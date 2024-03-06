Barcelona vs Mallorca Preview

Barcelona vs Mallorca Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Date: 8th March 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT La Liga resumes this Friday as Barcelona host Mallorca in the 28th Round of the 2023/24 season. Barcelona’s season continued to unravel last weekend as they were held to a goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao while losing both Pedri and Frankie de Jong to long-term injuries during the game. The draw on Sunday was the tenth time they’ve dropped points in La Liga this season leaving them eight points behind league leaders Real Madrid. Hopes of an unlikely La Liga win this season are fading with every dropped point and despite Madrid’s patchy form, most Barca fans have lost hope that their side can still win the title. Yet they will be desperate for their side to bounce back here and take maximum points against Mallorca. Doing so will reduce the lead at the top to five points, albeit temporarily and help extend Barca’s unbeaten streak to eight games (W4, D3) ahead of a crucial UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg tie against Napoli. That said, Xavi’s men haven’t been firing on all cylinders at home with the hosts winning only three of their last six La Liga encounters at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (D1, L2) and conceding 14 goals in that sequence. However, two clean sheets in the last three matches of that run suggest that their defencive woes may have largely been addressed. Mallorca meanwhile will be desperate to make it back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season when they face Barcelona on Friday night. The visitors secured a hugely impressive 1-0 win over second-placed Girona at the weekend to take them eight points clear of the relegation zone. That win, and a Copa del Rey semi-final triumph over Real Sociedad have also proven that Mallorca can’t be taken lightly so the visitors can be backed to cause an upset here. Also, with seven points won from four La Liga games (W2, D1, L1), the Balearic can be confident of avoiding defeat against a Barca side they held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture. However, Mallorca are poor travellers and are winless in ten away league matches (D4, L6) making the prospect of a first top-flight H2H victory on the road since May 2008 seem unlikely. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
March 8, 2024 Barcelona
21:00
Mallorca
March 9, 2024 Valencia
14:00
Getafe
Cadiz
16:15
Atlético de Madrid
Granada
18:30
Real Sociedad
Girona
21:00
Osasuna
March 10, 2024 Alaves
14:00
Rayo Vallecano
Las Palmas
16:15
Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid
18:30
Celta Vigo
Real Betis
21:00
Villarreal
March 11, 2024 Almeria
21:00
Sevilla
March 15, 2024 Real Sociedad
21:00
Cadiz
March 16, 2024 Mallorca
14:00
Granada
Osasuna
16:15
Real Madrid
Getafe
18:30
Girona
Athletic Bilbao
21:00
Alaves
March 17, 2024 Sevilla
14:00
Celta Vigo
Las Palmas
16:15
Almeria
Villarreal
16:15
Valencia
Rayo Vallecano
18:30
Real Betis
Atlético de Madrid
21:00
Barcelona
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
27
20
6
1
56
18
+38
66
2
Girona
27
18
5
4
57
33
+24
59
3
Barcelona
27
17
7
3
56
34
+22
58
4
Atlético de Madrid
27
17
4
6
54
29
+25
55
5
Athletic Bilbao
27
14
8
5
46
26
+20
50
6
Real Betis
27
10
12
5
32
28
+4
42
7
Real Sociedad
27
10
10
7
37
29
+8
40
8
Las Palmas
27
10
7
10
29
29
+0
37
9
Valencia
26
10
7
9
31
31
+0
37
10
Osasuna
27
10
6
11
31
37
-6
36
11
Getafe
27
8
11
8
36
41
-5
35
12
Villarreal
27
8
8
11
43
49
-6
32
13
Alaves
27
7
8
12
25
33
-8
29
14
Sevilla
27
6
9
12
33
40
-7
27
15
Mallorca
27
5
12
10
24
34
-10
27
16
Rayo Vallecano
27
5
11
11
23
37
-14
26
17
Celta Vigo
27
5
9
13
30
39
-9
24
18
Cadiz
27
2
13
12
18
38
-20
19
19
Granada
26
2
8
16
28
54
-26
14
20
Almeria
27
0
9
18
25
55
-30
9
