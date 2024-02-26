Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United Preview

Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Ewood Park Date: 27th Febuary 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Newcastle will travel to Ewood Park this Tuesday to face Blackburn in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The hosts are still awaiting their first official win under new boss John Eustace (D3, L1) after his side could only muster a 1-1 draw against Norwich at Ewood Park on Saturday. The result left Rovers just four points clear of the Championship drop zone so they will be glad of a break from the relegation battle as they host Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round.

The hosts actually reached this stage last season and knocked out Premier League opposition in Leicester (2-1), a feat they’ll hope to replicate this term. However, this fixture hasn’t been kind to Blackburn with Rovers winning just two of nine FA Cup games against Newcastle (W2, L7).

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Ewood Park on Tuesday having been beaten by Arsenal at the weekend. The result left them in danger of missing out on European football next season.

They will hope to make amends in this competition with this tie their third road trip in the FA Cup this season but that certainly won’t faze them as rounds three and four saw them win ‘to nil’ away from home.