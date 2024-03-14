Adbet365Ad

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 14, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Reale Arena

Date: 15th March 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga resumes this Friday with Real Sociedad playing host to Cadiz in the curtain raiser of Round 29.

Sociedad put the disappointment of crashing out of the UEFA Champions League behind them at the weekend when they beat Granada 3-2 away from home. That win ended a run of four straight defeats in all competitions for the Andalusian club.

However, they remain a long way off their goal this season with the hosts trailing fourth-placed Atlético Madrid by 12 points with ten games left to play. Worse still, they’re not assured of any European football next season after finishing the previous round just one point ahead of seventh-place Betis.

After beating fellow relegation candidates Granada last time, Sociedad will fancy their chances of winning their first home La Liga game since late November with the majority of their five consecutive games without a victory (D3, L2) coming against bottom-half opposition.

Cadiz will be desperate to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they travel to San Sebastian on Friday. The visitors recorded a huge scalp last time beating Atlético Madrid 2-0 at home.

That win was their first victory over a club beginning this round in the top half of the competition (D5, L9). It was also the first win for new coach Mauricio Pellegrino (D4, L2), who accepted it as vindication for the change of manager and asserted that “the team is growing” but “needed a positive stimulus” to confirm it.

They are still two points from safety though so Pellegrino knows he cannot relax just yet. His side’s survival probably depends on lifting their productivity away from home as they continue to lament a winless La Liga away record (D6, L8).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

March 15, 2024
Real Sociedad 21:00 Cadiz
March 16, 2024
Mallorca 14:00 Granada
Osasuna 16:15 Real Madrid
Getafe 18:30 Girona
Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Alaves
March 17, 2024
Sevilla 14:00 Celta Vigo
Las Palmas 16:15 Almeria
Villarreal 16:15 Valencia
Rayo Vallecano 18:30 Real Betis
Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Barcelona
March 29, 2024
Cadiz 21:00 Granada
March 30, 2024
Getafe 14:00 Sevilla
Almeria 16:15 Osasuna
Valencia 18:30 Mallorca
Barcelona 21:00 Las Palmas
March 31, 2024
Celta Vigo 12:00 Rayo Vallecano
Girona 14:15 Real Betis
Alaves 16:30 Real Sociedad
Real Madrid 19:00 Athletic Bilbao
April 1, 2024
Villarreal 19:00 Atlético de Madrid

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 28 21 6 1 60 18 +42 69
2 Girona 28 19 5 4 59 33 +26 62
3 Barcelona 28 18 7 3 57 34 +23 61
4 Atlético de Madrid 28 17 4 7 54 31 +23 55
5 Athletic Bilbao 28 15 8 5 48 26 +22 53
6 Real Sociedad 28 11 10 7 40 31 +9 43
7 Real Betis 28 10 12 6 34 31 +3 42
8 Valencia 27 11 7 9 32 31 +1 40
9 Las Palmas 28 10 7 11 29 31 -2 37
10 Osasuna 28 10 6 12 31 39 -8 36
11 Villarreal 28 9 8 11 46 51 -5 35
12 Getafe 28 8 11 9 36 42 -6 35
13 Alaves 28 8 8 12 26 33 -7 32
14 Sevilla 28 6 10 12 35 42 -7 28
15 Mallorca 28 5 12 11 24 35 -11 27
16 Rayo Vallecano 28 5 11 12 23 38 -15 26
17 Celta Vigo 28 5 9 14 30 43 -13 24
18 Cadiz 28 3 13 12 20 38 -18 22
19 Granada 27 2 8 17 30 57 -27 14
20 Almeria 28 0 10 18 27 57 -30 10

Check Also

West Ham United vs SC Freiburg Preview

West Ham will look to overturn a narrow one-goal deficit in the UEFA Europa League ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.