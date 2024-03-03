Sheffield United vs Arsenal Preview

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Bramall Lane Date: 4th March 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Premier League football continues this Monday when in-form Arsenal travel to Bramall Lane to face out-of-form Sheffield United. The hosts are the Premier League’s worst team this season, given their terrible record in the top flight this campaign. Chris Wilder’s side are leading in all the wrong departments and are bottom of the table to show for their poor efforts. The Blades have managed just three wins after 26 games (D4) and their 19 losses so far is the most in the league. Their 66 goals conceded is also the most conceded this term by any side and they have also scored the fewest goals so far (22). They look to be heading for relegation and tensions appeared to boil over when Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson almost came to blows during their 1-0 defeat to Wolves last Sunday. Manager Chris Wilder played down the spat, saying it was “put to bed straight away” and his squad must now pull together if they are to have any chance of saving their top-flight status. However, unfortunately, the Blades’ home form offers little encouragement to their fans as the hosts have lost their last two Premier League games here 5-0 to sides engaged in European competition this term. Meanwhile, while Sheffield United are currently the worst side in the English top flight, Arsenal are currently the most in-form team in the Premier League. The Gunners have been on fire in 2024, winning all of their six games in the league this year. By doing so, they became the sixth side to start a calendar year with six straight Premier League victories. The last three sides to do so won the title and the visitors still have the chance to finish first, as they are just two points behind league leaders Liverpool heading into this fixture. Fans should not expect this to be any easy win for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side have won the last three head-to-head meetings between both teams. Sheffield’s poor defending and low attacking output will also boost Arsenal’s confidence as the Gunners have scored an average of five goals per game across their last three league fixtures (W3), while they’ve also kept more clean sheets this league campaign than any other club (ten). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 23, 2024 Chelsea
01:00
Tottenham Hotspur
March 4, 2024 Sheffield United
21:00
Arsenal
March 9, 2024 Manchester United
13:30
Everton
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Sheffield United
Crystal Palace
16:00
Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Fulham
Arsenal
18:30
Brentford
March 10, 2024 Aston Villa
14:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hov…
15:00
Nottingham Forest
West Ham United
15:00
Burnley
Liverpool
16:45
Manchester City
March 11, 2024 Chelsea
21:00
Newcastle United
March 13, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
20:30
Luton Town
March 16, 2024 Crystal Palace
01:00
Newcastle United
Manchester United
01:00
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
01:00
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
01:00
Chelsea
Burnley
16:00
Brentford
Luton Town
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Fulham
18:30
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
27
19
6
2
64
25
+39
63
2
Manchester City
27
19
5
3
62
27
+35
62
3
Arsenal
26
18
4
4
62
23
+39
58
4
Aston Villa
27
17
4
6
59
37
+22
55
5
Tottenham Hotspur
26
15
5
6
55
39
+16
50
6
Manchester United
27
14
2
11
37
39
-2
44
7
West Ham United
27
12
6
9
43
47
-4
42
8
Newcastle United
27
12
4
11
57
45
+12
40
9
Brighton & Hov…
27
10
9
8
49
44
+5
39
10
Wolverhampton Wanderers
27
11
5
11
40
43
-3
38
11
Chelsea
26
10
6
10
44
43
+1
36
12
Fulham
27
10
5
12
39
42
-3
35
13
AFC Bournemouth
26
8
7
11
35
47
-12
31
14
Crystal Palace
27
7
7
13
32
47
-15
28
15
Brentford
27
7
5
15
39
50
-11
26
16
Everton
27
8
7
12
29
37
-8
25
17
Nottingham Forest
27
6
6
15
34
49
-15
24
18
Luton Town
26
5
5
16
37
54
-17
20
19
Burnley
27
3
4
20
25
60
-35
13
20
Sheffield United
26
3
4
19
22
66
-44
13
Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Bramall Lane
Date: 4th March 2024
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Premier League football continues this Monday when in-form Arsenal travel to Bramall Lane to face out-of-form Sheffield United.
The hosts are the Premier League’s worst team this season, given their terrible record in the top flight this campaign. Chris Wilder’s side are leading in all the wrong departments and are bottom of the table to show for their poor efforts.
The Blades have managed just three wins after 26 games (D4) and their 19 losses so far is the most in the league. Their 66 goals conceded is also the most conceded this term by any side and they have also scored the fewest goals so far (22).
They look to be heading for relegation and tensions appeared to boil over when Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson almost came to blows during their 1-0 defeat to Wolves last Sunday. Manager Chris Wilder played down the spat, saying it was “put to bed straight away” and his squad must now pull together if they are to have any chance of saving their top-flight status.
However, unfortunately, the Blades’ home form offers little encouragement to their fans as the hosts have lost their last two Premier League games here 5-0 to sides engaged in European competition this term.
Meanwhile, while Sheffield United are currently the worst side in the English top flight, Arsenal are currently the most in-form team in the Premier League. The Gunners have been on fire in 2024, winning all of their six games in the league this year. By doing so, they became the sixth side to start a calendar year with six straight Premier League victories.
The last three sides to do so won the title and the visitors still have the chance to finish first, as they are just two points behind league leaders Liverpool heading into this fixture.
Fans should not expect this to be any easy win for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side have won the last three head-to-head meetings between both teams. Sheffield’s poor defending and low attacking output will also boost Arsenal’s confidence as the Gunners have scored an average of five goals per game across their last three league fixtures (W3), while they’ve also kept more clean sheets this league campaign than any other club (ten).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table