Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 29, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 31st March 2024

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

The Premier League title race heats up this Sunday when league leaders Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to face defending champions Manchester City.

The Cityzens are part of a three-horse race for the title, but they still come into this tie as favourites given their rich recent history. Pep Guardiola’s side have won the last three league titles and are looking to become the first team to win four in a row in England.

On their way this Sunday is Arsenal and Pep’s former assistant Mikel Arteta who has already masterminded some impressive performances over City this season however the hosts should be the favourites here as they come into this fixture on an active 22-match unbeaten streak in all competitions (W19, D3). Moreso, the fact that they play at the Etihad Stadium suits them down to the ground as they’re unbeaten in a whopping 38 competitive matches there (W33, D5)—a sequence that includes two H2H successes.

However, Arsenal are a team in superb form and will not fear City. The Gunners are on an eight-game winning run in the league, leaving them one point clear at the top of the league table. This match at the Etihad will be their biggest test yet, as they lost here 4-1 last season when they were top of the table. Their woeful record on this ground goes way back, too, as the last time Arsenal won here was in 2015 when current manager Mikel Arteta was still a player for them (D1, L8 since).

The visitors will, therefore, be looking to show the progress they’ve made this time around. Away matches have become their speciality in recent weeks as Arsenal are the first team in English football history to win three straight league outings on the road by 5+ goals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 23, 2024
Chelsea 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur
March 30, 2024
Newcastle United 13:30 West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Everton
Chelsea 16:00 Burnley
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Crystal Palace
Sheffield United 16:00 Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Luton Town
Aston Villa 18:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford 21:00 Manchester United
March 31, 2024
Liverpool 13:00 Brighton & Hov…
Manchester City 15:30 Arsenal
April 2, 2024
Newcastle United 18:30 Everton
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Fulham
AFC Bournemouth 18:45 Crystal Palace
Burnley 18:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United 19:15 Tottenham Hotspur
April 3, 2024
Arsenal 18:30 Luton Town
Brentford 18:30 Brighton & Hov…
Manchester City 19:15 Aston Villa

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70 24 +46 64
2 Liverpool 28 19 7 2 65 26 +39 64
3 Manchester City 28 19 6 3 63 28 +35 63
4 Aston Villa 29 17 5 7 60 42 +18 56
5 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 5 7 59 42 +17 53
6 Manchester United 28 15 2 11 39 39 +0 47
7 West Ham United 29 12 8 9 46 50 -4 44
8 Brighton & Hov… 28 11 9 8 50 44 +6 42
9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 12 5 11 42 44 -2 41
10 Newcastle United 28 12 4 12 59 48 +11 40
11 Chelsea 27 11 6 10 47 45 +2 39
12 Fulham 29 11 5 13 43 44 -1 38
13 AFC Bournemouth 28 9 8 11 41 52 -11 35
14 Crystal Palace 28 7 8 13 33 48 -15 29
15 Brentford 29 7 5 17 41 54 -13 26
16 Everton 28 8 7 13 29 39 -10 25
17 Luton Town 29 5 7 17 42 60 -18 22
18 Nottingham Forest 29 6 7 16 35 51 -16 21
19 Burnley 29 4 5 20 29 63 -34 17
20 Sheffield United 28 3 5 20 24 74 -50 14

