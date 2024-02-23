Arsenal vs Newcastle United Preview

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 24th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their disappointing outing in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, Arsenal will turn their attention to their quest for the Premier League title when they welcome Newcastle United to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners battled hard for a win against Porto in the knockout of the UCL, but fell to a narrow 1-0 loss against the Portuguese side, leaving their Champions League dreams in jeopardy. Manager Mikel Arteta bemoaned his side’s lack of “threat” going forward overall, as his side failed to register a single shot on target.

But despite their disappointment in Europe, Arsenal are flying in the Premier League. They have won their first five league games in 2024 scoring 21 goals in those games – an all-time competition record. The last two results saw them score eleven times while keeping two clean sheets so not only are they doing well in attack, they are also defencively solid and have the most clean sheets (8) and the least goals conceded (22) in the Premier League this season.

They will be desperate to win here and keep up the pace with league leaders Liverpool who opened a five-point lead at the top in midweek courtesy of their 4-1 win over Luton Town. Having the Emirates Stadium faithful behind them should at least help the Gunners here as they have suffered just one league defeat in front of their fans since May (W10, D2).

Meanwhile, Newcastle make the trip to London in decent form after overcoming their terrible run in December and early January. Since losing 3-2 to Manchester City in mid-January, Eddie Howe’s side have been decent and have put together a five-game run in all competitions (W3, D2), scoring 2+ goals in each game.

They are still a long way off their dreams of finishing in the top four, with 12 points separating them and Aston Villa in fourth position. Chances of that gap widening further this weekend are high as Newcastle are winless across their last 12 visits to the Emirates (D1, L11), failing to score in each of the last eight (D1, L7).

