Brentford vs Manchester United Preview

Brentford vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium Date: 30th March 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a brief hiatus, Premier League returns this weekend with Manchester United travelling to London to face Brentford.

Having enjoyed mixed results so far this season, the Bees will look to begin the last lap of the season with a huge win that will keep a safe distance from the relegation zone. Thomas Frank’s side have enjoyed three seasons of Premier League football but are in danger of dropping down to the Championship after winning just seven of their opening 29 games (D5, L17). This has left them in 15th position, just five points off the relegation zone.

A six-game winless run (D1, L5) just before the international break didn’t help their confidence and a 2-1 defeat to strugglers Burnley in their last outing piled the pressure on boss Thomas Frank. The Danish coach is highly rated at the club but must quickly improve his side to avoid getting the boot soon.

But any chance of survival will begin with Brentford improving at home as the Bees have just one win from their last six home league matches (D1, L4). With Manchester United coming to town, Brentford fans should be positive as the Bees sensationally won this clash 4-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium last term. However, that was Brentford’s only victory in the last ten H2Hs (D1, L8).

Meanwhile, Manchester United went into the March international break in party mood after a huge upset against Liverpool in the FA Cup last time. The Red Devils beat their fierce rivals 4-3 in extra time to secure a place in the semi-final.

They will now look to carry that momentum into their pursuit of a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League but know their room for error is almost non-existent after a season riddled with inconsistency. Erik ten Hag’s side has at least found some form up front having scored in 14 consecutive matches, but have still netted the fewest goals among sides starting the round in the top 13 of the Premier League table (39).

