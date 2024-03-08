Arsenal vs Brentford Preview

Arsenal vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 9th March 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Arsenal will look to go top of the Premier League table when they welcome Brentford to the Emirates Stadium this Saturday. The Gunners made Premier League history over the weekend as they became the first side in English top-flight history to win three successive away games by five or more goals with a 6-0 thumping of Sheffield United. Not only did that win extend their run to seven straight wins in the league but it also kept them well within the three-team title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City. And so, with just two points separating the top three ahead of kick-off and with City and Liverpool due to face one another this weekend, Mikel Arteta’s men can climb to the top of the table temporarily if they win here. The Gunners will know that only another win will do here against London rivals Brentford at the Emirates. They will have good reason to back themselves having won their last two capital clashes by an aggregate score of 11-0, while seven wins from the previous ten H2Hs (D2, L1) should only serve to reinforce that belief. Meanwhile, Brentford visit the Emirates in poor form having failed to win any of their last four games in the league (D1, L3). However, their last outing was an encouraging 2-2 draw with Chelsea which kept them six points above the drop zone. As a result, pressure is gradually beginning to weigh heavily on manager Thomas Frank. The Danish manager will be desperate for a statement win against the big boys but he must solve Brentford’s biggest issue this season which is their inability to turn leads into victories as the Bees have now dropped a league-high 28 points from winning positions. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 23, 2024 Chelsea
01:00
Tottenham Hotspur
March 9, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Fulham
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Sheffield United
Crystal Palace
16:00
Luton Town
Arsenal
18:30
Brentford
March 10, 2024 Aston Villa
14:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hov…
15:00
Nottingham Forest
West Ham United
15:00
Burnley
Liverpool
16:45
Manchester City
March 11, 2024 Chelsea
21:00
Newcastle United
March 13, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
20:30
Luton Town
March 16, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers
01:00
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United
01:00
Sheffield United
Crystal Palace
01:00
Newcastle United
Arsenal
01:00
Chelsea
Burnley
16:00
Brentford
Luton Town
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Fulham
18:30
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
27
19
6
2
64
25
+39
63
2
Manchester City
27
19
5
3
62
27
+35
62
3
Arsenal
27
19
4
4
68
23
+45
61
4
Aston Villa
27
17
4
6
59
37
+22
55
5
Tottenham Hotspur
26
15
5
6
55
39
+16
50
6
Manchester United
28
15
2
11
39
39
+0
47
7
West Ham United
27
12
6
9
43
47
-4
42
8
Newcastle United
27
12
4
11
57
45
+12
40
9
Brighton & Hov…
27
10
9
8
49
44
+5
39
10
Wolverhampton Wanderers
27
11
5
11
40
43
-3
38
11
Chelsea
26
10
6
10
44
43
+1
36
12
Fulham
27
10
5
12
39
42
-3
35
13
AFC Bournemouth
26
8
7
11
35
47
-12
31
14
Crystal Palace
27
7
7
13
32
47
-15
28
15
Brentford
27
7
5
15
39
50
-11
26
16
Everton
28
8
7
13
29
39
-10
25
17
Nottingham Forest
27
6
6
15
34
49
-15
24
18
Luton Town
26
5
5
16
37
54
-17
20
19
Burnley
27
3
4
20
25
60
-35
13
20
Sheffield United
27
3
4
20
22
72
-50
13
Arsenal vs Brentford
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: 9th March 2024
Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT
Arsenal will look to go top of the Premier League table when they welcome Brentford to the Emirates Stadium this Saturday.
The Gunners made Premier League history over the weekend as they became the first side in English top-flight history to win three successive away games by five or more goals with a 6-0 thumping of Sheffield United. Not only did that win extend their run to seven straight wins in the league but it also kept them well within the three-team title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City.
And so, with just two points separating the top three ahead of kick-off and with City and Liverpool due to face one another this weekend, Mikel Arteta’s men can climb to the top of the table temporarily if they win here.
The Gunners will know that only another win will do here against London rivals Brentford at the Emirates. They will have good reason to back themselves having won their last two capital clashes by an aggregate score of 11-0, while seven wins from the previous ten H2Hs (D2, L1) should only serve to reinforce that belief.
Meanwhile, Brentford visit the Emirates in poor form having failed to win any of their last four games in the league (D1, L3). However, their last outing was an encouraging 2-2 draw with Chelsea which kept them six points above the drop zone.
As a result, pressure is gradually beginning to weigh heavily on manager Thomas Frank. The Danish manager will be desperate for a statement win against the big boys but he must solve Brentford’s biggest issue this season which is their inability to turn leads into victories as the Bees have now dropped a league-high 28 points from winning positions.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table