West Ham United vs Brentford Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 23, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

West Ham United vs Brentford

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: London Stadium

Date: 26th Febuary 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

West Ham will welcome Brentford to the London Stadium this Monday with both sides desperate to return to winning ways.

West Ham are currently amidst one of their worst runs of form in recent years as they’re currently without a win in their six Premier League fixtures so far in 2024 (D3, L3). It is their worst start to a calendar year since 2007 where they suffered through eight top-flight games without a win.

Those three defeats this year all came in their last three matches and the pain of defeat is compounded by the fact they failed to score in each. The last time they failed to score in four consecutive league games was in October 2006. They could repeat that feat here, given they have lost all five of their previous Premier League encounters with Brentford.

But Brentford are not a team in form, with the Bees losing four of their last five games (W1). However, they can take solace in the fact those defeats were against top-four hopefuls Tottenham, league leaders Liverpool, and twice against title contenders Manchester City.

Regardless, their poor run has caused them to slide down the table, with the gap between them and the relegation zone shrinking to just five points. Alarm bells are not sounding yet, but Thomas Frank’s side cannot afford to drop further points as that could lead them fully into a scrappy relegation fight.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 23, 2024
Chelsea 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur
February 25, 2024
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:30 Sheffield United
February 26, 2024
West Ham United 21:00 Brentford
March 2, 2024
Brentford 16:00 Chelsea
Everton 16:00 West Ham United
Fulham 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Newcastle United 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Crystal Palace
Luton Town 18:30 Aston Villa
March 3, 2024
Burnley 14:00 AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City 16:30 Manchester United
March 4, 2024
Sheffield United 21:00 Arsenal
March 9, 2024
Manchester United 13:30 Everton
Crystal Palace 16:00 Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Fulham
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Sheffield United
Arsenal 18:30 Brentford

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 26 18 6 2 63 25 +38 60
2 Manchester City 26 18 5 3 59 26 +33 59
3 Arsenal 26 18 4 4 62 23 +39 58
4 Aston Villa 26 16 4 6 56 35 +21 52
5 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 5 6 52 38 +14 47
6 Manchester United 26 14 2 10 36 36 +0 44
7 Brighton & Hov… 26 10 9 7 49 41 +8 39
8 Newcastle United 26 11 4 11 54 45 +9 37
9 West Ham United 25 10 6 9 36 44 -8 36
10 Chelsea 25 10 5 10 42 41 +1 35
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 10 5 10 39 40 -1 35
12 Fulham 26 9 5 12 36 42 -6 32
13 Crystal Palace 26 7 7 12 31 44 -13 28
14 AFC Bournemouth 25 7 7 11 33 47 -14 28
15 Brentford 25 7 4 14 35 44 -9 25
16 Nottingham Forest 26 6 6 14 34 48 -14 24
17 Everton 26 8 7 11 28 34 -6 21
18 Luton Town 25 5 5 15 35 51 -16 20
19 Burnley 26 3 4 19 25 58 -33 13
20 Sheffield United 25 3 4 18 22 65 -43 13

