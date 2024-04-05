Adbet365Ad

Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 5, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 7th April 2024

Kick-off time – 15:30 GMT

Three weeks after their FA Cup quarter final classic, Manchester United and Liverpool will renew their rivalry this Sunday in the Premier League.

Both teams played out an entertaining seven goal-thriller in the FA Cup just before the international break with the Red Devils getting the better of their rivals at Old Trafford despite trailing twice. Erik ten Hag’s side almost pulled off such a feat against Chelsea on Thursday coming from two goals down to lead 3-2 at Stamford Bridge until the 99th minute. However, a late brace from Cole Palmer condemned them to a 4-3 loss. It’s the latest a team has ever been leading a Premier League match and gone on to lose and could be fatal to morale as bitter rivals Liverpool visit Old Trafford for the second time in a month.

They will need to dust themselves off and go again to avoid losing further ground in the top-four race. Ten Hag’s men begin the round a whopping eleven points adrift of the top four, but most concerning for the Dutchman will be the dreadful performances that have led to United conceding more shots in 2024 than any other side in Europe’s traditional top-five leagues ahead of the weekend.

After scoring in each of their last eight games, Liverpool will fancy their chances of exploiting United’s defence this time. The Reds may have lost to their bitter rivals last time out but it was not for a lack of attacking output. They failed to finish their chances of killing the game at Old Trafford and allowed United back into the game.

Having regained their place at the top of the table thanks to a nervy 3-1 win over Sheffield United on Thursday, Jürgen Klopp’s men will be desperate to avoid another poor outing at Old Trafford. However, Klopp’s men have won just two of their last 12 visits to Old Trafford (D4, L6) so this game won’t be so straightforward.

Yet, the travelling contingent will be confident despite last month’s H2H defeat as only the two North London clubs have beaten the Reds on their league travels this term (W8, D4, L2), while no side in the division has rescued more points from losing positions than the Merseysiders (26).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 6, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Arsenal
April 7, 2024
Manchester United 15:30 Liverpool
Sheffield United 17:30 Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Nottingham Forest
April 13, 2024
Newcastle United 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City 15:00 Luton Town
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Brentford 15:00 Sheffield United
AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Manchester United
April 14, 2024
Liverpool 14:00 Crystal Palace
West Ham United 14:00 Fulham
Arsenal 16:30 Aston Villa
April 15, 2024
Chelsea 20:00 Everton
April 20, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Chelsea
Manchester United 01:00 Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur 01:00 Manchester City
Luton Town 15:00 Brentford
Sheffield United 15:00 Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:30 Arsenal

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 30 21 7 2 70 28 +42 70
2 Manchester City 31 21 7 3 71 31 +40 70
3 Arsenal 30 21 5 4 72 24 +48 68
4 Aston Villa 32 18 6 8 66 49 +17 60
5 Tottenham Hotspur 30 17 6 7 62 44 +18 57
6 Manchester United 30 15 3 12 43 44 -1 48
7 West Ham United 32 13 9 10 52 56 -4 48
8 Newcastle United 31 14 5 12 65 52 +13 47
9 Brighton & Hov… 30 11 10 9 51 46 +5 43
10 Chelsea 29 12 7 10 53 50 +3 43
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 12 6 13 44 49 -5 42
12 AFC Bournemouth 31 11 8 12 45 55 -10 41
13 Fulham 32 11 6 15 47 51 -4 39
14 Crystal Palace 31 7 9 15 36 54 -18 30
15 Everton 31 9 8 14 32 42 -10 29
16 Brentford 32 7 8 17 45 58 -13 29
17 Nottingham Forest 31 7 8 16 39 53 -14 25
18 Luton Town 32 6 7 19 45 65 -20 25
19 Burnley 32 4 7 21 32 67 -35 19
20 Sheffield United 30 3 6 21 28 80 -52 15

Check Also

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal will resume their quest for the Premier League title this Saturday when they travel ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.