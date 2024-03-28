Adbet365Ad

Cadiz vs Granada Preview

Cadiz vs Granada

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Nuevo Mirandilla

Date: 29th March 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a two-week break, La Liga returns this weekend with Granada’s trip to Cadiz on Friday the first game of the weekend.

Both sides are battling to avoid relegation this season and will be desperate to produce a good run of results in the last quarter of the season.

Although they are rooted in the relegation zone, five points behind Celta Vigo in 17th, Cadiz have a higher chance of survival than their visitors who are 13 points off safety. Yet the hosts, with just three wins to their name so far, need a miracle to remain in the Spanish top flight.

There is hope for a miracle given Cadiz’s form as they have collected seven points from their eight games under manager Mauricio Pellegrino (W1, D4, L3), compared with just eight from a 17-match period before his arrival (D8, L9). The first miracle will be for them to win this game against a fellow relegation contender, though, as they are currently on a winless La Liga record (D7, L1) against clubs starting this round 14th or lower. However, they’ll be hoping their last home outing – a 2-0 win over Atlético Madrid – will lead to their first back-to-back home successes in this league season.

Meanwhile, Granada sacked head coach Alexander Medina after just 14 games and their win over Cádiz in the reverse fixture was their only success across that run (D4, L9). Like their hosts, they have a new coach. They are hoping for another miracle from José Ramón Sandoval who rescued them from an almost inevitable relegation in 2014/15 with the team earning ten points from their last four games of the season to finish 17th.

But to pull off another miracle, Sandoval will have to find a way to dramatically improve Granada’s road performances. They have just two points from 14 games and conceded a league-worst 33 goals across those fixtures.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

March 30, 2024
Getafe 14:00 Sevilla
Almeria 16:15 Osasuna
Valencia 18:30 Mallorca
Barcelona 21:00 Las Palmas
March 31, 2024
Celta Vigo 12:00 Rayo Vallecano
Girona 14:15 Real Betis
Alaves 16:30 Real Sociedad
Real Madrid 19:00 Athletic Bilbao
April 1, 2024
Villarreal 19:00 Atlético de Madrid
April 4, 2024
Granada 18:00 Valencia
April 12, 2024
Real Betis 19:00 Celta Vigo
April 13, 2024
Atlético de Madrid 12:00 Girona
Rayo Vallecano 14:15 Getafe
Mallorca 16:30 Real Madrid
Cadiz 19:00 Barcelona
April 14, 2024
Las Palmas 12:00 Sevilla
Granada 14:15 Alaves
Athletic Bilbao 16:30 Villarreal
Real Sociedad 19:00 Almeria
April 15, 2024
Osasuna 19:00 Valencia

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 29 22 6 1 64 20 +44 72
2 Barcelona 29 19 7 3 60 34 +26 64
3 Girona 29 19 5 5 59 34 +25 62
4 Athletic Bilbao 29 16 8 5 50 26 +24 56
5 Atlético de Madrid 29 17 4 8 54 34 +20 55
6 Real Sociedad 29 12 10 7 42 31 +11 46
7 Real Betis 29 10 12 7 34 33 +1 42
8 Valencia 28 11 7 10 32 32 +0 40
9 Villarreal 29 10 8 11 47 51 -4 38
10 Getafe 29 9 11 9 37 42 -5 38
11 Las Palmas 29 10 7 12 29 32 -3 37
12 Osasuna 29 10 6 13 33 43 -10 36
13 Alaves 29 8 8 13 26 35 -9 32
14 Mallorca 29 6 12 11 25 35 -10 30
15 Rayo Vallecano 29 6 11 12 25 38 -13 29
16 Sevilla 29 6 10 13 36 44 -8 28
17 Celta Vigo 29 6 9 14 32 44 -12 27
18 Cadiz 30 4 13 13 21 40 -19 25
19 Granada 29 2 8 19 30 59 -29 14
20 Almeria 29 1 10 18 28 57 -29 13

