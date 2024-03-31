Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio de la Cerámica Date: 1st April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT La Liga continues on Monday with Atlético Madrid travelling to the Estadio de la Ceramica to face Villarreal. The Yellow Submarines will look to continue where they stopped just before the international break when they face Diego Simeone’s side. The hosts were on a nine-game La Liga unbeaten run before the break (W5, D4), with their last four games ending in a win. That unbeaten run accounts for half their points this campaign; as a result, Marcelino’s men start this round eight points behind the top six, a gap which is still bridgeable, especially as Villarreal are no longer distracted by European football having exited the UEFA Europa League. Home form could be crucial for that late charge and the Yellow Submarine have a solid foundation on this ground. They are on a seven-game streak without defeat at the Estadio de la Cerámica (W4, D3), including three successive wins. And if recent H2Hs are anything to go by, the arrival of Atlético Madrid is unlikely to threaten that sequence as the hosts have lost just one of their last eight home meetings (W3, D4). Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid will be desperate to return to winning ways after losing 3-0 to Barcelona in their last game before the international break. That loss was their eighth in the league this season—the highest figure among the top seven sides after 29 matches. Consequently, they are out of the top four and could see the gap widen if they don’t halt a two-game losing run in La Liga. They must juggle preparing for the upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund and getting back on track domestically. However, in the interim, manager Diego Simeone will be desperate to improve his side’s away form as they have failed to win on their last six road trips (D2, L4). All four defeats saw them fail to score, but the visitors can look at their record of six straight league victories on a Monday for inspiration. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
April 4, 2024 Granada
19:00
Valencia
April 12, 2024 Real Betis
20:00
Celta Vigo
April 13, 2024 Atlético de Madrid
13:00
Girona
Rayo Vallecano
15:15
Getafe
Mallorca
17:30
Real Madrid
Cadiz
20:00
Barcelona
April 14, 2024 Las Palmas
13:00
Sevilla
Granada
15:15
Alaves
Athletic Bilbao
17:30
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
20:00
Almeria
April 15, 2024 Osasuna
20:00
Valencia
April 19, 2024 Athletic Bilbao
20:00
Granada
April 20, 2024 Celta Vigo
13:00
Las Palmas
Rayo Vallecano
15:15
Osasuna
Valencia
17:30
Real Betis
Girona
20:00
Cadiz
April 21, 2024 Getafe
13:00
Real Sociedad
Almeria
15:15
Villarreal
Alaves
17:30
Atlético de Madrid
Real Madrid
20:00
Barcelona
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
30
23
6
1
66
20
+46
75
2
Barcelona
30
20
7
3
61
34
+27
67
3
Girona
30
20
5
5
62
36
+26
65
4
Atlético de Madrid
30
18
4
8
56
35
+21
58
5
Athletic Bilbao
30
16
8
6
50
28
+22
56
6
Real Sociedad
30
13
10
7
43
31
+12
49
7
Real Betis
30
10
12
8
36
36
+0
42
8
Valencia
29
11
8
10
32
32
+0
41
9
Osasuna
30
11
6
13
36
43
-7
39
10
Villarreal
30
10
8
12
48
53
-5
38
11
Getafe
30
9
11
10
37
43
-6
38
12
Las Palmas
30
10
7
13
29
33
-4
37
13
Alaves
30
8
8
14
26
36
-10
32
14
Sevilla
30
7
10
13
37
44
-7
31
15
Mallorca
30
6
13
11
25
35
-10
31
16
Rayo Vallecano
30
6
12
12
25
38
-13
30
17
Celta Vigo
30
6
10
14
32
44
-12
28
18
Cadiz
30
4
13
13
21
40
-19
25
19
Granada
29
2
8
19
30
59
-29
14
20
Almeria
30
1
10
19
28
60
-32
13
