Spain vs Colombia Preview

Spain vs Colombia Competition – International Friendly Stadium: London Stadium Date: 22nd March 2024 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Spain will host Colombia this Friday in their first round of international friendlies in this month’s international break.

La Roja have already booked their place in Germany for the 2024 European Championship so this is their first warmup game for the showpiece later in the summer. They take on Colombia in London, hoping to improve on their unbeaten head-to-head record against Colombia (W1, D2) and to extend an eight-game winning run in internationals that helped them to top their Euro 2024 qualifying group after winning the most recent UEFA Nations League.

Their recent form and success is particularly impressive given the relative inexperience in this squad, as only captain Álvaro Morata has made more than 50 international appearances. Manager Luis de la Fuente is building for the future and his sole focus here will be guiding La Roja to a fifth straight friendly victory, although they haven’t lost any of their last 19 non-competitive internationals (W11, D8).

Meanwhile, Colombia travel to London looking to extend their impressive unbeaten record. The South American side is among the contingent that will be playing in the 2024 Copa America which starts in June.

They are a team in form and are unbeaten in their last 19 internationals (W14, D5) including wins over Brazil and Germany (2-1 and 2-0, respectively). But while they’ve won their last four matches, they haven’t had it easy. Each of those triumphs has been by a one-goal margin and two of them were earned only after conceding first so we can expect an entertaining game when both sides face each other at the London Stadium.