West Ham United vs SC Freiburg Preview

West Ham United vs SC Freiburg Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 14th March 2024 Kick-off time – 17:45 GMT

West Ham will look to overturn a narrow one-goal deficit in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) when they host Freiburg on Thursday in the second leg of their UEL knockout tie.

A late goal by Michael Gregoritsch secured a 1-0 first-leg win for Freiburg in Germany handing them the advantage in this fixture. The game was not without drama and controversy too as the Hammers feel they were denied a late penalty after it took the referee and VAR over four minutes to conclude that Noah Weisshaupt did not handle the ball in the area in the final minute of stoppage time.

With this second leg taking place at home, the London club will hope to avenge that loss and advance to the next round. Their home form suggests they can do that as the hosts have recorded 13 wins from their last 16 home matches in Europe (D1, L2). History should reinforce their belief too as of the six occasions where West Ham have lost the first leg of a European tie away from home, they’ve advanced thanks to home success in five.

Meanwhile, Freiburg will look to make it three wins in a row when they travel to London. The visitors followed up their first-leg win with a narrow 2-1 win over Bochum away from home. In spite of victory, the Breisgau Brazilians remain seven points adrift of the European spots in the Bundesliga so some may argue their most realistic chance of gracing the continental stage next season comes by winning this competition.

Before they get caught up on the uncertain dream of lifting the trophy in May, there’s the small matter of progressing in this tie, something they know isn’t a foregone conclusion given they lost 2-0 on this ground earlier this season in group stage action. A repeat result here would see them eliminated but having lost just five of their last 16 European away matches (W6, D5), they have more than a fighting chance to progress.