Chelsea vs Newcastle United Preview

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 11th March 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Newcastle will look to make it two consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since September when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

The Blues are also desperate for a win after a troubling few weeks that has seen them win just once in four games (D2, L1). Two of those draws came in the Premier League with a 2-2 and 1-1 draw against Wolves and Man City keeping them hovering around mid-table.

Their hopes of cracking the top six are fading with each passing game and just ten wins to their name after 26 Premier League matches (D6, L10) does not help Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine knows that a win here could go some way to alleviating the pressure he’s facing while also reeling in Newcastle United who start the round four points better off.

However, just three wins from their 27 games against sides starting the game week above them across the past three seasons (D8, L16) highlights why confidence in the home camp is unlikely to be high ahead of this game. Moreso, one win in their last two home games suggests that there’s also the prospect of Chelsea going winless in three straight league games for the second time this season.

The good news however is that history remains firmly on their side in this fixture as the London club has suffered just one defeat from their past 28 Premier League H2Hs at Stamford Bridge (W20, D7).

Ending that hoodoo in West London would make a bit of history for Newcastle who have never secured a Premier League double against Chelsea since 1986/87 when they last beat the Blues in the top flight both home and away. But after winning 4-1 in the reverse fixture they will be confident here. However, the Magpies have been terrible away from home this season with only six sides coming into the round having picked up fewer points on their travels (11 – W3, D2, L8).

However, Eddie Howe’s own impressive record against Chelsea might inspire belief that they can turn things around at Stamford Bridge as among managers to face Chelsea more than 10 times in this competition, only Kenny Dalglish (77%) and Pep Guardiola (56%) have a better win H2H ratio than the Newcastle boss (43%).

