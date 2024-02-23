West Ham United vs Brentford Preview

West Ham United vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 26th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT West Ham will welcome Brentford to the London Stadium this Monday with both sides desperate to return to winning ways. West Ham are currently amidst one of their worst runs of form in recent years as they’re currently without a win in their six Premier League fixtures so far in 2024 (D3, L3). It is their worst start to a calendar year since 2007 where they suffered through eight top-flight games without a win. Those three defeats this year all came in their last three matches and the pain of defeat is compounded by the fact they failed to score in each. The last time they failed to score in four consecutive league games was in October 2006. They could repeat that feat here, given they have lost all five of their previous Premier League encounters with Brentford. But Brentford are not a team in form, with the Bees losing four of their last five games (W1). However, they can take solace in the fact those defeats were against top-four hopefuls Tottenham, league leaders Liverpool, and twice against title contenders Manchester City. Regardless, their poor run has caused them to slide down the table, with the gap between them and the relegation zone shrinking to just five points. Alarm bells are not sounding yet, but Thomas Frank’s side cannot afford to drop further points as that could lead them fully into a scrappy relegation fight. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 23, 2024 Chelsea
01:00
Tottenham Hotspur
February 25, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:30
Sheffield United
February 26, 2024 West Ham United
21:00
Brentford
March 2, 2024 Brentford
16:00
Chelsea
Everton
16:00
West Ham United
Fulham
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Newcastle United
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest
16:00
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Crystal Palace
Luton Town
18:30
Aston Villa
March 3, 2024 Burnley
14:00
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
16:30
Manchester United
March 4, 2024 Sheffield United
21:00
Arsenal
March 9, 2024 Manchester United
13:30
Everton
Crystal Palace
16:00
Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Fulham
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Sheffield United
Arsenal
18:30
Brentford
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
26
18
6
2
63
25
+38
60
2
Manchester City
26
18
5
3
59
26
+33
59
3
Arsenal
26
18
4
4
62
23
+39
58
4
Aston Villa
26
16
4
6
56
35
+21
52
5
Tottenham Hotspur
25
14
5
6
52
38
+14
47
6
Manchester United
26
14
2
10
36
36
+0
44
7
Brighton & Hov…
26
10
9
7
49
41
+8
39
8
Newcastle United
26
11
4
11
54
45
+9
37
9
West Ham United
25
10
6
9
36
44
-8
36
10
Chelsea
25
10
5
10
42
41
+1
35
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
25
10
5
10
39
40
-1
35
12
Fulham
26
9
5
12
36
42
-6
32
13
Crystal Palace
26
7
7
12
31
44
-13
28
14
AFC Bournemouth
25
7
7
11
33
47
-14
28
15
Brentford
25
7
4
14
35
44
-9
25
16
Nottingham Forest
26
6
6
14
34
48
-14
24
17
Everton
26
8
7
11
28
34
-6
21
18
Luton Town
25
5
5
15
35
51
-16
20
19
Burnley
26
3
4
19
25
58
-33
13
20
Sheffield United
25
3
4
18
22
65
-43
13
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table