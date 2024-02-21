Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Preview

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Reale Arena Date: 23rd February 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT La Liga resumes this Friday with Real Sociedad continuing their push for a place in Europe next season when they host struggling Villarreal. Sociedad ended a run of five games without a win last time when they beat ten-men Mallorca 2-1 away from home. Despite the narrow win, manager Imanol Alguacil insisted that his side deserved the victory. That win helped keep Sociedad’s bid for European qualification on track, though they lead Real Betis and Valencia by just four points. With a tough Champions League last-16 fixture on the horizon against Paris Saint-Germain, La Real can’t take their eye off their La Liga commitments. They need to make up ground on the top five, having lost touch with them during their recent poor run, and they could do so here as they aim to secure back-to-back home H2H victories over upcoming Villarreal for the first time in their club’s history. Their visitors Villarreal will be desperate to end their own poor run of three straight draws and a record of one win in five games (D4). Although they come into this tie with the division’s second-longest unbeaten sequence behind Real Madrid’s 19-game streak, they remain a long way off the European spots. But the good news is that they are no longer in the relegation fight that threatened them during the first half of the season so they can now start thinking about a potential top-six finish. In order to succeed, the Yellow Submarine must overcome inconsistency on the road in La Liga (W3, D4, L5). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
February 23, 2024 Real Sociedad
21:00
Villarreal
February 24, 2024 Granada
14:00
Valencia
Barcelona
16:15
Getafe
Alaves
18:30
Mallorca
Almeria
21:00
Atlético de Madrid
February 25, 2024 Cadiz
14:00
Celta Vigo
Real Betis
16:15
Athletic Bilbao
Las Palmas
18:30
Osasuna
Real Madrid
21:00
Sevilla
February 26, 2024 Girona
21:00
Rayo Vallecano
March 1, 2024 Celta Vigo
21:00
Almeria
March 2, 2024 Sevilla
14:00
Real Sociedad
Rayo Vallecano
16:15
Cadiz
Getafe
18:30
Las Palmas
Valencia
21:00
Real Madrid
March 3, 2024 Villarreal
14:00
Granada
Atlético de Madrid
16:15
Real Betis
Mallorca
18:30
Girona
Athletic Bilbao
21:00
Barcelona
March 4, 2024 Osasuna
21:00
Alaves
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
25
19
5
1
53
16
+37
62
2
Girona
25
17
5
3
54
32
+22
56
3
Barcelona
25
16
6
3
52
34
+18
54
4
Atlético de Madrid
25
16
3
6
50
26
+24
51
5
Athletic Bilbao
25
14
7
4
45
23
+22
49
6
Real Sociedad
25
10
10
5
34
23
+11
40
7
Real Betis
25
9
12
4
28
25
+3
39
8
Valencia
25
10
6
9
29
29
+0
36
9
Las Palmas
25
10
5
10
25
25
+0
35
10
Getafe
25
8
10
7
33
34
-1
34
11
Osasuna
25
9
5
11
29
36
-7
32
12
Alaves
25
7
7
11
24
31
-7
28
13
Villarreal
25
6
8
11
35
47
-12
26
14
Rayo Vallecano
25
5
10
10
22
33
-11
25
15
Sevilla
25
5
9
11
30
37
-7
24
16
Mallorca
25
4
11
10
22
33
-11
23
17
Celta Vigo
25
4
8
13
27
37
-10
20
18
Cadiz
25
2
11
12
15
35
-20
17
19
Granada
25
2
8
15
27
49
-22
14
20
Almeria
25
0
8
17
23
52
-29
8
