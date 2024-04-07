Udinese vs Internazionale Preview

Udinese vs Internazionale Competition – Serie A Stadium – Bluenergy Stadium Date: 8th April 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Inter Milan will renew their quest for the Serie A title this Monday when they travel to the Bluenergy Stadium to face Udinese.

The hosts are one of the teams battling for survival this season and their 1-1 draw against Sassuolo last matchday left them still dangling precariously above the Serie A relegation zone.

With only two top-flight wins to their name in matches played this calendar year (D5, L5), Udinese’s prospects are looking bleak, especially with four of their next five games set against the current top-eight teams. The first team in that tricky sequence is the toughest of the lot against runaway league leaders Inter Milan, a team that has defeated the Bianconeri in five of the last six league H2Hs (L1).

Even playing in Udine isn’t likely to be a massive boost either as Udinese have failed to win their last six home matches (D3, L3). However, if they can upset the odds, the hosts would secure consecutive top-flight home H2H wins for the first time since 2000, having won 3-1 here in September 2022.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan bounced back from a disappointing run of form with a 2-0 win over Empoli last Monday. That win was their 25th league victory of the campaign keeping them 14 points at the top of the Serie A table. With only 24 points left to play for this season, the Nerazzurri’s lead is already looking title-clinching, especially as just one Serie A club could defeat them this season.

Not only are teams struggling to get the better of Simon Inzaghi’s side in terms of results but many clubs are also finding it tough to even breach their defence. Their 19 clean sheets are the visiting team’s joint-highest record at this stage of a top-flight season.

They will fancy their chances of securing another shutout here as they have kept eight clean sheets across their last 12 top-flight H2Hs. The visitors have been rampant on the road of late, too, with five consecutive league wins by a 15-3 aggregate score underlining their supremacy.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Atalanta 19:00 Fiorentina Lazio 19:45 Salernitana Lecce 14:00 Empoli Torino 17:00 Juventus Bologna 19:45 Monza SSC Napoli 11:30 Frosinone Sassuolo 14:00 AC Milan Udinese 17:00 Roma Inter Milan 19:45 Cagliari Fiorentina 17:30 Genoa Atalanta 19:45 Verona Genoa 17:30 Lazio Cagliari 19:45 Juventus Empoli 17:00 SSC Napoli Verona 19:45 Udinese Sassuolo 11:30 Lecce Torino 14:00 Frosinone Salernitana 17:00 Fiorentina Monza 19:45 Atalanta

Serie A Table