Sheffield United vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 3, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Bramall Lane

Date: 4th March 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Premier League football continues this Monday when in-form Arsenal travel to Bramall Lane to face out-of-form Sheffield United.

The hosts are the Premier League’s worst team this season, given their terrible record in the top flight this campaign. Chris Wilder’s side are leading in all the wrong departments and are bottom of the table to show for their poor efforts.

The Blades have managed just three wins after 26 games (D4) and their 19 losses so far is the most in the league. Their 66 goals conceded is also the most conceded this term by any side and they have also scored the fewest goals so far (22).

They look to be heading for relegation and tensions appeared to boil over when Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson almost came to blows during their 1-0 defeat to Wolves last Sunday. Manager Chris Wilder played down the spat, saying it was “put to bed straight away” and his squad must now pull together if they are to have any chance of saving their top-flight status.

However, unfortunately, the Blades’ home form offers little encouragement to their fans as the hosts have lost their last two Premier League games here 5-0 to sides engaged in European competition this term.

Meanwhile, while Sheffield United are currently the worst side in the English top flight, Arsenal are currently the most in-form team in the Premier League. The Gunners have been on fire in 2024, winning all of their six games in the league this year. By doing so, they became the sixth side to start a calendar year with six straight Premier League victories.

The last three sides to do so won the title and the visitors still have the chance to finish first, as they are just two points behind league leaders Liverpool heading into this fixture.

Fans should not expect this to be any easy win for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side have won the last three head-to-head meetings between both teams.  Sheffield’s poor defending and low attacking output will also boost Arsenal’s confidence as the Gunners have scored an average of five goals per game across their last three league fixtures (W3), while they’ve also kept more clean sheets this league campaign than any other club (ten).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 23, 2024
Chelsea 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur
March 4, 2024
Sheffield United 21:00 Arsenal
March 9, 2024
Manchester United 13:30 Everton
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Sheffield United
Crystal Palace 16:00 Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Fulham
Arsenal 18:30 Brentford
March 10, 2024
Aston Villa 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Nottingham Forest
West Ham United 15:00 Burnley
Liverpool 16:45 Manchester City
March 11, 2024
Chelsea 21:00 Newcastle United
March 13, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 20:30 Luton Town
March 16, 2024
Crystal Palace 01:00 Newcastle United
Manchester United 01:00 Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal 01:00 Chelsea
Burnley 16:00 Brentford
Luton Town 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Fulham 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 27 19 6 2 64 25 +39 63
2 Manchester City 27 19 5 3 62 27 +35 62
3 Arsenal 26 18 4 4 62 23 +39 58
4 Aston Villa 27 17 4 6 59 37 +22 55
5 Tottenham Hotspur 26 15 5 6 55 39 +16 50
6 Manchester United 27 14 2 11 37 39 -2 44
7 West Ham United 27 12 6 9 43 47 -4 42
8 Newcastle United 27 12 4 11 57 45 +12 40
9 Brighton & Hov… 27 10 9 8 49 44 +5 39
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 11 5 11 40 43 -3 38
11 Chelsea 26 10 6 10 44 43 +1 36
12 Fulham 27 10 5 12 39 42 -3 35
13 AFC Bournemouth 26 8 7 11 35 47 -12 31
14 Crystal Palace 27 7 7 13 32 47 -15 28
15 Brentford 27 7 5 15 39 50 -11 26
16 Everton 27 8 7 12 29 37 -8 25
17 Nottingham Forest 27 6 6 15 34 49 -15 24
18 Luton Town 26 5 5 16 37 54 -17 20
19 Burnley 27 3 4 20 25 60 -35 13
20 Sheffield United 26 3 4 19 22 66 -44 13

