Lazio vs AC Milan Preview

Lazio vs AC Milan Competition – Serie A Stadium – Olimpico Date: 1st March 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Serie A returns this Friday with AC Milan travelling to the capital to face Lazio in the 27th Round of the league season. Lazio come into this game on the back of a disappointing string of results in the league which has left them in eighth position, eight points behind the top four. Their most recent slayers were Fiorentina, who came from a goal down to beat them 2-1 on Monday. With that loss to Fiorentina being their third loss in their last five Serie A games, there ought to be alarm bells ringing around Maurizio Sarri’s job. But his side’s 1-0 first-leg win over Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League has doused the temper of fans. Still, the Biancocelesti fans will be desperate for some reprieve here after their side’s 2-1 defeat to Bologna in their last home match. The Stadio Olimpico should help, with Lazio winning eleven of their last 15 competitive games here (D2, L2). So such a strong record should boost their quest for consecutive home H2H wins over AC Milan for the first time in more than a decade after a stunning 4-0 victory last season. Meanwhile, AC Milan travel to Rome in poor form after failing to win any of their last three competitive games (D1, L2). Their most recent fail in that sequence came against Atalanta, whom they drew with 1-1, leaving them 13 points behind in the title race. And so they come into this game now in the race for a top-four finish rather than a title. Moreover, things don’t seem like they will get better here, as Milan have lost their last two away games by a combined score of 7-4. But before those losses, they were in the midst of a five-game unbeaten run away from home, so a win for them cannot be completely ruled out here. Regardless of the outcome here, neutral fans could be in for an entertaining game as the Rossoneri have at least been great entertainers, with their last eleven away matches averaging 4.3 goals per match. This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
March 2, 2024 Torino
20:45
Fiorentina
March 3, 2024 Verona
12:30
Sassuolo
Empoli
15:00
Cagliari
Frosinone
15:00
Lecce
Atalanta
18:00
Bologna
SSC Napoli
20:45
Juventus
March 4, 2024 Inter Milan
20:45
Genoa
March 8, 2024 SSC Napoli
20:45
Torino
March 9, 2024 Cagliari
15:00
Salernitana
Sassuolo
15:00
Frosinone
Bologna
18:00
Inter Milan
Genoa
20:45
Monza
March 10, 2024 Lecce
12:30
Verona
AC Milan
15:00
Empoli
Juventus
18:00
Atalanta
Fiorentina
20:45
Roma
March 11, 2024 Lazio
20:45
Udinese
March 15, 2024 Empoli
20:45
Bologna
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Inter Milan
26
22
3
1
67
12
+55
69
2
Juventus
26
17
6
3
41
19
+22
57
3
AC Milan
27
17
5
5
51
32
+19
56
4
Bologna
26
13
9
4
39
23
+16
48
5
Roma
27
14
5
8
52
33
+19
47
6
Atalanta
26
14
4
8
48
28
+20
46
7
Fiorentina
26
12
5
9
39
30
+9
41
8
SSC Napoli
26
11
7
8
40
30
+10
40
9
Lazio
27
12
4
11
32
29
+3
40
10
Torino
26
9
9
8
25
25
+0
36
11
Monza
27
9
9
9
28
34
-6
36
12
Genoa
26
8
9
9
28
31
-3
33
13
Empoli
26
6
7
13
22
40
-18
25
14
Lecce
26
5
9
12
24
43
-19
24
15
Udinese
27
3
15
9
26
41
-15
24
16
Frosinone
26
6
5
15
34
55
-21
23
17
Verona
26
4
8
14
23
36
-13
20
18
Sassuolo
26
5
5
16
32
54
-22
20
19
Cagliari
26
4
8
14
24
47
-23
20
20
Salernitana
27
2
8
17
21
54
-33
14
