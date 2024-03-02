Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester City vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 3rd March 2024 Kick-off time – 15:30 GMT Manchester City and Manchester United will square up at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday for the 192nd competitive meeting between both sides. Man City come into this huge clash with their arch-rivals as strong favourites as they chase down an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League trophy. An emphatic 6-2 victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup midweek saw dynamic duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne combine for four goals and sent a stark warning to the rest of the Premier League that City won’t relinquish their title without a fight. That result also extended City’s unbeaten run to 18 games across all competitions (W16, D2). However, despite that run, Pep Guardiola’s men are still not at the top of the league table as they remain a point adrift of league leaders Liverpool ahead of the round. Yet, there’ll be no panic at the Etihad Stadium ahead of United’s visit, especially as City are unbeaten on home soil since November 2022 (W30, D5). And while the visit of Man United always creates a unique atmosphere around these parts, the Cityzens have bossed this fixture in recent years, winning five of the last six derbies (L1). Meanwhile, Manchester United travel to the Etihad in good form having won six of their last seven competitive games (L1). However, their only loss in that period came in their last Premier League outing as they were beaten at home by Fulham. They have not been helped by a lengthy injury list, particularly in defence. This, combined with the fact they’ve conceded ten goals on their last two trips to the Etihad will have the visiting fans worried. While they have become accustomed to entering the derby as big underdogs, defeat here could be fatal in their hunt of the top four. So they will be desperate to avoid another loss and extend their winning run away from home to seven games, having won their last six successive away games across all competitions – their longest such run in five years. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 23, 2024 Chelsea
01:00
Tottenham Hotspur
March 4, 2024 Sheffield United
21:00
Arsenal
March 9, 2024 Manchester United
13:30
Everton
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Sheffield United
Crystal Palace
16:00
Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Fulham
Arsenal
18:30
Brentford
March 10, 2024 Aston Villa
14:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hov…
15:00
Nottingham Forest
West Ham United
15:00
Burnley
Liverpool
16:45
Manchester City
March 11, 2024 Chelsea
21:00
Newcastle United
March 13, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
20:30
Luton Town
March 16, 2024 Crystal Palace
01:00
Newcastle United
Manchester United
01:00
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
01:00
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
01:00
Chelsea
Burnley
16:00
Brentford
Luton Town
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Fulham
18:30
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
27
19
6
2
64
25
+39
63
2
Manchester City
27
19
5
3
62
27
+35
62
3
Arsenal
26
18
4
4
62
23
+39
58
4
Aston Villa
27
17
4
6
59
37
+22
55
5
Tottenham Hotspur
26
15
5
6
55
39
+16
50
6
Manchester United
27
14
2
11
37
39
-2
44
7
West Ham United
27
12
6
9
43
47
-4
42
8
Newcastle United
27
12
4
11
57
45
+12
40
9
Brighton & Hov…
27
10
9
8
49
44
+5
39
10
Wolverhampton Wanderers
27
11
5
11
40
43
-3
38
11
Chelsea
26
10
6
10
44
43
+1
36
12
Fulham
27
10
5
12
39
42
-3
35
13
AFC Bournemouth
26
8
7
11
35
47
-12
31
14
Crystal Palace
27
7
7
13
32
47
-15
28
15
Brentford
27
7
5
15
39
50
-11
26
16
Everton
27
8
7
12
29
37
-8
25
17
Nottingham Forest
27
6
6
15
34
49
-15
24
18
Luton Town
26
5
5
16
37
54
-17
20
19
Burnley
27
3
4
20
25
60
-35
13
20
Sheffield United
26
3
4
19
22
66
-44
13
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: 3rd March 2024
Kick-off time – 15:30 GMT
Manchester City and Manchester United will square up at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday for the 192nd competitive meeting between both sides.
Man City come into this huge clash with their arch-rivals as strong favourites as they chase down an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League trophy. An emphatic 6-2 victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup midweek saw dynamic duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne combine for four goals and sent a stark warning to the rest of the Premier League that City won’t relinquish their title without a fight.
That result also extended City’s unbeaten run to 18 games across all competitions (W16, D2). However, despite that run, Pep Guardiola’s men are still not at the top of the league table as they remain a point adrift of league leaders Liverpool ahead of the round.
Yet, there’ll be no panic at the Etihad Stadium ahead of United’s visit, especially as City are unbeaten on home soil since November 2022 (W30, D5). And while the visit of Man United always creates a unique atmosphere around these parts, the Cityzens have bossed this fixture in recent years, winning five of the last six derbies (L1).
Meanwhile, Manchester United travel to the Etihad in good form having won six of their last seven competitive games (L1). However, their only loss in that period came in their last Premier League outing as they were beaten at home by Fulham.
They have not been helped by a lengthy injury list, particularly in defence. This, combined with the fact they’ve conceded ten goals on their last two trips to the Etihad will have the visiting fans worried.
While they have become accustomed to entering the derby as big underdogs, defeat here could be fatal in their hunt of the top four. So they will be desperate to avoid another loss and extend their winning run away from home to seven games, having won their last six successive away games across all competitions – their longest such run in five years.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table