Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 21, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Reale Arena

Date: 23rd February 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga resumes this Friday with Real Sociedad continuing their push for a place in Europe next season when they host struggling Villarreal.

Sociedad ended a run of five games without a win last time when they beat ten-men Mallorca 2-1 away from home. Despite the narrow win, manager Imanol Alguacil insisted that his side deserved the victory.

That win helped keep Sociedad’s bid for European qualification on track, though they lead Real Betis and Valencia by just four points. With a tough Champions League last-16 fixture on the horizon against Paris Saint-Germain, La Real can’t take their eye off their La Liga commitments.

They need to make up ground on the top five, having lost touch with them during their recent poor run, and they could do so here as they aim to secure back-to-back home H2H victories over upcoming Villarreal for the first time in their club’s history.

Their visitors Villarreal will be desperate to end their own poor run of three straight draws and a record of one win in five games (D4). Although they come into this tie with the division’s second-longest unbeaten sequence behind Real Madrid’s 19-game streak, they remain a long way off the European spots.

But the good news is that they are no longer in the relegation fight that threatened them during the first half of the season so they can now start thinking about a potential top-six finish. In order to succeed, the Yellow Submarine must overcome inconsistency on the road in La Liga (W3, D4, L5).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

February 23, 2024
Real Sociedad 21:00 Villarreal
February 24, 2024
Granada 14:00 Valencia
Barcelona 16:15 Getafe
Alaves 18:30 Mallorca
Almeria 21:00 Atlético de Madrid
February 25, 2024
Cadiz 14:00 Celta Vigo
Real Betis 16:15 Athletic Bilbao
Las Palmas 18:30 Osasuna
Real Madrid 21:00 Sevilla
February 26, 2024
Girona 21:00 Rayo Vallecano
March 1, 2024
Celta Vigo 21:00 Almeria
March 2, 2024
Sevilla 14:00 Real Sociedad
Rayo Vallecano 16:15 Cadiz
Getafe 18:30 Las Palmas
Valencia 21:00 Real Madrid
March 3, 2024
Villarreal 14:00 Granada
Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Real Betis
Mallorca 18:30 Girona
Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Barcelona
March 4, 2024
Osasuna 21:00 Alaves

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 25 19 5 1 53 16 +37 62
2 Girona 25 17 5 3 54 32 +22 56
3 Barcelona 25 16 6 3 52 34 +18 54
4 Atlético de Madrid 25 16 3 6 50 26 +24 51
5 Athletic Bilbao 25 14 7 4 45 23 +22 49
6 Real Sociedad 25 10 10 5 34 23 +11 40
7 Real Betis 25 9 12 4 28 25 +3 39
8 Valencia 25 10 6 9 29 29 +0 36
9 Las Palmas 25 10 5 10 25 25 +0 35
10 Getafe 25 8 10 7 33 34 -1 34
11 Osasuna 25 9 5 11 29 36 -7 32
12 Alaves 25 7 7 11 24 31 -7 28
13 Villarreal 25 6 8 11 35 47 -12 26
14 Rayo Vallecano 25 5 10 10 22 33 -11 25
15 Sevilla 25 5 9 11 30 37 -7 24
16 Mallorca 25 4 11 10 22 33 -11 23
17 Celta Vigo 25 4 8 13 27 37 -10 20
18 Cadiz 25 2 11 12 15 35 -20 17
19 Granada 25 2 8 15 27 49 -22 14
20 Almeria 25 0 8 17 23 52 -29 8

