Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Deutsche Bank Park Date: 5th April 2024 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT The Bundesliga resumes this Friday with Werder Bremen travelling to the Deutsche Bank Park to face Eintracht Frankfurt. Frankfurt came into this tie in patchy form after failing to win in two league games (D1, L1). Their last outing was a goalless draw with Union Berlin which kept them in sixth place with a five-point cushion to the non-European places. The draw was just their fifth Bundesliga game in which they failed to score this season – a tally that can only be beaten by the current top five. So they can back themselves to bounce back here, or at least trouble Bremen. Their home form will also encourage their fans as the hosts are now undefeated at home in seven league outings (W4, D3), losing only once on their own turf all season long (W6, D6, L1). An additional boost will likely also come from Frankfurt’s record of just one loss in the last nine competitive H2Hs (W4, D4). They last suffered a defeat at home in this fixture back in September 2018. Meanwhile, Werder Bremen desperately need a win to end their woeful run of four straight defeats and five Bundesliga games without a win (D1, L4). The visitors have collected more defeats than in their 15 games prior combined (W6, D6, L3), and their current winless run is their longest winless run in a single season since they finished the 2022/23 campaign with no win in five. Away from home, Bremen have lost their last two Bundesliga games via a 2-1 scoreline after a run of five away league games prior without defeat (W3, D2). That previous strong away run saw the visitors improve their position as the worst travelling team in the league, but they will need to be cautious as the last time they lost two consecutive Bundesliga away games, they went on to lose the next two. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
German Bundesliga Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
27
23
4
0
68
19
+49
73
2
Bayern Munich
27
19
3
5
78
33
+45
60
3
Stuttgart
27
18
3
6
63
34
+29
57
4
Borussia Dortmund
27
15
8
4
55
32
+23
53
5
RB Leipzig
27
15
5
7
60
32
+28
50
6
Eintracht Frankfurt
27
10
11
6
42
35
+7
41
7
Augsburg 1907
27
9
9
9
44
43
+1
36
8
SC Freiburg
27
10
6
11
39
48
-9
36
9
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
27
9
6
12
45
52
-7
33
10
Werder Bremen
27
8
6
13
35
43
-8
30
11
Heidenheim
27
7
9
11
38
47
-9
30
12
Union Berlin
27
8
5
14
25
42
-17
29
13
Borussia Mönchengladbach
27
6
10
11
46
53
-7
28
14
Wolfsburg
27
7
7
13
33
44
-11
28
15
VFL Bochum
27
5
11
11
32
56
-24
26
16
Mainz
27
3
11
13
22
46
-24
20
17
FC Cologne
27
3
10
14
21
48
-27
19
18
Darmstadt
27
2
8
17
28
67
-39
14
Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga: