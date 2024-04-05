Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: American Express Stadium Date: 6th April 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Arsenal will resume their quest for the Premier League title this Saturday when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton. The hosts avoided a fifth straight away defeat for the first time since 2006 with a drab 0-0 draw against Brentford in midweek so they will now turn their attention to this important fixture against the Gunners who they will be desperate to win against in order to improve their tally of one win in five games (D2, L2). Roberto De Zerbi’s men risk slipping away from the race for Europe as they come into this round of games in ninth position. Their current away form is the major reason they are now outsiders for a top-six finish. Yet the Seagulls often soar at home boasting an ongoing 12-game Premier League unbeaten run at the Amex ahead of this encounter (W6, D6). Meanwhile, Arsenal kept pace with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table with a professional 2-0 win over Luton Town in their last game. That win extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to ten games (W9, D1) while they also kept their third clean sheet in a row in all competitions against Brentford. Even more impressive is that the Gunners journey south after earning four straight away league clean sheets and only once in the club’s history have they enjoyed a longer run of Premier League travelling shutouts – a five-match sequence back in 1997. The clean sheets are arguably not even the most impressive part of that away run either as they had won three straight games by 5+ goal margins before their bore draw at City. Having beaten Brighton 2-0 in the previous round, Mikel Arteta’s side will be confident of recording a Premier League double over Brighton for the first time since 2020/21 as they attempt to keep pace with Liverpool and Man City. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 6, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
17:30
Arsenal
April 7, 2024 Manchester United
15:30
Liverpool
Sheffield United
17:30
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
18:00
Nottingham Forest
April 13, 2024 Newcastle United
12:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City
15:00
Luton Town
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Brentford
15:00
Sheffield United
AFC Bournemouth
17:30
Manchester United
April 14, 2024 Liverpool
14:00
Crystal Palace
West Ham United
14:00
Fulham
Arsenal
16:30
Aston Villa
April 15, 2024 Chelsea
20:00
Everton
April 20, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
01:00
Chelsea
Manchester United
01:00
Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur
01:00
Manchester City
Luton Town
15:00
Brentford
Sheffield United
15:00
Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:30
Arsenal
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
30
21
7
2
70
28
+42
70
2
Manchester City
31
21
7
3
71
31
+40
70
3
Arsenal
30
21
5
4
72
24
+48
68
4
Aston Villa
32
18
6
8
66
49
+17
60
5
Tottenham Hotspur
30
17
6
7
62
44
+18
57
6
Manchester United
30
15
3
12
43
44
-1
48
7
West Ham United
32
13
9
10
52
56
-4
48
8
Newcastle United
31
14
5
12
65
52
+13
47
9
Brighton & Hov…
30
11
10
9
51
46
+5
43
10
Chelsea
29
12
7
10
53
50
+3
43
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
31
12
6
13
44
49
-5
42
12
AFC Bournemouth
31
11
8
12
45
55
-10
41
13
Fulham
32
11
6
15
47
51
-4
39
14
Crystal Palace
31
7
9
15
36
54
-18
30
15
Everton
31
9
8
14
32
42
-10
29
16
Brentford
32
7
8
17
45
58
-13
29
17
Nottingham Forest
31
7
8
16
39
53
-14
25
18
Luton Town
32
6
7
19
45
65
-20
25
19
Burnley
32
4
7
21
32
67
-35
19
20
Sheffield United
30
3
6
21
28
80
-52
15
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: American Express Stadium
Date: 6th April 2024
Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT
Arsenal will resume their quest for the Premier League title this Saturday when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton.
The hosts avoided a fifth straight away defeat for the first time since 2006 with a drab 0-0 draw against Brentford in midweek so they will now turn their attention to this important fixture against the Gunners who they will be desperate to win against in order to improve their tally of one win in five games (D2, L2).
Roberto De Zerbi’s men risk slipping away from the race for Europe as they come into this round of games in ninth position. Their current away form is the major reason they are now outsiders for a top-six finish. Yet the Seagulls often soar at home boasting an ongoing 12-game Premier League unbeaten run at the Amex ahead of this encounter (W6, D6).
Meanwhile, Arsenal kept pace with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table with a professional 2-0 win over Luton Town in their last game. That win extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to ten games (W9, D1) while they also kept their third clean sheet in a row in all competitions against Brentford.
Even more impressive is that the Gunners journey south after earning four straight away league clean sheets and only once in the club’s history have they enjoyed a longer run of Premier League travelling shutouts – a five-match sequence back in 1997. The clean sheets are arguably not even the most impressive part of that away run either as they had won three straight games by 5+ goal margins before their bore draw at City.
Having beaten Brighton 2-0 in the previous round, Mikel Arteta’s side will be confident of recording a Premier League double over Brighton for the first time since 2020/21 as they attempt to keep pace with Liverpool and Man City.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table