Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 10, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 10th March 2024

Kick-off time – 15:45 GMT

Liverpool and Manchester City will resume their rivalry this Sunday when both sides meet at Anfield in a game that could decide where the title ends this season.

Both sides enter into this tie sitting in first and second place and separated by just one point after 27 games each. There is a chance of things shuffling up this weekend with the winner of this tie set to enter into the upcoming international break sitting top of the table. As such, tensions will be high at Anfield when both rivals play.

However Liverpool will be the more desperate side given they play at home where they have been peerless this season. Jürgen Klopp’s side are still unbeaten at Anfield in the league this season (W11, D2), and the last seven of their home games in all competitions have been wins. A major reason for their impressive form at home is their brilliant attack and solid defending, with the Reds the side with the most home goals scored and the fewest conceded at home this season.

Moreover, apart from Liverpool’s desire to stay top, Klopp will also be looking to get one over his great rival Pep Guardiola one more time with this being their 30th head-to-head meeting. Although they’re close in this managerial battle, the German is ahead by a hair, winning 12 times to Pep’s 11 (D6).

No manager has beaten Pep more times than Klopp, and vice versa, but for the Spanish tactician, this fixture is not only about winning a game against Klopp; it’s about keeping his side in charge of their destiny as they attempt to win an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row.

Guardiola’s side come into this fixture in top form, staying unbeaten in their last 20 games in all competitions (W18, D2). The Cityzens have been even more impressive on the road, as they have beaten their last nine opponents away from home in all competitions, scoring at least three times in six of those games.

But while City have had their way at most Premier League grounds in recent years, Anfield is not one of them, with Liverpool surrendering to only a single loss in City’s last 20 league visits (D6, L13). In fact, the comforts of home have played a major part in this fixture, since the away side on the day has won just twice in the last 30 Premier League H2Hs.

