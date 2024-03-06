Adbet365Ad

Barcelona vs Mallorca Preview

Barcelona vs Mallorca

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Date: 8th March 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga resumes this Friday as Barcelona host Mallorca in the 28th Round of the 2023/24 season.

Barcelona’s season continued to unravel last weekend as they were held to a goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao while losing both Pedri and Frankie de Jong to long-term injuries during the game.

The draw on Sunday was the tenth time they’ve dropped points in La Liga this season leaving them eight points behind league leaders Real Madrid. Hopes of an unlikely La Liga win this season are fading with every dropped point and despite Madrid’s patchy form, most Barca fans have lost hope that their side can still win the title.

Yet they will be desperate for their side to bounce back here and take maximum points against Mallorca. Doing so will reduce the lead at the top to five points, albeit temporarily and help extend Barca’s unbeaten streak to eight games (W4, D3) ahead of a crucial UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg tie against Napoli.

That said, Xavi’s men haven’t been firing on all cylinders at home with the hosts winning only three of their last six La Liga encounters at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (D1, L2) and conceding 14 goals in that sequence. However, two clean sheets in the last three matches of that run suggest that their defencive woes may have largely been addressed.

Mallorca meanwhile will be desperate to make it back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season when they face Barcelona on Friday night. The visitors secured a hugely impressive 1-0 win over second-placed Girona at the weekend to take them eight points clear of the relegation zone.

That win, and a Copa del Rey semi-final triumph over Real Sociedad have also proven that Mallorca can’t be taken lightly so the visitors can be backed to cause an upset here.

Also, with seven points won from four La Liga games (W2, D1, L1), the Balearic can be confident of avoiding defeat against a Barca side they held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture. However, Mallorca are poor travellers and are winless in ten away league matches (D4, L6) making the prospect of a first top-flight H2H victory on the road since May 2008 seem unlikely.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

March 8, 2024
Barcelona 21:00 Mallorca
March 9, 2024
Valencia 14:00 Getafe
Cadiz 16:15 Atlético de Madrid
Granada 18:30 Real Sociedad
Girona 21:00 Osasuna
March 10, 2024
Alaves 14:00 Rayo Vallecano
Las Palmas 16:15 Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid 18:30 Celta Vigo
Real Betis 21:00 Villarreal
March 11, 2024
Almeria 21:00 Sevilla
March 15, 2024
Real Sociedad 21:00 Cadiz
March 16, 2024
Mallorca 14:00 Granada
Osasuna 16:15 Real Madrid
Getafe 18:30 Girona
Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Alaves
March 17, 2024
Sevilla 14:00 Celta Vigo
Las Palmas 16:15 Almeria
Villarreal 16:15 Valencia
Rayo Vallecano 18:30 Real Betis
Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Barcelona

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 27 20 6 1 56 18 +38 66
2 Girona 27 18 5 4 57 33 +24 59
3 Barcelona 27 17 7 3 56 34 +22 58
4 Atlético de Madrid 27 17 4 6 54 29 +25 55
5 Athletic Bilbao 27 14 8 5 46 26 +20 50
6 Real Betis 27 10 12 5 32 28 +4 42
7 Real Sociedad 27 10 10 7 37 29 +8 40
8 Las Palmas 27 10 7 10 29 29 +0 37
9 Valencia 26 10 7 9 31 31 +0 37
10 Osasuna 27 10 6 11 31 37 -6 36
11 Getafe 27 8 11 8 36 41 -5 35
12 Villarreal 27 8 8 11 43 49 -6 32
13 Alaves 27 7 8 12 25 33 -8 29
14 Sevilla 27 6 9 12 33 40 -7 27
15 Mallorca 27 5 12 10 24 34 -10 27
16 Rayo Vallecano 27 5 11 11 23 37 -14 26
17 Celta Vigo 27 5 9 13 30 39 -9 24
18 Cadiz 27 2 13 12 18 38 -20 19
19 Granada 26 2 8 16 28 54 -26 14
20 Almeria 27 0 9 18 25 55 -30 9

