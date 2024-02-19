PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Philips Stadion Date: 20th February 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Borussia Dortmund will travel to Eindhoven this Tuesday to face Dutch side PSV in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

PSV qualified for this stage of the UCL after finishing second in their group, four points behind Arsenal. They lost just one game in the group stages, scoring eight times but conceding ten. With the group stages behind them and their first knockout game in the UCL since 2015/16 ahead, they can look forward to another exciting European night under the Philips Stadion lights.

The hosts should come into the first leg of this tie against Dortmund full of confidence having won three of their last four matches (D1) to keep their place at the summit of the Eredivisie. Expect the home crowd to be at full voice pushing their side to live up to their expectations as the favourites, particularly as PSV have lost just one of their last eleven European home games (W7, D3).

The Boeren will be looking to leverage that momentum to get revenge on Dortmund against whom they have lost or drawn their only two prior meetings, contributing to PSV’s negative record in their 37 ties with German sides (W10, D7, L20).

Meanwhile, despite finishing top of the UCL group, Borussia Dortmund enter this tie as the outsiders because of their recent form. The visitors travel to Eindhoven in patchy form having won just one of their last three games (D2), leaving them in danger of crashing out of the UCL spots in their domestic league.

They remain a solid outfit, though, with their run of nine games without defeat proving they can be a handful on their day. Topping the ‘group of death’ that featured big hitters PSG, AC Milan and Newcastle United should also keep their opponents PSV on their toes here.

But Edin Terzić ought to be quick to remind his side of their recent history at this stage of the UCL as three of their last four ties at this stage of the Champions League ended in elimination. They were at least victorious in two of their three away group stage matches this season (L1), which is good since they’re usually poor continental travellers, having lost 16 of their last 32 European away matches (W10, D6).