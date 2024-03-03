Sheffield United vs Arsenal Preview

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Bramall Lane Date: 4th March 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Premier League football continues this Monday when in-form Arsenal travel to Bramall Lane to face out-of-form Sheffield United.

The hosts are the Premier League’s worst team this season, given their terrible record in the top flight this campaign. Chris Wilder’s side are leading in all the wrong departments and are bottom of the table to show for their poor efforts.

The Blades have managed just three wins after 26 games (D4) and their 19 losses so far is the most in the league. Their 66 goals conceded is also the most conceded this term by any side and they have also scored the fewest goals so far (22).

They look to be heading for relegation and tensions appeared to boil over when Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson almost came to blows during their 1-0 defeat to Wolves last Sunday. Manager Chris Wilder played down the spat, saying it was “put to bed straight away” and his squad must now pull together if they are to have any chance of saving their top-flight status.

However, unfortunately, the Blades’ home form offers little encouragement to their fans as the hosts have lost their last two Premier League games here 5-0 to sides engaged in European competition this term.

Meanwhile, while Sheffield United are currently the worst side in the English top flight, Arsenal are currently the most in-form team in the Premier League. The Gunners have been on fire in 2024, winning all of their six games in the league this year. By doing so, they became the sixth side to start a calendar year with six straight Premier League victories.

The last three sides to do so won the title and the visitors still have the chance to finish first, as they are just two points behind league leaders Liverpool heading into this fixture.

Fans should not expect this to be any easy win for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side have won the last three head-to-head meetings between both teams. Sheffield’s poor defending and low attacking output will also boost Arsenal’s confidence as the Gunners have scored an average of five goals per game across their last three league fixtures (W3), while they’ve also kept more clean sheets this league campaign than any other club (ten).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Chelsea 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield United 21:00 Arsenal Manchester United 13:30 Everton AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Sheffield United Crystal Palace 16:00 Luton Town Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Fulham Arsenal 18:30 Brentford Aston Villa 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Nottingham Forest West Ham United 15:00 Burnley Liverpool 16:45 Manchester City Chelsea 21:00 Newcastle United AFC Bournemouth 20:30 Luton Town Crystal Palace 01:00 Newcastle United Manchester United 01:00 Sheffield United Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 AFC Bournemouth Arsenal 01:00 Chelsea Burnley 16:00 Brentford Luton Town 16:00 Nottingham Forest Fulham 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table