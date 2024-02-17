Everton vs Crystal Palace Preview

Everton vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 19th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Crystal Palace will travel to Goodison Park on Monday night to face Everton in Round 25 of the 2023/24 Premier League season. Everton welcome the Eagles to Merseyside looking to make it back-to-back wins over them having beaten them recently in the FA Cup. That win forms part of a six-game unbeaten sequence for Everton in this fixture (W4, D2). The hosts head into this round of games sitting 18th in the Premier League table, one point from safety so winning here will boost their chances of survival, especially as the closest relegation challengers Luton Town play Manchester United. Their fans will expect them to pull off a win here as their 2-0 defeat against champions Manchester City last week was just their second loss in 2024 (D4, L2). And the fact that Sen Dyche has been dominant against Palace in his seven H2H matches (W4, D3), will also boost Everton’s morale. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace travel to Merseyside in the worst possible condition. The Eagles are in the midst of managerial uncertainty, with the future of manager Roy Hodgson up in the air after a poor run of results. The legendary manager oversaw the miraculous survival of Palace last season but has led the visitors to a relegation fight. His side come into this side sitting just five points above 18th-placed Everton. This has been a result of a run of just two wins in their last 13 league games (D3, L8). Worse still, they have lost their previous three Premier League away games. The Eagles haven’t lost more consecutively in the competition since losing their final four away games in the 2019/20 season so they must put in a dogged performance to take something from this tie. But with Hodgson unlikely to be in the dugout for this game after taking ill after training on Thursday, it could be another embarrassing outing for the visitors who have failed to win any of their last seven away games in all competitions (D2, L5). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 19, 2024 Everton
21:00
Crystal Palace
February 20, 2024 Manchester City
20:30
Brentford
February 21, 2024 Liverpool
20:30
Luton Town
February 23, 2024 Chelsea
01:00
Tottenham Hotspur
February 24, 2024 Aston Villa
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Everton
Crystal Palace
16:00
Burnley
Manchester United
16:00
Fulham
AFC Bournemouth
18:30
Manchester City
Arsenal
21:00
Newcastle United
February 25, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:30
Sheffield United
February 26, 2024 West Ham United
21:00
Brentford
March 2, 2024 Newcastle United
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest
16:00
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Crystal Palace
Fulham
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Everton
16:00
West Ham United
Brentford
16:00
Chelsea
Luton Town
18:30
Aston Villa
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
25
17
6
2
59
24
+35
57
2
Arsenal
25
17
4
4
58
22
+36
55
3
Manchester City
24
16
5
3
57
26
+31
53
4
Aston Villa
25
15
4
6
52
33
+19
49
5
Tottenham Hotspur
25
14
5
6
52
38
+14
47
6
Manchester United
25
14
2
9
35
34
+1
44
7
Brighton & Hov…
25
10
8
7
48
40
+8
38
8
Newcastle United
25
11
4
10
53
41
+12
37
9
West Ham United
25
10
6
9
36
44
-8
36
10
Chelsea
25
10
5
10
42
41
+1
35
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
25
10
5
10
39
40
-1
35
12
Fulham
25
8
5
12
34
41
-7
29
13
AFC Bournemouth
24
7
7
10
33
46
-13
28
14
Brentford
24
7
4
13
35
43
-8
25
15
Nottingham Forest
25
6
6
13
32
44
-12
24
16
Crystal Palace
24
6
6
12
27
43
-16
24
17
Luton Town
24
5
5
14
34
47
-13
20
18
Everton
24
8
5
11
26
32
-6
19
19
Burnley
25
3
4
18
25
55
-30
13
20
Sheffield United
25
3
4
18
22
65
-43
13
