Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio de la Cerámica Date: 1st April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga continues on Monday with Atlético Madrid travelling to the Estadio de la Ceramica to face Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarines will look to continue where they stopped just before the international break when they face Diego Simeone’s side. The hosts were on a nine-game La Liga unbeaten run before the break (W5, D4), with their last four games ending in a win.

That unbeaten run accounts for half their points this campaign; as a result, Marcelino’s men start this round eight points behind the top six, a gap which is still bridgeable, especially as Villarreal are no longer distracted by European football having exited the UEFA Europa League.

Home form could be crucial for that late charge and the Yellow Submarine have a solid foundation on this ground. They are on a seven-game streak without defeat at the Estadio de la Cerámica (W4, D3), including three successive wins. And if recent H2Hs are anything to go by, the arrival of Atlético Madrid is unlikely to threaten that sequence as the hosts have lost just one of their last eight home meetings (W3, D4).

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid will be desperate to return to winning ways after losing 3-0 to Barcelona in their last game before the international break. That loss was their eighth in the league this season—the highest figure among the top seven sides after 29 matches. Consequently, they are out of the top four and could see the gap widen if they don’t halt a two-game losing run in La Liga.

They must juggle preparing for the upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund and getting back on track domestically. However, in the interim, manager Diego Simeone will be desperate to improve his side’s away form as they have failed to win on their last six road trips (D2, L4). All four defeats saw them fail to score, but the visitors can look at their record of six straight league victories on a Monday for inspiration.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Granada 19:00 Valencia Real Betis 20:00 Celta Vigo Atlético de Madrid 13:00 Girona Rayo Vallecano 15:15 Getafe Mallorca 17:30 Real Madrid Cadiz 20:00 Barcelona Las Palmas 13:00 Sevilla Granada 15:15 Alaves Athletic Bilbao 17:30 Villarreal Real Sociedad 20:00 Almeria Osasuna 20:00 Valencia Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Granada Celta Vigo 13:00 Las Palmas Rayo Vallecano 15:15 Osasuna Valencia 17:30 Real Betis Girona 20:00 Cadiz Getafe 13:00 Real Sociedad Almeria 15:15 Villarreal Alaves 17:30 Atlético de Madrid Real Madrid 20:00 Barcelona

Spanish Primera Liga Table