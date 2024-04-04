Adbet365Ad

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – Deutsche Bank Park

Date: 5th April 2024

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The Bundesliga resumes this Friday with Werder Bremen travelling to the Deutsche Bank Park to face Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt came into this tie in patchy form after failing to win in two league games (D1, L1). Their last outing was a goalless draw with Union Berlin which kept them in sixth place with a five-point cushion to the non-European places. The draw was just their fifth Bundesliga game in which they failed to score this season – a tally that can only be beaten by the current top five. So they can back themselves to bounce back here, or at least trouble Bremen.

Their home form will also encourage their fans as the hosts are now undefeated at home in seven league outings (W4, D3), losing only once on their own turf all season long (W6, D6, L1). An additional boost will likely also come from Frankfurt’s record of just one loss in the last nine competitive H2Hs (W4, D4). They last suffered a defeat at home in this fixture back in September 2018.

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen desperately need a win to end their woeful run of four straight defeats and five Bundesliga games without a win (D1, L4). The visitors have collected more defeats than in their 15 games prior combined (W6, D6, L3), and their current winless run is their longest winless run in a single season since they finished the 2022/23 campaign with no win in five.

Away from home, Bremen have lost their last two Bundesliga games via a 2-1 scoreline after a run of five away league games prior without defeat (W3, D2). That previous strong away run saw the visitors improve their position as the worst travelling team in the league, but they will need to be cautious as the last time they lost two consecutive Bundesliga away games, they went on to lose the next two.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

April 5, 2024
Eintracht Frankfurt 19:30 Werder Bremen
April 6, 2024
FC Cologne 14:30 VFL Bochum
Heidenheim 14:30 Bayern Munich
Union Berlin 14:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
SC Freiburg 14:30 RB Leipzig
Mainz 14:30 Darmstadt
Borussia Dortmund 17:30 Stuttgart
April 7, 2024
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Augsburg 1907
Wolfsburg 16:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach
April 12, 2024
Augsburg 1907 19:30 Union Berlin
April 13, 2024
Borussia Mönchengladbach 14:30 Borussia Dortmund
VFL Bochum 14:30 Heidenheim
Mainz 14:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Bayern Munich 14:30 FC Cologne
RB Leipzig 14:30 Wolfsburg
Stuttgart 17:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
April 14, 2024
Darmstadt 14:30 SC Freiburg
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 16:30 Werder Bremen
April 19, 2024
Eintracht Frankfurt 19:30 Augsburg 1907

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 27 23 4 0 68 19 +49 73
2 Bayern Munich 27 19 3 5 78 33 +45 60
3 Stuttgart 27 18 3 6 63 34 +29 57
4 Borussia Dortmund 27 15 8 4 55 32 +23 53
5 RB Leipzig 27 15 5 7 60 32 +28 50
6 Eintracht Frankfurt 27 10 11 6 42 35 +7 41
7 Augsburg 1907 27 9 9 9 44 43 +1 36
8 SC Freiburg 27 10 6 11 39 48 -9 36
9 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 27 9 6 12 45 52 -7 33
10 Werder Bremen 27 8 6 13 35 43 -8 30
11 Heidenheim 27 7 9 11 38 47 -9 30
12 Union Berlin 27 8 5 14 25 42 -17 29
13 Borussia Mönchengladbach 27 6 10 11 46 53 -7 28
14 Wolfsburg 27 7 7 13 33 44 -11 28
15 VFL Bochum 27 5 11 11 32 56 -24 26
16 Mainz 27 3 11 13 22 46 -24 20
17 FC Cologne 27 3 10 14 21 48 -27 19
18 Darmstadt 27 2 8 17 28 67 -39 14

