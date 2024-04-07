Udinese vs Internazionale Preview

Udinese vs Internazionale Competition – Serie A Stadium – Bluenergy Stadium Date: 8th April 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Inter Milan will renew their quest for the Serie A title this Monday when they travel to the Bluenergy Stadium to face Udinese. The hosts are one of the teams battling for survival this season and their 1-1 draw against Sassuolo last matchday left them still dangling precariously above the Serie A relegation zone. With only two top-flight wins to their name in matches played this calendar year (D5, L5), Udinese’s prospects are looking bleak, especially with four of their next five games set against the current top-eight teams. The first team in that tricky sequence is the toughest of the lot against runaway league leaders Inter Milan, a team that has defeated the Bianconeri in five of the last six league H2Hs (L1). Even playing in Udine isn’t likely to be a massive boost either as Udinese have failed to win their last six home matches (D3, L3). However, if they can upset the odds, the hosts would secure consecutive top-flight home H2H wins for the first time since 2000, having won 3-1 here in September 2022. Meanwhile, Inter Milan bounced back from a disappointing run of form with a 2-0 win over Empoli last Monday. That win was their 25th league victory of the campaign keeping them 14 points at the top of the Serie A table. With only 24 points left to play for this season, the Nerazzurri’s lead is already looking title-clinching, especially as just one Serie A club could defeat them this season. Not only are teams struggling to get the better of Simon Inzaghi’s side in terms of results but many clubs are also finding it tough to even breach their defence. Their 19 clean sheets are the visiting team’s joint-highest record at this stage of a top-flight season. They will fancy their chances of securing another shutout here as they have kept eight clean sheets across their last 12 top-flight H2Hs. The visitors have been rampant on the road of late, too, with five consecutive league wins by a 15-3 aggregate score underlining their supremacy. This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
March 17, 2024 Atalanta
19:00
Fiorentina
April 12, 2024 Lazio
19:45
Salernitana
April 13, 2024 Lecce
14:00
Empoli
Torino
17:00
Juventus
Bologna
19:45
Monza
April 14, 2024 SSC Napoli
11:30
Frosinone
Sassuolo
14:00
AC Milan
Udinese
17:00
Roma
Inter Milan
19:45
Cagliari
April 15, 2024 Fiorentina
17:30
Genoa
Atalanta
19:45
Verona
April 19, 2024 Genoa
17:30
Lazio
Cagliari
19:45
Juventus
April 20, 2024 Empoli
17:00
SSC Napoli
Verona
19:45
Udinese
April 21, 2024 Sassuolo
11:30
Lecce
Torino
14:00
Frosinone
Salernitana
17:00
Fiorentina
Monza
19:45
Atalanta
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Inter Milan
31
26
4
1
75
15
+60
82
2
AC Milan
31
21
5
5
60
34
+26
68
3
Juventus
31
18
8
5
45
24
+21
62
4
Bologna
31
16
10
5
45
25
+20
58
5
Roma
31
16
7
8
56
35
+21
55
6
Atalanta
30
15
5
10
55
34
+21
50
7
SSC Napoli
31
13
9
9
48
38
+10
48
8
Lazio
31
14
4
13
37
34
+3
46
9
Torino
31
11
11
9
31
29
+2
44
10
Fiorentina
30
12
7
11
42
35
+7
43
11
Monza
31
11
9
11
34
41
-7
42
12
Genoa
31
9
11
11
34
38
-4
38
13
Cagliari
31
7
9
15
32
52
-20
30
14
Lecce
31
6
11
14
26
48
-22
29
15
Udinese
31
4
16
11
30
47
-17
28
16
Empoli
31
7
7
17
25
47
-22
28
17
Verona
31
6
9
16
28
42
-14
27
18
Frosinone
31
6
8
17
38
61
-23
26
19
Sassuolo
31
6
7
18
36
59
-23
25
20
Salernitana
31
2
9
20
25
64
-39
15
