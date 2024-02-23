West Ham United vs Brentford Preview

West Ham United vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 26th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

West Ham will welcome Brentford to the London Stadium this Monday with both sides desperate to return to winning ways.

West Ham are currently amidst one of their worst runs of form in recent years as they’re currently without a win in their six Premier League fixtures so far in 2024 (D3, L3). It is their worst start to a calendar year since 2007 where they suffered through eight top-flight games without a win.

Those three defeats this year all came in their last three matches and the pain of defeat is compounded by the fact they failed to score in each. The last time they failed to score in four consecutive league games was in October 2006. They could repeat that feat here, given they have lost all five of their previous Premier League encounters with Brentford.

But Brentford are not a team in form, with the Bees losing four of their last five games (W1). However, they can take solace in the fact those defeats were against top-four hopefuls Tottenham, league leaders Liverpool, and twice against title contenders Manchester City.

Regardless, their poor run has caused them to slide down the table, with the gap between them and the relegation zone shrinking to just five points. Alarm bells are not sounding yet, but Thomas Frank’s side cannot afford to drop further points as that could lead them fully into a scrappy relegation fight.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Chelsea 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:30 Sheffield United West Ham United 21:00 Brentford Brentford 16:00 Chelsea Everton 16:00 West Ham United Fulham 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Newcastle United 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Nottingham Forest 16:00 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Crystal Palace Luton Town 18:30 Aston Villa Burnley 14:00 AFC Bournemouth Manchester City 16:30 Manchester United Sheffield United 21:00 Arsenal Manchester United 13:30 Everton Crystal Palace 16:00 Luton Town Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Fulham AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Sheffield United Arsenal 18:30 Brentford

