Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 7th April 2024 Kick-off time – 15:30 GMT

Three weeks after their FA Cup quarter final classic, Manchester United and Liverpool will renew their rivalry this Sunday in the Premier League.

Both teams played out an entertaining seven goal-thriller in the FA Cup just before the international break with the Red Devils getting the better of their rivals at Old Trafford despite trailing twice. Erik ten Hag’s side almost pulled off such a feat against Chelsea on Thursday coming from two goals down to lead 3-2 at Stamford Bridge until the 99th minute. However, a late brace from Cole Palmer condemned them to a 4-3 loss. It’s the latest a team has ever been leading a Premier League match and gone on to lose and could be fatal to morale as bitter rivals Liverpool visit Old Trafford for the second time in a month.

They will need to dust themselves off and go again to avoid losing further ground in the top-four race. Ten Hag’s men begin the round a whopping eleven points adrift of the top four, but most concerning for the Dutchman will be the dreadful performances that have led to United conceding more shots in 2024 than any other side in Europe’s traditional top-five leagues ahead of the weekend.

After scoring in each of their last eight games, Liverpool will fancy their chances of exploiting United’s defence this time. The Reds may have lost to their bitter rivals last time out but it was not for a lack of attacking output. They failed to finish their chances of killing the game at Old Trafford and allowed United back into the game.

Having regained their place at the top of the table thanks to a nervy 3-1 win over Sheffield United on Thursday, Jürgen Klopp’s men will be desperate to avoid another poor outing at Old Trafford. However, Klopp’s men have won just two of their last 12 visits to Old Trafford (D4, L6) so this game won’t be so straightforward.

Yet, the travelling contingent will be confident despite last month’s H2H defeat as only the two North London clubs have beaten the Reds on their league travels this term (W8, D4, L2), while no side in the division has rescued more points from losing positions than the Merseysiders (26).

