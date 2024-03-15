Manchester City vs Newcastle United Preview

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 16th March 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester City’s last game before the March international break comes up this Saturday against Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

City booked their place at this stage of the FA Cup courtesy of a 6-2 thrashing of Luton Town away from home in the last round. After a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend, the FA Cup holders will return to the Etihad refreshed and ready to go again as they attempt to win three trophies for the second consecutive season.

Winning another treble will require them to retain the FA Cup though, something they’ve never managed in their history. However, an emphatic 21-match unbeaten run (W18, D3) should have City fans full of confidence regardless as will a nine-game winning streak in this famous competition.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been imperious in the FA Cup, particularly against lower-ranked opposition. The last time they were eliminated by a side outside of the traditional ‘big six’ was against Wigan in February 2018 so they will fancy their chances here. But Newcastle should be motivated to end that record here as the Magpies travel to the Etihad as one of the only teams to have beaten City this season when they won against them in the Carabao Cup.

The visitors will also be desperate to win here as this tournament is their only remaining route to win silverware this season. Eddie Howe’s men have already come through three ties away from home to earn this quarter-final appearance though the last time they reached this stage, they were eliminated by Man City in 2019/20.

Moreso, nine losses in their last nine visits to the Etihad since October 2014 suggests that Newcastle’s long 19-year wait since last making it to the semi-finals of this competition could be extended.