Manchester City vs Aston Villa Preview

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 3rd April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT Manchester City will look to return to winning ways this Wednesday when they welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad. The Cityzens missed the chance to narrow the gap at the top of the Premier League table as they were held to a goalless draw with Arsenal last weekend. Although the result stretched their unbeaten run across all competitions to 23 games (W19, D4), they are now three points behind leaders Liverpool. Now they face the only side apart from Arsenal to beat them and stop them from scoring this season, looking to draw level with Jürgen Klopp's side who play a day later. Pep Guardiola's side can expect to bounce back here as Sunday's draw was the first time the Cityzens failed to score at home since March 2022 against Sporting Lisbon (D 0-0). They have scored against Villa in every home game since 2008 and will fancy their chances of avenging December's 1-0 defeat to Unai Emery's side. They have also won each of the last eight H2Hs here, averaging 3.38 goals per game so the odds are stacked in their favour. Meanwhile, Aston Villa will look to record a league double over Man City for the first time in the Premier League era while maintaining their pursuit of a fourth-place finish this season when they travel to the Etihad on Wednesday. The visitors maintained their three-point lead over Tottenham in the race for fourth place with a routine 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday. That win ended Emery's men's run of two games without a win, yet the pressure is on as they must still play each of the top three sides this season. To get to the finishing line with a positive result, they must continue on their trajectory of being defensively solid away from home. The visitors have yet to lose a competitive away game this calendar year (W4, D4), with four of those games accompanied by a clean sheet (W1, D3).
February 23, 2024 Chelsea
02:00
Tottenham Hotspur
April 3, 2024 Arsenal
19:30
Luton Town
Brentford
19:30
Brighton & Hov…
Manchester City
20:15
Aston Villa
April 4, 2024 Liverpool
19:30
Sheffield United
Chelsea
20:15
Manchester United
April 6, 2024 Crystal Palace
12:30
Manchester City
Aston Villa
15:00
Brentford
Everton
15:00
Burnley
Luton Town
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
West Ham United
Fulham
15:00
Newcastle United
Brighton & Hov…
17:30
Arsenal
April 7, 2024 Manchester United
15:30
Liverpool
Sheffield United
17:30
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
18:00
Nottingham Forest
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
29
20
7
2
67
27
+40
67
2
Arsenal
29
20
5
4
70
24
+46
65
3
Manchester City
29
19
7
3
63
28
+35
64
4
Aston Villa
30
18
5
7
62
42
+20
59
5
Tottenham Hotspur
30
17
6
7
62
44
+18
57
6
Manchester United
29
15
3
11
40
40
+0
48
7
West Ham United
31
12
9
10
50
55
-5
45
8
Newcastle United
30
13
5
12
64
52
+12
44
9
Brighton & Hov…
29
11
9
9
51
46
+5
42
10
Wolverhampton Wanderers
30
12
6
12
43
47
-4
42
11
AFC Bournemouth
30
11
8
11
44
53
-9
41
12
Chelsea
28
11
7
10
49
47
+2
40
13
Fulham
31
11
6
14
47
50
-3
39
14
Crystal Palace
30
7
9
14
34
50
-16
30
15
Brentford
30
7
6
17
42
55
-13
27
16
Everton
30
8
8
14
31
42
-11
26
17
Nottingham Forest
31
7
8
16
39
53
-14
25
18
Luton Town
30
5
7
18
43
62
-19
22
19
Burnley
31
4
7
20
32
66
-34
19
20
Sheffield United
29
3
6
20
27
77
-50
15
