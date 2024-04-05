Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: American Express Stadium Date: 6th April 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Arsenal will resume their quest for the Premier League title this Saturday when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton.

The hosts avoided a fifth straight away defeat for the first time since 2006 with a drab 0-0 draw against Brentford in midweek so they will now turn their attention to this important fixture against the Gunners who they will be desperate to win against in order to improve their tally of one win in five games (D2, L2).

Roberto De Zerbi’s men risk slipping away from the race for Europe as they come into this round of games in ninth position. Their current away form is the major reason they are now outsiders for a top-six finish. Yet the Seagulls often soar at home boasting an ongoing 12-game Premier League unbeaten run at the Amex ahead of this encounter (W6, D6).

Meanwhile, Arsenal kept pace with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table with a professional 2-0 win over Luton Town in their last game. That win extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to ten games (W9, D1) while they also kept their third clean sheet in a row in all competitions against Brentford.

Even more impressive is that the Gunners journey south after earning four straight away league clean sheets and only once in the club’s history have they enjoyed a longer run of Premier League travelling shutouts – a five-match sequence back in 1997. The clean sheets are arguably not even the most impressive part of that away run either as they had won three straight games by 5+ goal margins before their bore draw at City.

Having beaten Brighton 2-0 in the previous round, Mikel Arteta’s side will be confident of recording a Premier League double over Brighton for the first time since 2020/21 as they attempt to keep pace with Liverpool and Man City.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Arsenal Manchester United 15:30 Liverpool Sheffield United 17:30 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Nottingham Forest Newcastle United 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 15:00 Luton Town Nottingham Forest 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Brentford 15:00 Sheffield United AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Manchester United Liverpool 14:00 Crystal Palace West Ham United 14:00 Fulham Arsenal 16:30 Aston Villa Chelsea 20:00 Everton Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Chelsea Manchester United 01:00 Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur 01:00 Manchester City Luton Town 15:00 Brentford Sheffield United 15:00 Burnley Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:30 Arsenal

