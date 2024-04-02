Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Chelsea vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 4th April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Manchester United’s quest for European football next season continues this Thursday when they travel to London to face Chelsea.

Both sides are part of the Premier League’s traditional big six clubs but are struggling to keep up with the other big boys this season. Chelsea can’t seem to break beyond 10th position, while Man United are struggling to keep their place in sixth.

However, they meet on Thursday and both sides are desperate for a positive result that will brighten their mood and give their fans hope that a place in Europe next season is still possible.

Chelsea are the more desperate side as the Blues are eight points behind Man United with a game in hand. Yet, there seems to be little hope for Mauricio Pochettino’s side which failed to beat ten-man Burnley in their last game and twice failed to hold onto the lead against Vincent Kompany’s side.

They are unbeaten in five league games, though (W2, D3), and have also lost just one of their last eight Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge (W5, D2). However, continuing that record against Manchester United may be a tall order considering that Chelsea has won just one of the last 14 H2Hs (D7, L6). That sole victory came in the FA Cup in 2020 and the Blues’ last league victory over United came in November 2017 (D7, L5).

But Manchester may struggle against Chelsea as they did on their last visit to the capital. The Red Devils faced London club Brentford last weekend and performed poorly even though they nearly grabbed a winner. Manager Erik ten Hag admitted that their opponents showed “more passion, desire and determination” than his team, with the Dutchman again called into question after his side faced an almighty 31 shots in that game alone.

That’s been a theme of United’s season with only newcomers Sheffield United and Luton facing more attempts at goal across Europe’s traditional top-five leagues this term. Such a poor attitude to defending may put a hold to their Champions League ambitions for next season.

Still, United are likely to be confident as they head to the Bridge unbeaten in their last seven matches there (W3, D4).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Chelsea 02:00 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 19:30 Luton Town Brentford 19:30 Brighton & Hov… Manchester City 20:15 Aston Villa Liverpool 19:30 Sheffield United Chelsea 20:15 Manchester United Crystal Palace 12:30 Manchester City Aston Villa 15:00 Brentford Everton 15:00 Burnley Luton Town 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 West Ham United Fulham 15:00 Newcastle United Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Arsenal Manchester United 15:30 Liverpool Sheffield United 17:30 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Nottingham Forest

Premier League Table