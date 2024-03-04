Adbet365Ad

Real Sociedad vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 4, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Real Sociedad vs Paris Saint-Germain

Competition – UEFA Champions League

Stadium: Reale Arena

Date: 5th March 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Spain this Tuesday to face Real Sociedad in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage.

Sociedad travelled to Paris on Valentine’s Day hoping to make history in their first UCL knockout game in two decades. But rather than return home with a positive result, they went two goals down at the Parc des Princes with goals from Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola sealing a first leg win for PSG.

Since that first-leg loss, things have not gone smoothly for Imanol Alguacil’s side who have won just once since (W1, L3), tumbling out of the Copa del Rey and losing their way in La Liga’s top-six race as a result.

The host’s rather stale historical record against French opponents won’t subdue any worries, with La Real losing four out of their seven games against French teams (W2, D1), which includes elimination against Lyon in the first season the round of 16 was introduced (2003/04).

Although reversing the two-goal deficit may prove too much, the hosts should at least give a solid account of themselves after recording 13 unbeaten games across their last 19 in home European meetings (W6, D7, L6).

Meanwhile, while Real Sociedad enter this tie in poor form, PSG will travel to San Sebastian in solid form, having not lost a competitive game since November last year. However, they have failed to win their last two games, drawing against Rennes and Monaco in the league.

They remain top of Ligue 1 though, and will be confident of progressing from this tie given their seemingly insurmountable two-goal lead. Yet, the Parisians should be careful here, given their sketchy record against Spanish opponents with the first leg just their fifth success across the last 16 encounters with Spanish opponents (W5, D3, L8).

They will look to improve on their rotten record across the last five knockout away games against La Liga sides (W1, L4) and should be able to do so having conceded just once across their last four competitive outings. Another clean sheet will guarantee progression, an outcome which will be a huge relief to PSG fans after they their side were knocked out at this stage in five of their last seven UCL campaigns.

