Everton vs Crystal Palace Preview

Everton vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 19th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Crystal Palace will travel to Goodison Park on Monday night to face Everton in Round 25 of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Everton welcome the Eagles to Merseyside looking to make it back-to-back wins over them having beaten them recently in the FA Cup. That win forms part of a six-game unbeaten sequence for Everton in this fixture (W4, D2).

The hosts head into this round of games sitting 18th in the Premier League table, one point from safety so winning here will boost their chances of survival, especially as the closest relegation challengers Luton Town play Manchester United.

Their fans will expect them to pull off a win here as their 2-0 defeat against champions Manchester City last week was just their second loss in 2024 (D4, L2). And the fact that Sen Dyche has been dominant against Palace in his seven H2H matches (W4, D3), will also boost Everton’s morale.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace travel to Merseyside in the worst possible condition. The Eagles are in the midst of managerial uncertainty, with the future of manager Roy Hodgson up in the air after a poor run of results.

The legendary manager oversaw the miraculous survival of Palace last season but has led the visitors to a relegation fight. His side come into this side sitting just five points above 18th-placed Everton. This has been a result of a run of just two wins in their last 13 league games (D3, L8). Worse still, they have lost their previous three Premier League away games. The Eagles haven’t lost more consecutively in the competition since losing their final four away games in the 2019/20 season so they must put in a dogged performance to take something from this tie.

But with Hodgson unlikely to be in the dugout for this game after taking ill after training on Thursday, it could be another embarrassing outing for the visitors who have failed to win any of their last seven away games in all competitions (D2, L5).

