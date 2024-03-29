Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester City vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 31st March 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

The Premier League title race heats up this Sunday when league leaders Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to face defending champions Manchester City.

The Cityzens are part of a three-horse race for the title, but they still come into this tie as favourites given their rich recent history. Pep Guardiola’s side have won the last three league titles and are looking to become the first team to win four in a row in England.

On their way this Sunday is Arsenal and Pep’s former assistant Mikel Arteta who has already masterminded some impressive performances over City this season however the hosts should be the favourites here as they come into this fixture on an active 22-match unbeaten streak in all competitions (W19, D3). Moreso, the fact that they play at the Etihad Stadium suits them down to the ground as they’re unbeaten in a whopping 38 competitive matches there (W33, D5)—a sequence that includes two H2H successes.

However, Arsenal are a team in superb form and will not fear City. The Gunners are on an eight-game winning run in the league, leaving them one point clear at the top of the league table. This match at the Etihad will be their biggest test yet, as they lost here 4-1 last season when they were top of the table. Their woeful record on this ground goes way back, too, as the last time Arsenal won here was in 2015 when current manager Mikel Arteta was still a player for them (D1, L8 since).

The visitors will, therefore, be looking to show the progress they’ve made this time around. Away matches have become their speciality in recent weeks as Arsenal are the first team in English football history to win three straight league outings on the road by 5+ goals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Chelsea 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United 13:30 West Ham United AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Everton Chelsea 16:00 Burnley Nottingham Forest 16:00 Crystal Palace Sheffield United 16:00 Fulham Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Luton Town Aston Villa 18:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brentford 21:00 Manchester United Liverpool 13:00 Brighton & Hov… Manchester City 15:30 Arsenal Newcastle United 18:30 Everton Nottingham Forest 18:30 Fulham AFC Bournemouth 18:45 Crystal Palace Burnley 18:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Ham United 19:15 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 18:30 Luton Town Brentford 18:30 Brighton & Hov… Manchester City 19:15 Aston Villa

Premier League Table