Adbet365Ad

Udinese vs Internazionale Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 7, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Udinese vs Internazionale

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – Bluenergy Stadium

Date: 8th April 2024

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Inter Milan will renew their quest for the Serie A title this Monday when they travel to the Bluenergy Stadium to face Udinese.

The hosts are one of the teams battling for survival this season and their 1-1 draw against Sassuolo last matchday left them still dangling precariously above the Serie A relegation zone.

With only two top-flight wins to their name in matches played this calendar year (D5, L5), Udinese’s prospects are looking bleak, especially with four of their next five games set against the current top-eight teams. The first team in that tricky sequence is the toughest of the lot against runaway league leaders Inter Milan, a team that has defeated the Bianconeri in five of the last six league H2Hs (L1).

Even playing in Udine isn’t likely to be a massive boost either as Udinese have failed to win their last six home matches (D3, L3). However, if they can upset the odds, the hosts would secure consecutive top-flight home H2H wins for the first time since 2000, having won 3-1 here in September 2022.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan bounced back from a disappointing run of form with a 2-0 win over Empoli last Monday. That win was their 25th league victory of the campaign keeping them 14 points at the top of the Serie A table. With only 24 points left to play for this season, the Nerazzurri’s lead is already looking title-clinching, especially as just one Serie A club could defeat them this season.

Not only are teams struggling to get the better of Simon Inzaghi’s side in terms of results but many clubs are also finding it tough to even breach their defence. Their 19 clean sheets are the visiting team’s joint-highest record at this stage of a top-flight season.

They will fancy their chances of securing another shutout here as they have kept eight clean sheets across their last 12 top-flight H2Hs. The visitors have been rampant on the road of late, too, with five consecutive league wins by a 15-3 aggregate score underlining their supremacy.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

March 17, 2024
Atalanta 19:00 Fiorentina
April 12, 2024
Lazio 19:45 Salernitana
April 13, 2024
Lecce 14:00 Empoli
Torino 17:00 Juventus
Bologna 19:45 Monza
April 14, 2024
SSC Napoli 11:30 Frosinone
Sassuolo 14:00 AC Milan
Udinese 17:00 Roma
Inter Milan 19:45 Cagliari
April 15, 2024
Fiorentina 17:30 Genoa
Atalanta 19:45 Verona
April 19, 2024
Genoa 17:30 Lazio
Cagliari 19:45 Juventus
April 20, 2024
Empoli 17:00 SSC Napoli
Verona 19:45 Udinese
April 21, 2024
Sassuolo 11:30 Lecce
Torino 14:00 Frosinone
Salernitana 17:00 Fiorentina
Monza 19:45 Atalanta

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Inter Milan 31 26 4 1 75 15 +60 82
2 AC Milan 31 21 5 5 60 34 +26 68
3 Juventus 31 18 8 5 45 24 +21 62
4 Bologna 31 16 10 5 45 25 +20 58
5 Roma 31 16 7 8 56 35 +21 55
6 Atalanta 30 15 5 10 55 34 +21 50
7 SSC Napoli 31 13 9 9 48 38 +10 48
8 Lazio 31 14 4 13 37 34 +3 46
9 Torino 31 11 11 9 31 29 +2 44
10 Fiorentina 30 12 7 11 42 35 +7 43
11 Monza 31 11 9 11 34 41 -7 42
12 Genoa 31 9 11 11 34 38 -4 38
13 Cagliari 31 7 9 15 32 52 -20 30
14 Lecce 31 6 11 14 26 48 -22 29
15 Udinese 31 4 16 11 30 47 -17 28
16 Empoli 31 7 7 17 25 47 -22 28
17 Verona 31 6 9 16 28 42 -14 27
18 Frosinone 31 6 8 17 38 61 -23 26
19 Sassuolo 31 6 7 18 36 59 -23 25
20 Salernitana 31 2 9 20 25 64 -39 15

Check Also

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich and Arsenal will renew their European rivalry this Tuesday when the German side ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.