Arsenal vs Newcastle United Preview

February 23, 2024

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 24th Febuary 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their disappointing outing in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, Arsenal will turn their attention to their quest for the Premier League title when they welcome Newcastle United to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners battled hard for a win against Porto in the knockout of the UCL, but fell to a narrow 1-0 loss against the Portuguese side, leaving their Champions League dreams in jeopardy. Manager Mikel Arteta bemoaned his side’s lack of “threat” going forward overall, as his side failed to register a single shot on target.

But despite their disappointment in Europe, Arsenal are flying in the Premier League. They have won their first five league games in 2024 scoring 21 goals in those games – an all-time competition record. The last two results saw them score eleven times while keeping two clean sheets so not only are they doing well in attack, they are also defencively solid and have the most clean sheets (8) and the least goals conceded (22) in the Premier League this season.

They will be desperate to win here and keep up the pace with league leaders Liverpool who opened a five-point lead at the top in midweek courtesy of their 4-1 win over Luton Town. Having the Emirates Stadium faithful behind them should at least help the Gunners here as they have suffered just one league defeat in front of their fans since May (W10, D2).

Meanwhile, Newcastle make the trip to London in decent form after overcoming their terrible run in December and early January. Since losing 3-2 to Manchester City in mid-January, Eddie Howe’s side have been decent and have put together a five-game run in all competitions (W3, D2), scoring 2+ goals in each game.

They are still a long way off their dreams of finishing in the top four, with 12 points separating them and Aston Villa in fourth position. Chances of that gap widening further this weekend are high as Newcastle are winless across their last 12 visits to the Emirates (D1, L11), failing to score in each of the last eight (D1, L7).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 23, 2024
Chelsea 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur
February 25, 2024
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:30 Sheffield United
February 26, 2024
West Ham United 21:00 Brentford
March 2, 2024
Brentford 16:00 Chelsea
Everton 16:00 West Ham United
Fulham 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Newcastle United 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Crystal Palace
Luton Town 18:30 Aston Villa
March 3, 2024
Burnley 14:00 AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City 16:30 Manchester United
March 4, 2024
Sheffield United 21:00 Arsenal
March 9, 2024
Manchester United 13:30 Everton
Crystal Palace 16:00 Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Fulham
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Sheffield United
Arsenal 18:30 Brentford

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 26 18 6 2 63 25 +38 60
2 Manchester City 26 18 5 3 59 26 +33 59
3 Arsenal 26 18 4 4 62 23 +39 58
4 Aston Villa 26 16 4 6 56 35 +21 52
5 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 5 6 52 38 +14 47
6 Manchester United 26 14 2 10 36 36 +0 44
7 Brighton & Hov… 26 10 9 7 49 41 +8 39
8 Newcastle United 26 11 4 11 54 45 +9 37
9 West Ham United 25 10 6 9 36 44 -8 36
10 Chelsea 25 10 5 10 42 41 +1 35
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 10 5 10 39 40 -1 35
12 Fulham 26 9 5 12 36 42 -6 32
13 Crystal Palace 26 7 7 12 31 44 -13 28
14 AFC Bournemouth 25 7 7 11 33 47 -14 28
15 Brentford 25 7 4 14 35 44 -9 25
16 Nottingham Forest 26 6 6 14 34 48 -14 24
17 Everton 26 8 7 11 28 34 -6 21
18 Luton Town 25 5 5 15 35 51 -16 20
19 Burnley 26 3 4 19 25 58 -33 13
20 Sheffield United 25 3 4 18 22 65 -43 13

