Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 2, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Date: 4th April 2024

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Manchester United’s quest for European football next season continues this Thursday when they travel to London to face Chelsea.

Both sides are part of the Premier League’s traditional big six clubs but are struggling to keep up with the other big boys this season. Chelsea can’t seem to break beyond 10th position, while Man United are struggling to keep their place in sixth.

However, they meet on Thursday and both sides are desperate for a positive result that will brighten their mood and give their fans hope that a place in Europe next season is still possible.

Chelsea are the more desperate side as the Blues are eight points behind Man United with a game in hand. Yet, there seems to be little hope for Mauricio Pochettino’s side which failed to beat ten-man Burnley in their last game and twice failed to hold onto the lead against Vincent Kompany’s side.

They are unbeaten in five league games, though (W2, D3), and have also lost just one of their last eight Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge (W5, D2). However, continuing that record against Manchester United may be a tall order considering that Chelsea has won just one of the last 14 H2Hs (D7, L6). That sole victory came in the FA Cup in 2020 and the Blues’ last league victory over United came in November 2017 (D7, L5).

But Manchester may struggle against Chelsea as they did on their last visit to the capital. The Red Devils faced London club Brentford last weekend and performed poorly even though they nearly grabbed a winner. Manager Erik ten Hag admitted that their opponents showed “more passion, desire and determination” than his team, with the Dutchman again called into question after his side faced an almighty 31 shots in that game alone.

That’s been a theme of United’s season with only newcomers Sheffield United and Luton facing more attempts at goal across Europe’s traditional top-five leagues this term. Such a poor attitude to defending may put a hold to their Champions League ambitions for next season.

Still, United are likely to be confident as they head to the Bridge unbeaten in their last seven matches there (W3, D4).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 23, 2024
Chelsea 02:00 Tottenham Hotspur
April 3, 2024
Arsenal 19:30 Luton Town
Brentford 19:30 Brighton & Hov…
Manchester City 20:15 Aston Villa
April 4, 2024
Liverpool 19:30 Sheffield United
Chelsea 20:15 Manchester United
April 6, 2024
Crystal Palace 12:30 Manchester City
Aston Villa 15:00 Brentford
Everton 15:00 Burnley
Luton Town 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 West Ham United
Fulham 15:00 Newcastle United
Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Arsenal
April 7, 2024
Manchester United 15:30 Liverpool
Sheffield United 17:30 Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Nottingham Forest

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 29 20 7 2 67 27 +40 67
2 Arsenal 29 20 5 4 70 24 +46 65
3 Manchester City 29 19 7 3 63 28 +35 64
4 Aston Villa 30 18 5 7 62 42 +20 59
5 Tottenham Hotspur 30 17 6 7 62 44 +18 57
6 Manchester United 29 15 3 11 40 40 +0 48
7 West Ham United 31 12 9 10 50 55 -5 45
8 Newcastle United 30 13 5 12 64 52 +12 44
9 Brighton & Hov… 29 11 9 9 51 46 +5 42
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 12 6 12 43 47 -4 42
11 AFC Bournemouth 30 11 8 11 44 53 -9 41
12 Chelsea 28 11 7 10 49 47 +2 40
13 Fulham 31 11 6 14 47 50 -3 39
14 Crystal Palace 30 7 9 14 34 50 -16 30
15 Brentford 30 7 6 17 42 55 -13 27
16 Everton 30 8 8 14 31 42 -11 26
17 Nottingham Forest 31 7 8 16 39 53 -14 25
18 Luton Town 30 5 7 18 43 62 -19 22
19 Burnley 31 4 7 20 32 66 -34 19
20 Sheffield United 29 3 6 20 27 77 -50 15

