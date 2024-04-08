Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Preview

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Emirates Stadium Date: 9th April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bayern Munich and Arsenal will renew their European rivalry this Tuesday when the German side travel to London to face the Gunners.

Both sides have a lot of history in this competition with 12 meetings between them between 2000 and 2017. Bayern were often the favourites to win in previous years but this time, Arsenal are in better shape and they are the favourites with oddsmakers to progress over two legs. However, the Gunners have lost their last four Champions League two-legged ties against German clubs – all to Bayern.

Yet, their current run of form which culminated in a 3-0 win over Brighton suggests they are ready to rewrite history. Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten in seven competitive matches (W6, D1), including victory over Porto on penalties to reach this stage.

They have been difficult to break down in that period with five clean sheets in seven games in all competitions. Their defencive solidity stretches way back, too, especially in Europe, where the Gunners haven’t conceded in a UCL home game this season (W4). However, the last time they failed to keep a Champions League clean sheet here was when Bayern hammered them 5-1 in March 2017.

Bayern Munich undoubtedly have the better record in this fixture winning the last three head-to-head meetings with Arsenal. But the Bavarians travel to London low in confidence after they squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to lowly Heidenheim on Saturday. Their latest slip-up saw them drop 16 points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga so the UCL remains realistically their only chance of picking up silverware this term.

Overturning a 1-0 first-leg defeat in the round of 16 (just like Arsenal) to beat Lazio 3-1 on aggregate shows that they remain a threat in Europe despite their poor domestic form. That first-leg defeat to Lazio is their only one in this competition since losing to Manchester City last term (W6, D2), a run that includes three games unbeaten against English sides (W2, D1). That City defeat is also their only loss across their last seven UCL knockout away games against English opposition (W4, D2) so while they may not be in form, they are backed by recent history.