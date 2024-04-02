Adbet365Ad

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Preview

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 3rd April 2024

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Manchester City will look to return to winning ways this Wednesday when they welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad.

The Cityzens missed the chance to narrow the gap at the top of the Premier League table as they were held to a goalless draw with Arsenal last weekend. Although the result stretched their unbeaten run across all competitions to 23 games (W19, D4), they are now three points behind leaders Liverpool.

Now they face the only side apart from Arsenal to beat them and stop them from scoring this season, looking to draw level with Jürgen Klopp’s side who play a day later. Pep Guardiola’s side can expect to bounce back here as Sunday’s draw was the first time the Cityzens failed to score at home since March 2022 against Sporting Lisbon (D 0-0).

They have scored against Villa in every home game since 2008 and will fancy their chances of avenging December’s 1-0 defeat to Unai Emery’s side. They have also won each of the last eight H2Hs here, averaging 3.38 goals per game so the odds are stacked in their favour.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will look to record a league double over Man City for the first time in the Premier League era while maintaining their pursuit of a fourth-place finish this season when they travel to the Etihad on Wednesday.

The visitors maintained their three-point lead over Tottenham in the race for fourth place with a routine 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday. That win ended Emery’s men’s run of two games without a win, yet the pressure is on as they must still play each of the top three sides this season.

To get to the finishing line with a positive result, they must continue on their trajectory of being defensively solid away from home. The visitors have yet to lose a competitive away game this calendar year (W4, D4), with four of those games accompanied by a clean sheet (W1, D3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 23, 2024
Chelsea 02:00 Tottenham Hotspur
April 3, 2024
Arsenal 19:30 Luton Town
Brentford 19:30 Brighton & Hov…
Manchester City 20:15 Aston Villa
April 4, 2024
Liverpool 19:30 Sheffield United
Chelsea 20:15 Manchester United
April 6, 2024
Crystal Palace 12:30 Manchester City
Aston Villa 15:00 Brentford
Everton 15:00 Burnley
Luton Town 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 West Ham United
Fulham 15:00 Newcastle United
Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Arsenal
April 7, 2024
Manchester United 15:30 Liverpool
Sheffield United 17:30 Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Nottingham Forest

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 29 20 7 2 67 27 +40 67
2 Arsenal 29 20 5 4 70 24 +46 65
3 Manchester City 29 19 7 3 63 28 +35 64
4 Aston Villa 30 18 5 7 62 42 +20 59
5 Tottenham Hotspur 30 17 6 7 62 44 +18 57
6 Manchester United 29 15 3 11 40 40 +0 48
7 West Ham United 31 12 9 10 50 55 -5 45
8 Newcastle United 30 13 5 12 64 52 +12 44
9 Brighton & Hov… 29 11 9 9 51 46 +5 42
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 12 6 12 43 47 -4 42
11 AFC Bournemouth 30 11 8 11 44 53 -9 41
12 Chelsea 28 11 7 10 49 47 +2 40
13 Fulham 31 11 6 14 47 50 -3 39
14 Crystal Palace 30 7 9 14 34 50 -16 30
15 Brentford 30 7 6 17 42 55 -13 27
16 Everton 30 8 8 14 31 42 -11 26
17 Nottingham Forest 31 7 8 16 39 53 -14 25
18 Luton Town 30 5 7 18 43 62 -19 22
19 Burnley 31 4 7 20 32 66 -34 19
20 Sheffield United 29 3 6 20 27 77 -50 15

