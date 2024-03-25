Spain vs Brazil Preview

Spain vs Brazil Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu Date: 26th March 2024 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Spain will play their second South American team in March this Tuesday when they welcome Brazil to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Both sides are preparing to play in their continental cups this summer so this game serves as preparation for them.

Colombia beat Spain in their last friendly game this month, ending their eight-game winning run. However, it must be noted that Luis de la Fuente left some of his big hitters, including Álvaro Morata and Lamine Yamal out of the starting XI for Spain’s last outing, so more changes to the frontline will be expected this time.

They will hope to beat Brazil at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. However, La Roja has failed to score in five of the last six H2Hs (W1, D2, L3), so they may need to overcome a psychological hurdle.

Meanwhile, Brazil ended a run of three straight defeats in their last outing beating England at Wembley. The win was timely as the Seleção enter their final three games ahead of this summer’s Copa America.

Some good times are desperately needed for the Brazilians who sit in the final qualification spot in their World Cup Qualification group and eight points behind their bitter rivals, Argentina. More fortune could come their way if history is anything to go by as the South Americans are unbeaten in all but one friendly international when playing as the designated away side since the beginning of October 2013 (W21, D1, L1).