Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 7th April 2024 Kick-off time – 15:30 GMT Three weeks after their FA Cup quarter final classic, Manchester United and Liverpool will renew their rivalry this Sunday in the Premier League. Both teams played out an entertaining seven goal-thriller in the FA Cup just before the international break with the Red Devils getting the better of their rivals at Old Trafford despite trailing twice. Erik ten Hag’s side almost pulled off such a feat against Chelsea on Thursday coming from two goals down to lead 3-2 at Stamford Bridge until the 99th minute. However, a late brace from Cole Palmer condemned them to a 4-3 loss. It’s the latest a team has ever been leading a Premier League match and gone on to lose and could be fatal to morale as bitter rivals Liverpool visit Old Trafford for the second time in a month. They will need to dust themselves off and go again to avoid losing further ground in the top-four race. Ten Hag’s men begin the round a whopping eleven points adrift of the top four, but most concerning for the Dutchman will be the dreadful performances that have led to United conceding more shots in 2024 than any other side in Europe’s traditional top-five leagues ahead of the weekend. After scoring in each of their last eight games, Liverpool will fancy their chances of exploiting United’s defence this time. The Reds may have lost to their bitter rivals last time out but it was not for a lack of attacking output. They failed to finish their chances of killing the game at Old Trafford and allowed United back into the game. Having regained their place at the top of the table thanks to a nervy 3-1 win over Sheffield United on Thursday, Jürgen Klopp’s men will be desperate to avoid another poor outing at Old Trafford. However, Klopp’s men have won just two of their last 12 visits to Old Trafford (D4, L6) so this game won’t be so straightforward. Yet, the travelling contingent will be confident despite last month’s H2H defeat as only the two North London clubs have beaten the Reds on their league travels this term (W8, D4, L2), while no side in the division has rescued more points from losing positions than the Merseysiders (26). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 6, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
17:30
Arsenal
April 7, 2024 Manchester United
15:30
Liverpool
Sheffield United
17:30
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
18:00
Nottingham Forest
April 13, 2024 Newcastle United
12:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City
15:00
Luton Town
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Brentford
15:00
Sheffield United
AFC Bournemouth
17:30
Manchester United
April 14, 2024 Liverpool
14:00
Crystal Palace
West Ham United
14:00
Fulham
Arsenal
16:30
Aston Villa
April 15, 2024 Chelsea
20:00
Everton
April 20, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
01:00
Chelsea
Manchester United
01:00
Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur
01:00
Manchester City
Luton Town
15:00
Brentford
Sheffield United
15:00
Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:30
Arsenal
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
30
21
7
2
70
28
+42
70
2
Manchester City
31
21
7
3
71
31
+40
70
3
Arsenal
30
21
5
4
72
24
+48
68
4
Aston Villa
32
18
6
8
66
49
+17
60
5
Tottenham Hotspur
30
17
6
7
62
44
+18
57
6
Manchester United
30
15
3
12
43
44
-1
48
7
West Ham United
32
13
9
10
52
56
-4
48
8
Newcastle United
31
14
5
12
65
52
+13
47
9
Brighton & Hov…
30
11
10
9
51
46
+5
43
10
Chelsea
29
12
7
10
53
50
+3
43
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
31
12
6
13
44
49
-5
42
12
AFC Bournemouth
31
11
8
12
45
55
-10
41
13
Fulham
32
11
6
15
47
51
-4
39
14
Crystal Palace
31
7
9
15
36
54
-18
30
15
Everton
31
9
8
14
32
42
-10
29
16
Brentford
32
7
8
17
45
58
-13
29
17
Nottingham Forest
31
7
8
16
39
53
-14
25
18
Luton Town
32
6
7
19
45
65
-20
25
19
Burnley
32
4
7
21
32
67
-35
19
20
Sheffield United
30
3
6
21
28
80
-52
15
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table