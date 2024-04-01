West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 2nd April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT After a weekend of nonstop action, the Premier League resumes this Tuesday with Tottenham travelling to the London Stadium to face West Ham. The Hammers are looking to bounce back from their weekend disappointment after they became the first team since Reading in January 2013 to lead by two goals as late as the 77th minute in a Premier League game and still lose. That shambolic 4-3 loss to Newcastle was enough to convince some supporters that their side won’t end the season in the top six. They’ve now failed to close out matches against fellow top-six hopefuls Newcastle and Aston Villa (D 1-1) in their last two games and now they hope to avoid the same fate when Tottenham comes visiting. Whilst a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture back in December should inspire the Hammers, they were in a rich vein of form then, with that win being the third of six wins from eight Premier League matches (D1, L1) across November and December. But the turn of the calendar year prompted a dramatic change in fortunes with just one win from six league games in front of their fans (D4, L1). Contrastingly, defeat in the reverse fixture sparked an immediate resurgence that has Spurs pushing for a return to Champions League football next season. There have been stumbles along the way such as losses to Fulham (3-0 away) and Wolves (2-1 home). Despite the disappointments, nine wins from their last 14 league matches (D2, L3) since the previous meeting with West Ham helped the visitors retain one of the Premier League season’s strongest win rates (70%) as a pre-match favourite. Considering three of their last six league wins saw them concede the opening goal, Spurs are probably the last side West Ham wants to face in their current state but Spurs are far from perfect with the aforementioned 3-0 loss to Fulham coming on their last away outing. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 23, 2024 Chelsea
02:00
Tottenham Hotspur
April 3, 2024 Arsenal
19:30
Luton Town
Brentford
19:30
Brighton & Hov…
Manchester City
20:15
Aston Villa
April 4, 2024 Liverpool
19:30
Sheffield United
Chelsea
20:15
Manchester United
April 6, 2024 Crystal Palace
12:30
Manchester City
Aston Villa
15:00
Brentford
Everton
15:00
Burnley
Luton Town
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
West Ham United
Fulham
15:00
Newcastle United
Brighton & Hov…
17:30
Arsenal
April 7, 2024 Manchester United
15:30
Liverpool
Sheffield United
17:30
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
18:00
Nottingham Forest
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
29
20
7
2
67
27
+40
67
2
Arsenal
29
20
5
4
70
24
+46
65
3
Manchester City
29
19
7
3
63
28
+35
64
4
Aston Villa
30
18
5
7
62
42
+20
59
5
Tottenham Hotspur
30
17
6
7
62
44
+18
57
6
Manchester United
29
15
3
11
40
40
+0
48
7
West Ham United
31
12
9
10
50
55
-5
45
8
Newcastle United
30
13
5
12
64
52
+12
44
9
Brighton & Hov…
29
11
9
9
51
46
+5
42
10
Wolverhampton Wanderers
30
12
6
12
43
47
-4
42
11
AFC Bournemouth
30
11
8
11
44
53
-9
41
12
Chelsea
28
11
7
10
49
47
+2
40
13
Fulham
31
11
6
14
47
50
-3
39
14
Crystal Palace
30
7
9
14
34
50
-16
30
15
Brentford
30
7
6
17
42
55
-13
27
16
Everton
30
8
8
14
31
42
-11
26
17
Nottingham Forest
31
7
8
16
39
53
-14
25
18
Luton Town
30
5
7
18
43
62
-19
22
19
Burnley
31
4
7
20
32
66
-34
19
20
Sheffield United
29
3
6
20
27
77
-50
15
