 6 2 59 24 +35 57
2 Arsenal 25 17 4 4 58 22 +36 55
3 Manchester City 24 16 5 3 57 26 +31 53
4 Aston Villa 25 15 4 6 52 33 +19 49
5 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 5 6 52 38 +14 47
6 Manchester United 25 14 2 9 35 34 +1 44
7 Brighton & Hov… 25 10 8 7 48 40 +8 38
8 Newcastle United 25 11 4 10 53 41 +12 37
9 West Ham United 25 10 6 9 36 44 -8 36
10 Chelsea 25 10 5 10 42 41 +1 35
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 10 5 10 39 40 -1 35
12 Fulham 25 8 5 12 34 41 -7 29
13 AFC Bournemouth 24 7 7 10 33 46 -13 28
14 Brentford 24 7 4 13 35 43 -8 25
15 Nottingham Forest 25 6 6 13 32 44 -12 24
16 Crystal Palace 24 6 6 12 27 43 -16 24
17 Luton Town 24 5 5 14 34 47 -13 20
18 Everton 24 8 5 11 26 32 -6 19
19 Burnley 25 3 4 18 25 55 -30 13
20 Sheffield United 25 3 4 18 22 65 -43 13

