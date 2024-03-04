Real Sociedad vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Real Sociedad vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Reale Arena Date: 5th March 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Spain this Tuesday to face Real Sociedad in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage. Sociedad travelled to Paris on Valentine’s Day hoping to make history in their first UCL knockout game in two decades. But rather than return home with a positive result, they went two goals down at the Parc des Princes with goals from Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola sealing a first leg win for PSG. Since that first-leg loss, things have not gone smoothly for Imanol Alguacil’s side who have won just once since (W1, L3), tumbling out of the Copa del Rey and losing their way in La Liga’s top-six race as a result. The host’s rather stale historical record against French opponents won’t subdue any worries, with La Real losing four out of their seven games against French teams (W2, D1), which includes elimination against Lyon in the first season the round of 16 was introduced (2003/04). Although reversing the two-goal deficit may prove too much, the hosts should at least give a solid account of themselves after recording 13 unbeaten games across their last 19 in home European meetings (W6, D7, L6). Meanwhile, while Real Sociedad enter this tie in poor form, PSG will travel to San Sebastian in solid form, having not lost a competitive game since November last year. However, they have failed to win their last two games, drawing against Rennes and Monaco in the league. They remain top of Ligue 1 though, and will be confident of progressing from this tie given their seemingly insurmountable two-goal lead. Yet, the Parisians should be careful here, given their sketchy record against Spanish opponents with the first leg just their fifth success across the last 16 encounters with Spanish opponents (W5, D3, L8). They will look to improve on their rotten record across the last five knockout away games against La Liga sides (W1, L4) and should be able to do so having conceded just once across their last four competitive outings. Another clean sheet will guarantee progression, an outcome which will be a huge relief to PSG fans after they their side were knocked out at this stage in five of their last seven UCL campaigns. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 23, 2024 Chelsea
01:00
Tottenham Hotspur
March 4, 2024 Sheffield United
21:00
Arsenal
March 9, 2024 Manchester United
13:30
Everton
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Sheffield United
Crystal Palace
16:00
Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Fulham
Arsenal
18:30
Brentford
March 10, 2024 Aston Villa
14:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hov…
15:00
Nottingham Forest
West Ham United
15:00
Burnley
Liverpool
16:45
Manchester City
March 11, 2024 Chelsea
21:00
Newcastle United
March 13, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
20:30
Luton Town
March 16, 2024 Crystal Palace
01:00
Newcastle United
Manchester United
01:00
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
01:00
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
01:00
Chelsea
Burnley
16:00
Brentford
Luton Town
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Fulham
18:30
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
27
19
6
2
64
25
+39
63
2
Manchester City
27
19
5
3
62
27
+35
62
3
Arsenal
26
18
4
4
62
23
+39
58
4
Aston Villa
27
17
4
6
59
37
+22
55
5
Tottenham Hotspur
26
15
5
6
55
39
+16
50
6
Manchester United
27
14
2
11
37
39
-2
44
7
West Ham United
27
12
6
9
43
47
-4
42
8
Newcastle United
27
12
4
11
57
45
+12
40
9
Brighton & Hov…
27
10
9
8
49
44
+5
39
10
Wolverhampton Wanderers
27
11
5
11
40
43
-3
38
11
Chelsea
26
10
6
10
44
43
+1
36
12
Fulham
27
10
5
12
39
42
-3
35
13
AFC Bournemouth
26
8
7
11
35
47
-12
31
14
Crystal Palace
27
7
7
13
32
47
-15
28
15
Brentford
27
7
5
15
39
50
-11
26
16
Everton
27
8
7
12
29
37
-8
25
17
Nottingham Forest
27
6
6
15
34
49
-15
24
18
Luton Town
26
5
5
16
37
54
-17
20
19
Burnley
27
3
4
20
25
60
-35
13
20
Sheffield United
26
3
4
19
22
66
-44
13
Real Sociedad vs Paris Saint-Germain
Competition – UEFA Champions League
Stadium: Reale Arena
Date: 5th March 2024
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Spain this Tuesday to face Real Sociedad in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage.
Sociedad travelled to Paris on Valentine’s Day hoping to make history in their first UCL knockout game in two decades. But rather than return home with a positive result, they went two goals down at the Parc des Princes with goals from Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola sealing a first leg win for PSG.
Since that first-leg loss, things have not gone smoothly for Imanol Alguacil’s side who have won just once since (W1, L3), tumbling out of the Copa del Rey and losing their way in La Liga’s top-six race as a result.
The host’s rather stale historical record against French opponents won’t subdue any worries, with La Real losing four out of their seven games against French teams (W2, D1), which includes elimination against Lyon in the first season the round of 16 was introduced (2003/04).
Although reversing the two-goal deficit may prove too much, the hosts should at least give a solid account of themselves after recording 13 unbeaten games across their last 19 in home European meetings (W6, D7, L6).
Meanwhile, while Real Sociedad enter this tie in poor form, PSG will travel to San Sebastian in solid form, having not lost a competitive game since November last year. However, they have failed to win their last two games, drawing against Rennes and Monaco in the league.
They remain top of Ligue 1 though, and will be confident of progressing from this tie given their seemingly insurmountable two-goal lead. Yet, the Parisians should be careful here, given their sketchy record against Spanish opponents with the first leg just their fifth success across the last 16 encounters with Spanish opponents (W5, D3, L8).
They will look to improve on their rotten record across the last five knockout away games against La Liga sides (W1, L4) and should be able to do so having conceded just once across their last four competitive outings. Another clean sheet will guarantee progression, an outcome which will be a huge relief to PSG fans after they their side were knocked out at this stage in five of their last seven UCL campaigns.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table