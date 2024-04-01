Adbet365Ad

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 1, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: London Stadium

Date: 2nd April 2024

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

After a weekend of nonstop action, the Premier League resumes this Tuesday with Tottenham travelling to the London Stadium to face West Ham.

The Hammers are looking to bounce back from their weekend disappointment after they became the first team since Reading in January 2013 to lead by two goals as late as the 77th minute in a Premier League game and still lose. That shambolic 4-3 loss to Newcastle was enough to convince some supporters that their side won’t end the season in the top six.

They’ve now failed to close out matches against fellow top-six hopefuls Newcastle and Aston Villa (D 1-1) in their last two games and now they hope to avoid the same fate when Tottenham comes visiting. Whilst a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture back in December should inspire the Hammers, they were in a rich vein of form then, with that win being the third of six wins from eight Premier League matches (D1, L1) across November and December. But the turn of the calendar year prompted a dramatic change in fortunes with just one win from six league games in front of their fans (D4, L1).

Contrastingly, defeat in the reverse fixture sparked an immediate resurgence that has Spurs pushing for a return to Champions League football next season. There have been stumbles along the way such as losses to Fulham (3-0 away) and Wolves (2-1 home). Despite the disappointments, nine wins from their last 14 league matches (D2, L3) since the previous meeting with West Ham helped the visitors retain one of the Premier League season’s strongest win rates (70%) as a pre-match favourite.

Considering three of their last six league wins saw them concede the opening goal, Spurs are probably the last side West Ham wants to face in their current state but Spurs are far from perfect with the aforementioned 3-0 loss to Fulham coming on their last away outing.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 23, 2024
Chelsea 02:00 Tottenham Hotspur
April 3, 2024
Arsenal 19:30 Luton Town
Brentford 19:30 Brighton & Hov…
Manchester City 20:15 Aston Villa
April 4, 2024
Liverpool 19:30 Sheffield United
Chelsea 20:15 Manchester United
April 6, 2024
Crystal Palace 12:30 Manchester City
Aston Villa 15:00 Brentford
Everton 15:00 Burnley
Luton Town 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 West Ham United
Fulham 15:00 Newcastle United
Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Arsenal
April 7, 2024
Manchester United 15:30 Liverpool
Sheffield United 17:30 Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Nottingham Forest

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 29 20 7 2 67 27 +40 67
2 Arsenal 29 20 5 4 70 24 +46 65
3 Manchester City 29 19 7 3 63 28 +35 64
4 Aston Villa 30 18 5 7 62 42 +20 59
5 Tottenham Hotspur 30 17 6 7 62 44 +18 57
6 Manchester United 29 15 3 11 40 40 +0 48
7 West Ham United 31 12 9 10 50 55 -5 45
8 Newcastle United 30 13 5 12 64 52 +12 44
9 Brighton & Hov… 29 11 9 9 51 46 +5 42
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 12 6 12 43 47 -4 42
11 AFC Bournemouth 30 11 8 11 44 53 -9 41
12 Chelsea 28 11 7 10 49 47 +2 40
13 Fulham 31 11 6 14 47 50 -3 39
14 Crystal Palace 30 7 9 14 34 50 -16 30
15 Brentford 30 7 6 17 42 55 -13 27
16 Everton 30 8 8 14 31 42 -11 26
17 Nottingham Forest 31 7 8 16 39 53 -14 25
18 Luton Town 30 5 7 18 43 62 -19 22
19 Burnley 31 4 7 20 32 66 -34 19
20 Sheffield United 29 3 6 20 27 77 -50 15

