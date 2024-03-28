Cadiz vs Granada Preview

Cadiz vs Granada Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Nuevo Mirandilla Date: 29th March 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a two-week break, La Liga returns this weekend with Granada’s trip to Cadiz on Friday the first game of the weekend.

Both sides are battling to avoid relegation this season and will be desperate to produce a good run of results in the last quarter of the season.

Although they are rooted in the relegation zone, five points behind Celta Vigo in 17th, Cadiz have a higher chance of survival than their visitors who are 13 points off safety. Yet the hosts, with just three wins to their name so far, need a miracle to remain in the Spanish top flight.

There is hope for a miracle given Cadiz’s form as they have collected seven points from their eight games under manager Mauricio Pellegrino (W1, D4, L3), compared with just eight from a 17-match period before his arrival (D8, L9). The first miracle will be for them to win this game against a fellow relegation contender, though, as they are currently on a winless La Liga record (D7, L1) against clubs starting this round 14th or lower. However, they’ll be hoping their last home outing – a 2-0 win over Atlético Madrid – will lead to their first back-to-back home successes in this league season.

Meanwhile, Granada sacked head coach Alexander Medina after just 14 games and their win over Cádiz in the reverse fixture was their only success across that run (D4, L9). Like their hosts, they have a new coach. They are hoping for another miracle from José Ramón Sandoval who rescued them from an almost inevitable relegation in 2014/15 with the team earning ten points from their last four games of the season to finish 17th.

But to pull off another miracle, Sandoval will have to find a way to dramatically improve Granada’s road performances. They have just two points from 14 games and conceded a league-worst 33 goals across those fixtures.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Getafe 14:00 Sevilla Almeria 16:15 Osasuna Valencia 18:30 Mallorca Barcelona 21:00 Las Palmas Celta Vigo 12:00 Rayo Vallecano Girona 14:15 Real Betis Alaves 16:30 Real Sociedad Real Madrid 19:00 Athletic Bilbao Villarreal 19:00 Atlético de Madrid Granada 18:00 Valencia Real Betis 19:00 Celta Vigo Atlético de Madrid 12:00 Girona Rayo Vallecano 14:15 Getafe Mallorca 16:30 Real Madrid Cadiz 19:00 Barcelona Las Palmas 12:00 Sevilla Granada 14:15 Alaves Athletic Bilbao 16:30 Villarreal Real Sociedad 19:00 Almeria Osasuna 19:00 Valencia

Spanish Primera Liga Table