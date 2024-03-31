Adbet365Ad

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadio de la Cerámica

Date: 1st April 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga continues on Monday with Atlético Madrid travelling to the Estadio de la Ceramica to face Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarines will look to continue where they stopped just before the international break when they face Diego Simeone’s side. The hosts were on a nine-game La Liga unbeaten run before the break (W5, D4), with their last four games ending in a win.

That unbeaten run accounts for half their points this campaign; as a result, Marcelino’s men start this round eight points behind the top six, a gap which is still bridgeable, especially as Villarreal are no longer distracted by European football having exited the UEFA Europa League.

Home form could be crucial for that late charge and the Yellow Submarine have a solid foundation on this ground. They are on a seven-game streak without defeat at the Estadio de la Cerámica (W4, D3), including three successive wins. And if recent H2Hs are anything to go by, the arrival of Atlético Madrid is unlikely to threaten that sequence as the hosts have lost just one of their last eight home meetings (W3, D4).

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid will be desperate to return to winning ways after losing 3-0 to Barcelona in their last game before the international break. That loss was their eighth in the league this season—the highest figure among the top seven sides after 29 matches. Consequently, they are out of the top four and could see the gap widen if they don’t halt a two-game losing run in La Liga.

They must juggle preparing for the upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund and getting back on track domestically. However, in the interim, manager Diego Simeone will be desperate to improve his side’s away form as they have failed to win on their last six road trips (D2, L4). All four defeats saw them fail to score, but the visitors can look at their record of six straight league victories on a Monday for inspiration.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

April 4, 2024
Granada 19:00 Valencia
April 12, 2024
Real Betis 20:00 Celta Vigo
April 13, 2024
Atlético de Madrid 13:00 Girona
Rayo Vallecano 15:15 Getafe
Mallorca 17:30 Real Madrid
Cadiz 20:00 Barcelona
April 14, 2024
Las Palmas 13:00 Sevilla
Granada 15:15 Alaves
Athletic Bilbao 17:30 Villarreal
Real Sociedad 20:00 Almeria
April 15, 2024
Osasuna 20:00 Valencia
April 19, 2024
Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Granada
April 20, 2024
Celta Vigo 13:00 Las Palmas
Rayo Vallecano 15:15 Osasuna
Valencia 17:30 Real Betis
Girona 20:00 Cadiz
April 21, 2024
Getafe 13:00 Real Sociedad
Almeria 15:15 Villarreal
Alaves 17:30 Atlético de Madrid
Real Madrid 20:00 Barcelona

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 30 23 6 1 66 20 +46 75
2 Barcelona 30 20 7 3 61 34 +27 67
3 Girona 30 20 5 5 62 36 +26 65
4 Atlético de Madrid 30 18 4 8 56 35 +21 58
5 Athletic Bilbao 30 16 8 6 50 28 +22 56
6 Real Sociedad 30 13 10 7 43 31 +12 49
7 Real Betis 30 10 12 8 36 36 +0 42
8 Valencia 29 11 8 10 32 32 +0 41
9 Osasuna 30 11 6 13 36 43 -7 39
10 Villarreal 30 10 8 12 48 53 -5 38
11 Getafe 30 9 11 10 37 43 -6 38
12 Las Palmas 30 10 7 13 29 33 -4 37
13 Alaves 30 8 8 14 26 36 -10 32
14 Sevilla 30 7 10 13 37 44 -7 31
15 Mallorca 30 6 13 11 25 35 -10 31
16 Rayo Vallecano 30 6 12 12 25 38 -13 30
17 Celta Vigo 30 6 10 14 32 44 -12 28
18 Cadiz 30 4 13 13 21 40 -19 25
19 Granada 29 2 8 19 30 59 -29 14
20 Almeria 30 1 10 19 28 60 -32 13

