Arsenal vs Brentford Preview

Arsenal vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 9th March 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Arsenal will look to go top of the Premier League table when they welcome Brentford to the Emirates Stadium this Saturday.

The Gunners made Premier League history over the weekend as they became the first side in English top-flight history to win three successive away games by five or more goals with a 6-0 thumping of Sheffield United. Not only did that win extend their run to seven straight wins in the league but it also kept them well within the three-team title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City.

And so, with just two points separating the top three ahead of kick-off and with City and Liverpool due to face one another this weekend, Mikel Arteta’s men can climb to the top of the table temporarily if they win here.

The Gunners will know that only another win will do here against London rivals Brentford at the Emirates. They will have good reason to back themselves having won their last two capital clashes by an aggregate score of 11-0, while seven wins from the previous ten H2Hs (D2, L1) should only serve to reinforce that belief.

Meanwhile, Brentford visit the Emirates in poor form having failed to win any of their last four games in the league (D1, L3). However, their last outing was an encouraging 2-2 draw with Chelsea which kept them six points above the drop zone.

As a result, pressure is gradually beginning to weigh heavily on manager Thomas Frank. The Danish manager will be desperate for a statement win against the big boys but he must solve Brentford’s biggest issue this season which is their inability to turn leads into victories as the Bees have now dropped a league-high 28 points from winning positions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Chelsea 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Fulham AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Sheffield United Crystal Palace 16:00 Luton Town Arsenal 18:30 Brentford Aston Villa 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Nottingham Forest West Ham United 15:00 Burnley Liverpool 16:45 Manchester City Chelsea 21:00 Newcastle United AFC Bournemouth 20:30 Luton Town Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 AFC Bournemouth Manchester United 01:00 Sheffield United Crystal Palace 01:00 Newcastle United Arsenal 01:00 Chelsea Burnley 16:00 Brentford Luton Town 16:00 Nottingham Forest Fulham 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur

