Adbet365Ad

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 5, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: American Express Stadium

Date: 6th April 2024

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Arsenal will resume their quest for the Premier League title this Saturday when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton.

The hosts avoided a fifth straight away defeat for the first time since 2006 with a drab 0-0 draw against Brentford in midweek so they will now turn their attention to this important fixture against the Gunners who they will be desperate to win against in order to improve their tally of one win in five games (D2, L2).

Roberto De Zerbi’s men risk slipping away from the race for Europe as they come into this round of games in ninth position. Their current away form is the major reason they are now outsiders for a top-six finish. Yet the Seagulls often soar at home boasting an ongoing 12-game Premier League unbeaten run at the Amex ahead of this encounter (W6, D6).

Meanwhile, Arsenal kept pace with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table with a professional 2-0 win over Luton Town in their last game. That win extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to ten games (W9, D1) while they also kept their third clean sheet in a row in all competitions against Brentford.

Even more impressive is that the Gunners journey south after earning four straight away league clean sheets and only once in the club’s history have they enjoyed a longer run of Premier League travelling shutouts – a five-match sequence back in 1997. The clean sheets are arguably not even the most impressive part of that away run either as they had won three straight games by 5+ goal margins before their bore draw at City.

Having beaten Brighton 2-0 in the previous round, Mikel Arteta’s side will be confident of recording a Premier League double over Brighton for the first time  since 2020/21 as they attempt to keep pace with Liverpool and Man City.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 6, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Arsenal
April 7, 2024
Manchester United 15:30 Liverpool
Sheffield United 17:30 Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Nottingham Forest
April 13, 2024
Newcastle United 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City 15:00 Luton Town
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Brentford 15:00 Sheffield United
AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Manchester United
April 14, 2024
Liverpool 14:00 Crystal Palace
West Ham United 14:00 Fulham
Arsenal 16:30 Aston Villa
April 15, 2024
Chelsea 20:00 Everton
April 20, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Chelsea
Manchester United 01:00 Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur 01:00 Manchester City
Luton Town 15:00 Brentford
Sheffield United 15:00 Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:30 Arsenal

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 30 21 7 2 70 28 +42 70
2 Manchester City 31 21 7 3 71 31 +40 70
3 Arsenal 30 21 5 4 72 24 +48 68
4 Aston Villa 32 18 6 8 66 49 +17 60
5 Tottenham Hotspur 30 17 6 7 62 44 +18 57
6 Manchester United 30 15 3 12 43 44 -1 48
7 West Ham United 32 13 9 10 52 56 -4 48
8 Newcastle United 31 14 5 12 65 52 +13 47
9 Brighton & Hov… 30 11 10 9 51 46 +5 43
10 Chelsea 29 12 7 10 53 50 +3 43
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 12 6 13 44 49 -5 42
12 AFC Bournemouth 31 11 8 12 45 55 -10 41
13 Fulham 32 11 6 15 47 51 -4 39
14 Crystal Palace 31 7 9 15 36 54 -18 30
15 Everton 31 9 8 14 32 42 -10 29
16 Brentford 32 7 8 17 45 58 -13 29
17 Nottingham Forest 31 7 8 16 39 53 -14 25
18 Luton Town 32 6 7 19 45 65 -20 25
19 Burnley 32 4 7 21 32 67 -35 19
20 Sheffield United 30 3 6 21 28 80 -52 15

Check Also

Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

Three weeks after their FA Cup quarter final classic, Manchester United and Liverpool will renew ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.