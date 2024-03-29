Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester City vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 31st March 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT The Premier League title race heats up this Sunday when league leaders Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to face defending champions Manchester City. The Cityzens are part of a three-horse race for the title, but they still come into this tie as favourites given their rich recent history. Pep Guardiola’s side have won the last three league titles and are looking to become the first team to win four in a row in England. On their way this Sunday is Arsenal and Pep’s former assistant Mikel Arteta who has already masterminded some impressive performances over City this season however the hosts should be the favourites here as they come into this fixture on an active 22-match unbeaten streak in all competitions (W19, D3). Moreso, the fact that they play at the Etihad Stadium suits them down to the ground as they’re unbeaten in a whopping 38 competitive matches there (W33, D5)—a sequence that includes two H2H successes. However, Arsenal are a team in superb form and will not fear City. The Gunners are on an eight-game winning run in the league, leaving them one point clear at the top of the league table. This match at the Etihad will be their biggest test yet, as they lost here 4-1 last season when they were top of the table. Their woeful record on this ground goes way back, too, as the last time Arsenal won here was in 2015 when current manager Mikel Arteta was still a player for them (D1, L8 since). The visitors will, therefore, be looking to show the progress they’ve made this time around. Away matches have become their speciality in recent weeks as Arsenal are the first team in English football history to win three straight league outings on the road by 5+ goals. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 23, 2024 Chelsea
01:00
Tottenham Hotspur
March 30, 2024 Newcastle United
13:30
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Everton
Chelsea
16:00
Burnley
Nottingham Forest
16:00
Crystal Palace
Sheffield United
16:00
Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Luton Town
Aston Villa
18:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford
21:00
Manchester United
March 31, 2024 Liverpool
13:00
Brighton & Hov…
Manchester City
15:30
Arsenal
April 2, 2024 Newcastle United
18:30
Everton
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Fulham
AFC Bournemouth
18:45
Crystal Palace
Burnley
18:45
Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United
19:15
Tottenham Hotspur
April 3, 2024 Arsenal
18:30
Luton Town
Brentford
18:30
Brighton & Hov…
Manchester City
19:15
Aston Villa
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
28
20
4
4
70
24
+46
64
2
Liverpool
28
19
7
2
65
26
+39
64
3
Manchester City
28
19
6
3
63
28
+35
63
4
Aston Villa
29
17
5
7
60
42
+18
56
5
Tottenham Hotspur
28
16
5
7
59
42
+17
53
6
Manchester United
28
15
2
11
39
39
+0
47
7
West Ham United
29
12
8
9
46
50
-4
44
8
Brighton & Hov…
28
11
9
8
50
44
+6
42
9
Wolverhampton Wanderers
28
12
5
11
42
44
-2
41
10
Newcastle United
28
12
4
12
59
48
+11
40
11
Chelsea
27
11
6
10
47
45
+2
39
12
Fulham
29
11
5
13
43
44
-1
38
13
AFC Bournemouth
28
9
8
11
41
52
-11
35
14
Crystal Palace
28
7
8
13
33
48
-15
29
15
Brentford
29
7
5
17
41
54
-13
26
16
Everton
28
8
7
13
29
39
-10
25
17
Luton Town
29
5
7
17
42
60
-18
22
18
Nottingham Forest
29
6
7
16
35
51
-16
21
19
Burnley
29
4
5
20
29
63
-34
17
20
Sheffield United
28
3
5
20
24
74
-50
14
