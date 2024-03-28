Cadiz vs Granada Preview

Cadiz vs Granada Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Nuevo Mirandilla Date: 29th March 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT After a two-week break, La Liga returns this weekend with Granada’s trip to Cadiz on Friday the first game of the weekend. Both sides are battling to avoid relegation this season and will be desperate to produce a good run of results in the last quarter of the season. Although they are rooted in the relegation zone, five points behind Celta Vigo in 17th, Cadiz have a higher chance of survival than their visitors who are 13 points off safety. Yet the hosts, with just three wins to their name so far, need a miracle to remain in the Spanish top flight. There is hope for a miracle given Cadiz’s form as they have collected seven points from their eight games under manager Mauricio Pellegrino (W1, D4, L3), compared with just eight from a 17-match period before his arrival (D8, L9). The first miracle will be for them to win this game against a fellow relegation contender, though, as they are currently on a winless La Liga record (D7, L1) against clubs starting this round 14th or lower. However, they’ll be hoping their last home outing – a 2-0 win over Atlético Madrid – will lead to their first back-to-back home successes in this league season. Meanwhile, Granada sacked head coach Alexander Medina after just 14 games and their win over Cádiz in the reverse fixture was their only success across that run (D4, L9). Like their hosts, they have a new coach. They are hoping for another miracle from José Ramón Sandoval who rescued them from an almost inevitable relegation in 2014/15 with the team earning ten points from their last four games of the season to finish 17th. But to pull off another miracle, Sandoval will have to find a way to dramatically improve Granada’s road performances. They have just two points from 14 games and conceded a league-worst 33 goals across those fixtures. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
March 30, 2024 Getafe
14:00
Sevilla
Almeria
16:15
Osasuna
Valencia
18:30
Mallorca
Barcelona
21:00
Las Palmas
March 31, 2024 Celta Vigo
12:00
Rayo Vallecano
Girona
14:15
Real Betis
Alaves
16:30
Real Sociedad
Real Madrid
19:00
Athletic Bilbao
April 1, 2024 Villarreal
19:00
Atlético de Madrid
April 4, 2024 Granada
18:00
Valencia
April 12, 2024 Real Betis
19:00
Celta Vigo
April 13, 2024 Atlético de Madrid
12:00
Girona
Rayo Vallecano
14:15
Getafe
Mallorca
16:30
Real Madrid
Cadiz
19:00
Barcelona
April 14, 2024 Las Palmas
12:00
Sevilla
Granada
14:15
Alaves
Athletic Bilbao
16:30
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
19:00
Almeria
April 15, 2024 Osasuna
19:00
Valencia
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
29
22
6
1
64
20
+44
72
2
Barcelona
29
19
7
3
60
34
+26
64
3
Girona
29
19
5
5
59
34
+25
62
4
Athletic Bilbao
29
16
8
5
50
26
+24
56
5
Atlético de Madrid
29
17
4
8
54
34
+20
55
6
Real Sociedad
29
12
10
7
42
31
+11
46
7
Real Betis
29
10
12
7
34
33
+1
42
8
Valencia
28
11
7
10
32
32
+0
40
9
Villarreal
29
10
8
11
47
51
-4
38
10
Getafe
29
9
11
9
37
42
-5
38
11
Las Palmas
29
10
7
12
29
32
-3
37
12
Osasuna
29
10
6
13
33
43
-10
36
13
Alaves
29
8
8
13
26
35
-9
32
14
Mallorca
29
6
12
11
25
35
-10
30
15
Rayo Vallecano
29
6
11
12
25
38
-13
29
16
Sevilla
29
6
10
13
36
44
-8
28
17
Celta Vigo
29
6
9
14
32
44
-12
27
18
Cadiz
30
4
13
13
21
40
-19
25
19
Granada
29
2
8
19
30
59
-29
14
20
Almeria
29
1
10
18
28
57
-29
13
