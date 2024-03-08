Adbet365Ad

Arsenal vs Brentford Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 8, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Arsenal vs Brentford

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 9th March 2024

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Arsenal will look to go top of the Premier League table when they welcome Brentford to the Emirates Stadium this Saturday.

The Gunners made Premier League history over the weekend as they became the first side in English top-flight history to win three successive away games by five or more goals with a 6-0 thumping of Sheffield United. Not only did that win extend their run to seven straight wins in the league but it also kept them well within the three-team title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City.

And so, with just two points separating the top three ahead of kick-off and with City and Liverpool due to face one another this weekend, Mikel Arteta’s men can climb to the top of the table temporarily if they win here.

The Gunners will know that only another win will do here against London rivals Brentford at the Emirates. They will have good reason to back themselves having won their last two capital clashes by an aggregate score of 11-0, while seven wins from the previous ten H2Hs (D2, L1) should only serve to reinforce that belief.

Meanwhile, Brentford visit the Emirates in poor form having failed to win any of their last four games in the league (D1, L3). However, their last outing was an encouraging 2-2 draw with Chelsea which kept them six points above the drop zone.

As a result, pressure is gradually beginning to weigh heavily on manager Thomas Frank. The Danish manager will be desperate for a statement win against the big boys but he must solve Brentford’s biggest issue this season which is their inability to turn leads into victories as the Bees have now dropped a league-high 28 points from winning positions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 23, 2024
Chelsea 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur
March 9, 2024
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Fulham
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Sheffield United
Crystal Palace 16:00 Luton Town
Arsenal 18:30 Brentford
March 10, 2024
Aston Villa 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Nottingham Forest
West Ham United 15:00 Burnley
Liverpool 16:45 Manchester City
March 11, 2024
Chelsea 21:00 Newcastle United
March 13, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 20:30 Luton Town
March 16, 2024
Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United 01:00 Sheffield United
Crystal Palace 01:00 Newcastle United
Arsenal 01:00 Chelsea
Burnley 16:00 Brentford
Luton Town 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Fulham 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 27 19 6 2 64 25 +39 63
2 Manchester City 27 19 5 3 62 27 +35 62
3 Arsenal 27 19 4 4 68 23 +45 61
4 Aston Villa 27 17 4 6 59 37 +22 55
5 Tottenham Hotspur 26 15 5 6 55 39 +16 50
6 Manchester United 28 15 2 11 39 39 +0 47
7 West Ham United 27 12 6 9 43 47 -4 42
8 Newcastle United 27 12 4 11 57 45 +12 40
9 Brighton & Hov… 27 10 9 8 49 44 +5 39
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 11 5 11 40 43 -3 38
11 Chelsea 26 10 6 10 44 43 +1 36
12 Fulham 27 10 5 12 39 42 -3 35
13 AFC Bournemouth 26 8 7 11 35 47 -12 31
14 Crystal Palace 27 7 7 13 32 47 -15 28
15 Brentford 27 7 5 15 39 50 -11 26
16 Everton 28 8 7 13 29 39 -10 25
17 Nottingham Forest 27 6 6 15 34 49 -15 24
18 Luton Town 26 5 5 16 37 54 -17 20
19 Burnley 27 3 4 20 25 60 -35 13
20 Sheffield United 27 3 4 20 22 72 -50 13

