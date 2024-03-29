Adbet365Ad

Brentford vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 29, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Brentford vs Manchester United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium

Date: 30th March 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a brief hiatus, Premier League returns this weekend with Manchester United travelling to London to face Brentford.

Having enjoyed mixed results so far this season, the Bees will look to begin the last lap of the season with a huge win that will keep a safe distance from the relegation zone. Thomas Frank’s side have enjoyed three seasons of Premier League football but are in danger of dropping down to the Championship after winning just seven of their opening 29 games (D5, L17). This has left them in 15th position, just five points off the relegation zone.

A six-game winless run (D1, L5) just before the international break didn’t help their confidence and a 2-1 defeat to strugglers Burnley in their last outing piled the pressure on boss Thomas Frank. The Danish coach is highly rated at the club but must quickly improve his side to avoid getting the boot soon.

But any chance of survival will begin with Brentford improving at home as the Bees have just one win from their last six home league matches (D1, L4). With Manchester United coming to town, Brentford fans should be positive as the Bees sensationally won this clash 4-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium last term. However, that was Brentford’s only victory in the last ten H2Hs (D1, L8).

Meanwhile, Manchester United went into the March international break in party mood after a huge upset against Liverpool in the FA Cup last time. The Red Devils beat their fierce rivals 4-3 in extra time to secure a place in the semi-final.

They will now look to carry that momentum into their pursuit of a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League but know their room for error is almost non-existent after a season riddled with inconsistency. Erik ten Hag’s side has at least found some form up front having scored in 14 consecutive matches, but have still netted the fewest goals among sides starting the round in the top 13 of the Premier League table (39).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 23, 2024
Chelsea 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur
March 30, 2024
Newcastle United 13:30 West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Everton
Chelsea 16:00 Burnley
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Crystal Palace
Sheffield United 16:00 Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Luton Town
Aston Villa 18:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford 21:00 Manchester United
March 31, 2024
Liverpool 13:00 Brighton & Hov…
Manchester City 15:30 Arsenal
April 2, 2024
Newcastle United 18:30 Everton
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Fulham
AFC Bournemouth 18:45 Crystal Palace
Burnley 18:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United 19:15 Tottenham Hotspur
April 3, 2024
Arsenal 18:30 Luton Town
Brentford 18:30 Brighton & Hov…
Manchester City 19:15 Aston Villa

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70 24 +46 64
2 Liverpool 28 19 7 2 65 26 +39 64
3 Manchester City 28 19 6 3 63 28 +35 63
4 Aston Villa 29 17 5 7 60 42 +18 56
5 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 5 7 59 42 +17 53
6 Manchester United 28 15 2 11 39 39 +0 47
7 West Ham United 29 12 8 9 46 50 -4 44
8 Brighton & Hov… 28 11 9 8 50 44 +6 42
9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 12 5 11 42 44 -2 41
10 Newcastle United 28 12 4 12 59 48 +11 40
11 Chelsea 27 11 6 10 47 45 +2 39
12 Fulham 29 11 5 13 43 44 -1 38
13 AFC Bournemouth 28 9 8 11 41 52 -11 35
14 Crystal Palace 28 7 8 13 33 48 -15 29
15 Brentford 29 7 5 17 41 54 -13 26
16 Everton 28 8 7 13 29 39 -10 25
17 Luton Town 29 5 7 17 42 60 -18 22
18 Nottingham Forest 29 6 7 16 35 51 -16 21
19 Burnley 29 4 5 20 29 63 -34 17
20 Sheffield United 28 3 5 20 24 74 -50 14

