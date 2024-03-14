Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Preview

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Reale Arena Date: 15th March 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT La Liga resumes this Friday with Real Sociedad playing host to Cadiz in the curtain raiser of Round 29. Sociedad put the disappointment of crashing out of the UEFA Champions League behind them at the weekend when they beat Granada 3-2 away from home. That win ended a run of four straight defeats in all competitions for the Andalusian club. However, they remain a long way off their goal this season with the hosts trailing fourth-placed Atlético Madrid by 12 points with ten games left to play. Worse still, they’re not assured of any European football next season after finishing the previous round just one point ahead of seventh-place Betis. After beating fellow relegation candidates Granada last time, Sociedad will fancy their chances of winning their first home La Liga game since late November with the majority of their five consecutive games without a victory (D3, L2) coming against bottom-half opposition. Cadiz will be desperate to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they travel to San Sebastian on Friday. The visitors recorded a huge scalp last time beating Atlético Madrid 2-0 at home. That win was their first victory over a club beginning this round in the top half of the competition (D5, L9). It was also the first win for new coach Mauricio Pellegrino (D4, L2), who accepted it as vindication for the change of manager and asserted that “the team is growing” but “needed a positive stimulus” to confirm it. They are still two points from safety though so Pellegrino knows he cannot relax just yet. His side’s survival probably depends on lifting their productivity away from home as they continue to lament a winless La Liga away record (D6, L8). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
March 15, 2024 Real Sociedad
21:00
Cadiz
March 16, 2024 Mallorca
14:00
Granada
Osasuna
16:15
Real Madrid
Getafe
18:30
Girona
Athletic Bilbao
21:00
Alaves
March 17, 2024 Sevilla
14:00
Celta Vigo
Las Palmas
16:15
Almeria
Villarreal
16:15
Valencia
Rayo Vallecano
18:30
Real Betis
Atlético de Madrid
21:00
Barcelona
March 29, 2024 Cadiz
21:00
Granada
March 30, 2024 Getafe
14:00
Sevilla
Almeria
16:15
Osasuna
Valencia
18:30
Mallorca
Barcelona
21:00
Las Palmas
March 31, 2024 Celta Vigo
12:00
Rayo Vallecano
Girona
14:15
Real Betis
Alaves
16:30
Real Sociedad
Real Madrid
19:00
Athletic Bilbao
April 1, 2024 Villarreal
19:00
Atlético de Madrid
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
28
21
6
1
60
18
+42
69
2
Girona
28
19
5
4
59
33
+26
62
3
Barcelona
28
18
7
3
57
34
+23
61
4
Atlético de Madrid
28
17
4
7
54
31
+23
55
5
Athletic Bilbao
28
15
8
5
48
26
+22
53
6
Real Sociedad
28
11
10
7
40
31
+9
43
7
Real Betis
28
10
12
6
34
31
+3
42
8
Valencia
27
11
7
9
32
31
+1
40
9
Las Palmas
28
10
7
11
29
31
-2
37
10
Osasuna
28
10
6
12
31
39
-8
36
11
Villarreal
28
9
8
11
46
51
-5
35
12
Getafe
28
8
11
9
36
42
-6
35
13
Alaves
28
8
8
12
26
33
-7
32
14
Sevilla
28
6
10
12
35
42
-7
28
15
Mallorca
28
5
12
11
24
35
-11
27
16
Rayo Vallecano
28
5
11
12
23
38
-15
26
17
Celta Vigo
28
5
9
14
30
43
-13
24
18
Cadiz
28
3
13
12
20
38
-18
22
19
Granada
27
2
8
17
30
57
-27
14
20
Almeria
28
0
10
18
27
57
-30
10
